Voyager Technologies (NYSE: VOYG) announced the successful delivery and integration of quick disconnect (QD) plates for the European Space Agency's (ESA) In-Flight Demonstrator (IFD).

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Voyager performed the work under contract to Avio, ESA's prime contractor for PNRR-STS Program, as part of an ESA contract carried out for the purposes of the Italian National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). The milestone solidifies Voyager's role as a global provider of launch-critical infrastructure, advancing space technologies that power missions from low Earth orbit to deep space.

"Launch providers globally are under pressure to move faster and operate more efficiently and this demonstrates our ability to deliver flight-ready systems at that pace," said Matt Magaña, president, Space, Defense National Security, Voyager. "From design to analysis, engineering to testing, our space solutions provide mission-critical systems that perform at the highest level."

Under the scope of the project, Voyager designed, built and integrated a dual-interface QD system: the flight QD, installed internally, and the ground QD, mounted to the rocket's external surface. These critical interface components connect internal fuel systems to ground infrastructure and are designed to safely detach during launch operations.

The installation of Voyager's QD system marks a key step in cryogenic progression toward flight readiness. The IFD Demonstrator is composed by a single stage equipped with a cryogenic liquid oxygen and methane engine. The "green" propellants are part of an eco-friendly effort to make launch operations more sustainable.

This project is funded by the European Union NextGenerationEU and by the Presidency of the Council of Ministries pursuant to Article 1, paragraph 254, of Law 160/2019 and by the Presidency of the Council of Ministries from the Complementary Fund.

About Voyager Technologies

Voyager Technologies is a defense and space technology company committed to advancing and delivering transformative, mission-critical solutions. By tackling the most complex challenges, Voyager aims to unlock new frontiers for human progress, fortify national security, and protect critical assets from ground to space. For more information visit: voyagertechnologies.com and follow on LinkedIn and X.

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Disclaimer:

The view expressed herein can in no way be taken to reflect the official opinion of the European Space Agency, the Presidency of Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic and the European Union/European Commission. Views and opinion expressed are those of the author(s) only and the European Union/European Commission/ESA/Presidency of Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic cannot be held responsible for any use which may be made of the information contained therein.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Nora Ellish, media@voyagertechnologies.com