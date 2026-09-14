HES FinTech, a global provider of lending solutions, and Acquired, a UK payments infrastructure provider for recurring commerce, have expanded their partnership.

This expansion gives lenders running on HES LoanBox and HES CollectionAgent in the UK access to multiple payment rails: card processing, open banking, Variable Recurring Payments (VRPs), direct debit, and instant payouts through one integration.

Multiple Payment Rails, One Integration

Card processing: Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, and Google Pay, supported by network tokens and richer issuer data, built to maximise conversion.

Direct Debit: BACs-authorised and API-powered direct debit collection with mandate management and automated collection cycles handled through one API.

Open Banking Supports collecting payments directly from customer bank accounts with customer approval in their banking app.

Variable Recurring Payments: Built on open bankinga smarter way to take recurring payments from customers, with variable amounts, clear limits, and full control.

Payouts: Payouts made in seconds across Faster Payments, Visa Direct, and Mastercard Send, with Confirmation of Payee and settlement accounts built in.

"The UK is one of our core markets, and payments are critical to the success of both lending and collections," said Andre Kravchenko, Senior Vice President at HES FinTech. "Extending our work with Acquired allows our clients to offer borrowers the payment methods that suit them, within the same workflows they already use."

"A borrower doesn't fall into arrears because they can't pay-mostly, it's because the way they'd naturally pay isn't on offer," said AJ Davison, Head of Partnerships at Acquired. "Building multiple payment rails into LoanBox means HES FinTech's clients can put the right method in front of each borrower, rather than one method in front of everyone."

About HES FinTech

Founded in 2012, HES FinTech provides automated loan management software for banks and financial institutions. Its ecosystem covers the full credit lifecycle from scoring through servicing and recovery, with HES LoanBox lending platform, GiniMachine AI decisioning tool and CollectionAgent debt collection software.

About Acquired

Founded in 2016, Acquired began with making card payments work harder for financial services businesses. A decade on, they've broadened that focus into recurring commerce, covering both financial services and subscription businesses, across cards, open banking, VRPs, direct debit, and payouts on a single API.

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Contacts:

HES FinTech

Emiliya Zhied, Head of Marketing

info@hesfintech.com

www.hesfintech.com