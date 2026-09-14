Accelerator focuses on impact across four areas: Environment, Health Wellbeing, Economic Empowerment, and Education Human Capital

20 startups and four nonprofits in the Americas and EMEA were selected from thousands of applicants

Five-month program provides capital, mentorship and access to the firm's global network

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) today announced the 2026 global cohort of its Inclusive Sustainable Ventures (MSISV). This year's cohort includes 20 startups and four nonprofits across the Americas and Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) participating in the firm's five-month accelerator program designed to help early-stage innovators develop and scale their impact.

Selected from thousands of applications, the 24 organizations will receive a $150,000 equity investment, or grant funding for nonprofits, as well as access to a curated curriculum, networking opportunities and office space. Founders will work closely with a dedicated MSISV team, Entrepreneurs in Residence and senior Morgan Stanley mentors. Following the five-month accelerator program, the cohort will present at a global showcase and demo day in February 2027.

MSISV is focused on advancing solutions in four thematic areas where the firm sees significant potential for scale and measurable impact: Environment, Health Wellbeing, Economic Empowerment and Education Human Capital.

"Morgan Stanley Inclusive Sustainable Ventures is helping companies and nonprofits build stronger organizations and advance solutions with the potential for lasting impact," said Jessica Alsford, Chief Sustainability Officer, Morgan Stanley. "By connecting early-stage innovators with valuable expertise and networking across our Integrated Firm, we can support the unique priorities and long-term growth goals of these game-changing organizations."

Participants of the 2026 MSISV cohort are:

Environment: ADAR Technologies (US), Aquagga (US), Concular (Germany), Enerdrape (Switzerland), Everimpact (France), Grale (Sweden), PulpaTronics (UK)

Health Wellbeing: Exobiosphere (US), Oxford Heartbeat (UK), Phaeosynt (Germany), Stride (UK), William Oak Diagnostics (UK), Xtory (US)

Economic Empowerment: ABALOBI (South Africa), Kahawa 1893 (US), Starlight (US), VETLIFE (US), Viva Benefits (US), XENA Intelligence (US)

Education Human Capital: AnnieCannons (US), Gratia (US), Robo Wunderkind (US), Social Cipher (US), The Unconnected Foundation (UK)

MSISV has distributed more than $40 million in capital to over 160 organizations since 2017.

Learn more about the 2026 MSISV cohort here

Learn more about Morgan Stanley Inclusive Sustainable Ventures here

About Morgan Stanley Inclusive Sustainable Ventures

Morgan Stanley Inclusive Sustainable Ventures (MSISV) provides innovators with access to capital and resources to help them develop and scale. Our mission is to catalyze innovation and impact by supporting early-stage startups and nonprofits that are building solutions for a more inclusive and sustainable future.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in 42 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For further information about Morgan Stanley, please visit https://www.morganstanley.com.

This material was published in September 2026 and has been prepared for informational purposes only and is not a solicitation of any offer to buy or sell any security or other financial instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. This material was not prepared by the Morgan Stanley Research Department and is not a Research Report as defined under FINRA regulations. This material does not provide individually tailored investment advice. It has been prepared without regard to the individual financial circumstances and objectives of persons who receive it.

Certain portfolios may include investment holdings that integrate one or more sustainability factors (referred to as "sustainable investments"). Sustainability refers to the integration of certain environmental and/or social considerations into economic, strategic, and business decisions. While individual activities will be evaluated as appropriate on a case-by-case basis, Morgan Stanley's sustainability efforts generally entail the integration of the following considerations: Climate Carbon Emissions, Ethics Business Conduct, Supply Chains, Climate, Environmental and Social Risk Management, Financial Economic Inclusion, Workforce (including wellness and inclusion practices), Community Engagement, Human Rights, Shareholder Engagement, Corruption Bribery, Nature and Biodiversity, and Waste.

You should carefully review an investment product's prospectus or other offering documents, disclosures and/or marketing material to learn more about how it incorporates sustainability factors into its investment strategy.

Sustainability considerations may include, but are not limited to, environmental factors (e.g., climate change, biodiversity), social factors (e.g., human capital, data privacy, diversity inclusion), and governance factors (e.g., board oversight, business ethics, risk management). You should carefully review an investment product's prospectus or other offering documents, disclosures and/or marketing material to learn more about how it incorporates sustainability factors into its investment strategy.

Sustainable investments may also be referred to as impact aware investments, socially responsible investments, Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") investments, or diversity and inclusion ("D&I") investments. It is important to understand that sustainability definitions and criteria used within the industry can vary, and ESG ratings of the same subject companies and/or securities can vary among different ESG ratings providers for several reasons including, differences in definitions, methodologies, processes, data sources and subjectivity among ESG rating providers when determining a rating. Certain issuers of investments including, but not limited to, separately managed accounts ("SMAs"), mutual funds and exchange traded funds ("ETFs") may have differing and inconsistent views concerning sustainability criteria, and the sustainability claims made in offering documents or other literature may overstate sustainability impact. As a result, it is difficult to compare sustainable investment products. Further, socially responsible norms vary by region, and an issuer's sustainability practices or Morgan Stanley's assessment of an issuer's sustainability practices can change over time.

Portfolios that include investment holdings deemed sustainable investments or that employ sustainability screening criteria as part of an overall strategy may experience performance that is lower or higher than a portfolio not employing such practices. Portfolios with sustainability restrictions and strategies as well as sustainable investments may not be able to take advantage of the same opportunities or market trends as portfolios where sustainability criteria are not applied. There is no assurance that a sustainable investing strategy or technique employed will be successful. Past performance is not a guarantee or a dependable measure of future results. For risks related to a specific fund, please refer to the fund's prospectus or summary prospectus.

Investment managers can have different approaches to sustainability and can offer strategies that differ from the strategies offered by other investment managers with respect to the same theme or topic. Additionally, when evaluating investments, an investment manager is dependent upon information and data that may be incomplete, inaccurate, or unavailable, which could cause the manager to incorrectly assess an investment's sustainability characteristics or performance. Such data or information may be obtained through voluntary or third-party reporting. Morgan Stanley does not verify that such information and data is accurate and makes no representation or warranty as to its accuracy, timeliness, or completeness when evaluating an issuer.

Morgan Stanley's assessment of an issuer's sustainability practices or a sustainability portfolio is as of the date of this material. No assurance is provided that the underlying assets have maintained or will maintain any applicable sustainability designations or any stated sustainability compliance, or that the underlying assets have been operated or will be operated in a sustainability-compliant manner. The sustainability impacts of the securities and any underlying assets may vary over time.

This can cause Morgan Stanley to incorrectly assess an issuer's business practices with respect to its sustainability practices. As a result, it is difficult to compare sustainable investment products.

Morgan Stanley makes no representation as to the compliance of any fund or portfolio with any laws or regulatory guidelines, recommendations, requirements or similar standards relating to sustainability; or in connection with or to meet any of your investing sustainability objectives, metrics, or criteria; or otherwise.

The appropriateness of a particular sustainable investment or strategy will depend on an investor's individual circumstances and objectives. Principal value and return of an investment will fluctuate with changes in market conditions.

2026 Morgan Stanley Co. LLC and Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC. Members SIPC. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260914376830/en/

Contacts:

Media Relations Contact: Carrie Hall, carrie.hall@morganstanley.com