EQS-News: tZERO / Key word(s): Financial

tZERO Announces Funding Round to Advance Infrastructure for Tokenized Financial Markets



14.09.2026 / 15:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Round led by Marc and Max Cohodes and Includes Participation From Intercontinental Exchange, Neighborhood Intelligence, and Other Investors NEW YORK, NY - September 14, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - tZERO Group, Inc. ("tZERO"), a leader in blockchain-based financial infrastructure, today announced a funding round led by Marc and Max Cohodes, with participation from its existing investors Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), Bill Fleckenstein, as well as support from its partner Dinari, Inc., and others. Neighborhood Intelligence also committed to support the financing round with its portion to be funded when tZERO announces a binding agreement regarding a strategic transaction such as a change of control, a sale of substantially all the assets, or merger with a SPAC or another entity. This financing is a part of tZERO's broader long-term capital plan to power its growth as the company works toward a strategic transaction to drive the next phase of its growth and long-term capital stability, as it advances its infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) offering for tokenized securities and other assets. tZERO's solutions connect tokenization, trading, custody and asset servicing, helping financial institutions bring blockchain-based assets to market through regulated infrastructure. "This funding supports tZERO's operations and execution as we work to position the Company for capital independence and continue to commercialize and expand the infrastructure for tokenized financial markets," said Alan Konevsky, Chief Executive Officer of tZERO. "We are grateful to our participating investors for their confidence in our business." "This is my third investment round in tZERO over the last eight years. I believe that tZERO has never been in a stronger position or better managed and has a leading robust pipeline for its infrastructure services with a range of institutional clients," said Marc Cohodes, lead investor in the round. "I cannot be more proud of Alan and his team and look forward to tZERO continuing to work to become one of the most important companies in the next era of financial markets." The round brings together shareholders and strategic partners with a shared interest in tZERO's long-term development. Their participation provides a foundation for the company to deepen institutional relationships and pursue opportunities, along with expansion into tokenized and other derivatives, prediction markets and spot crypto infrastructure-as-a-service with its upcoming CFTC licenses - as well as to bridge to an independent footprint for the company. Media Contacts:

tZERO

Julie Ros, SVP, Head of Marketing & Communications

marketing@tzero.com KCSA Strategic Communications

tzero@kcsa.com About tZERO Group, Inc. tZERO Group, Inc. (tZERO) and its broker-dealer subsidiaries provide an innovative liquidity platform for private companies and assets. We offer institutional-grade solutions for issuers looking to digitize their capital table through blockchain technology, and make such equity available for trading on an alternative trading system. tZERO, through its broker-dealer subsidiaries, democratizes access to private assets by providing a simple, automated, and efficient trading venue to broker-dealers, institutions, and investors. All technology services are offered through tZERO Technologies, LLC. For more information, please visit our website . About tZERO Digital Asset Securities, LLC tZERO Digital Asset Securities, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC . It is the broker-dealer custodian of all digital asset securities offered on tZERO's online brokerage platform. Digital asset securities may not be "securities" as defined under the Securities Investor Protection Act (SIPA)-and in particular, digital asset securities that are "investment contracts" under the Howey test but are not registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission are excluded from SIPA's definition of "securities"-and thus the protections afforded to securities customers under SIPA may not apply. More information about tZERO Digital Asset Securities may be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck . About tZERO Securities, LLC tZERO Securities, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC . It is the operator of the tZERO Securities ATS. More information about tZERO Securities may be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck . About tZERO Transfer Services, LLC tZERO Transfer Services, LLC is a transfer agent registered with the SEC. More information about tZERO Transfer Services may be found on the SEC's Edgar: https://www.sec.gov/search-filings . Investor Notice Digital asset securities, as well as any particular investment, may not be suitable or appropriate for everyone. Investors should note that investing or trading in securities could involve substantial risks, including no guarantee of returns, costs associated with selling and purchasing, and no assurance of liquidity which could impact their price and investors' ability to sell, and possible loss of principal invested. There is always the potential of losing money when you invest in securities. There are also unique risks specific to digital asset securities, including, without limitation, fraud, manipulation, theft, and loss. No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice or Recommendations This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by tZERO, Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc., or any of their respective affiliates, subsidiaries, officers, directors or employees. No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold that security or any other security. Nothing in this release shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction. Nothing contained in this release constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed in this release should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this release, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives, and financial circumstances of any particular investor. This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation, and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors. Any views expressed in this release by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change. All information is subject to possible corrections. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances. Forward-Looking Statements by tZERO This release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, tZERO, its subsidiaries, or its representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and projections about future events, which is derived from currently available information. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance, including financial performance and projections; growth in revenue and earnings; and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including, without limitation: the ability of tZERO and its subsidiaries to change the direction; tZERO's ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; performance of individual transactions; regulatory developments and matters; and competition. These and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or their respective representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. tZERO, its subsidiaries, and its representatives are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or its representatives might not occur. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation to purchase any security. The securities described herein are subject to qualification by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under Regulation A+ (Tier 2) and have not yet been so qualified. No money or other consideration is being solicited, and if sent in response, will not be accepted. No offer to buy the securities can be accepted and no part of the purchase price can be received until the offering statement is qualified, and any such offer may be withdrawn or revoked, without obligation or commitment of any kind, at any time before notice of its acceptance given after the date of qualification. A person's indication of interest involves no obligation or commitment of any kind.

News Source: tZERO





14.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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