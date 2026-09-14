Customer growth, two new product lines, and global sales leadership additions mark Yugabyte's strongest half-year to date

Yugabyte, the distributed AI database experts, today announced the strongest first half in its company history. This was marked by an over 125% increase in new paying customer logos in the first half of the fiscal year compared to the same period last year. 900+ companies downloaded open source YugabyteDB in the first half of the current fiscal year, YugabyteDB solutions expanded across the full agent lifecycle, new sales leadership was hired in EMEA and APAC, and Yugabyte received recognition in three major 2026 Gartner reports.

The company's distributed PostgreSQL database, YugabyteDB, supports 5M+ deployed clusters, deployments in 100+ countries, and Fortune 100 customers across multiple industries, including financial services, retail, and telecommunications.

To support this global expansion and momentum, Yugabyte recently appointed Sonny Purewal as VP Sales EMEA, and Linson Mathai as VP GTM India. This reflects Yugabyte's commitment to customers and partners in regions that are increasingly central to global cloud-native and AI development.

Yugabyte is actively hiring across multiple teams and roles; open positions can be found at https://www.yugabyte.com/careers/.

"We're at an inflection point as the market shifts from cloud-native applications toward an agentic future," said Karthik Ranganathan, co-founder and CEO of Yugabyte. "The growth we're seeing across our customers, community, and products reinforces our belief that a distributed data layer will become critical as AI reshapes how software is built and operated. Internally, over 80% of our software and operations have been optimized with agentic workflows. We're extending the distributed SQL foundation we've built over the last decade to support this shift, giving enterprises the infrastructure and tools they need to build modern mission-critical workloads and agentic applications."

AI-Led Product Innovation

Yugabyte expanded its database offering in 2026 by releasing two key product innovations that reflect evolving enterprise AI needs:

YugabyteDB AMP (Agentic Multitenant PostgreSQL). This serverless, scale-to-zero, fully PostgreSQL-compatible database tier was introduced in YugabyteDB 2026.1 with a pay-as-you-accelerate consumption model. AMP users can spin up hundreds of databases in seconds to meet the needs of multi-agent systems. AMP's native multitenancy capabilities drive efficiency by utilizing built-in agents to operate a multitenant fleet of databases. It incorporates branching capabilities that support instant copy-on-write clones for sandboxing or testing, and allow merging back when ready, metered at logical size.

Meko, powered by YugabyteDB, is an agent-native context engine designed for multi-agent AI systems. It provides a shared context that compounds memory and knowledge to deliver better outcomes for agentic applications, with full explainability and governance, including human-in-the-loop paradigm. Built on resilient and highly available YugabyteDB, which provides the distributed PostgreSQL foundation developers know and love, it supports applications from early experimentation through mission-critical production scale. By choosing Meko, organizations do not need to rebuild their data layer or operate a separate database system for every new workload. There is currently tremendous industry and user interest in Meko, with the number of daily databases created by agents increasing 10x since Meko's launch (May 2026).

Industry Recognition

Yugabyte's innovation efforts have garnered industry recognition and validation in 2026. Meko was awarded the CODiE Award for "Best Data Delivery Solution" and was a finalist in the "Database Systems" category of the SiliconANGLE TechForward Awards.

YugabyteDB was named "Overall Open Source Data Solution of the Year" by the Data Breakthrough Awards, and Yugabyte was named one of America's Best Startup Employers 2026 by Forbes for the second consecutive year.

Yugabyte was recognized as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Data Management, 2026, (July 2026) in the Distributed Transactional Databases category and as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Cloud Computing, 2026, (June 2026) in the Intercloud Data Management category. Yugabyte was also named a Strong Performer in the 2026 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer Cloud Database Management Systems (April 2026) report for its database solution, YugabyteDB.

Partnership Growth Initiatives

As a result of this increased innovation, demand, and industry recognition, Yugabyte has seen significant traction with its newly expanded Yugabyte Partner Program. Announced earlier this month, the Program has partners spanning global systems integrators, cloud providers, regional resellers, and distributors across North America, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. With multiple ways for partners to engage, tailored to their business model and go-to-market strategy, the Yugabyte Partner Program provides a consistent framework for engaging with Yugabyte, backed by incentives, technical enablement, and joint go-to-market activities.

Market Insights

Yugabyte's market perspective and vision for distributed data infrastructure in the AI era are laid out in the new O'Reilly report, Why Distributed SQL Is the Modern Foundation for AI. The report explores how production AI is changing database requirements and why resilience, consistency, geographic distribution, and operational simplicity will become increasingly important as applications scale.

Yugabyte also released 'From Database Infrastructure to Business Advantage: Quantifying the Operational and Financial Impact of Distributed PostgreSQL with YugabyteDB,' a report commissioned by Yugabyte and conducted by theCUBE Research. This study examines how database architectures impact a business's financial and operational performance. A financial model developed as part of the study estimated that a $2.5 billion global enterprise running mission-critical workloads on distributed PostgreSQL could realize a $15.6 million net economic benefit over three years through reduced downtime exposure, improved scaling efficiency, lower operational overhead, and accelerated development cycles.

KubeCon CloudNativeCon North America and Distributed SQL Summit

Yugabyte is bringing its vision to KubeCon CloudNativeCon North America with its annual Distributed SQL Summit in Salt Lake City, UT, on November 9-12. The event will feature customer case studies, demonstrations of emerging agentic data patterns, and discussions about how enterprises can modernize critical applications while preparing their infrastructure for AI at scale.

Attendees can explore the detailed agenda and register for the Distributed SQL Summit here. KubeCon attendees can visit Yugabyte experts at booth #153 during the event.

Community

YugabyteDB adopted a 100% open-source model under the Apache 2.0 license in 2019. This update eliminated the separation between community and enterprise editions, making advanced features freely available to the community. The Yugabyte community has grown significantly since YugabyteDB was launched in 2016, and now includes over 18,000 active community members across multiple platforms. Most recently, Yugabyte launched a dedicated Discord server to support the launch of Meko. Find out more and join.

After a decade of building a reliable distributed data architecture, the natural progression for Yugabyte was to begin supporting AI agents. Yugabyte recently became a Silver Member of the Agentic AI Foundation (AAIF), the Linux Foundation's home for the open standards that agentic AI runs on. Discover more about the AAIF's work and why Yugabyte joined in this recent blog.

To learn more about YugabyteDB or book a product demo, visit www.yugabyte.com.

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About Yugabyte

Yugabyte is the company behind YugabyteDB, the open-source, high-performance distributed SQL database for building global, AI, and cloud-native applications. Designed for the data demands of the AI-era, YugabyteDB serves business-critical applications with SQL query flexibility, high performance, and cloud-native agility, allowing enterprises to focus on business growth instead of complex data infrastructure management. It is trusted by companies in cybersecurity, financial markets, IoT, retail, e-commerce, and other verticals. Founded in 2016 by former Facebook and Oracle engineers, Yugabyte is backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners, 8VC, Dell Technologies Capital, Sapphire Ventures, and others. Learn more information at www.yugabyte.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding Yugabyte's future growth, product development, market trends, and business strategy. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including competitive dynamics, changes in customer demand, technology developments, and general economic conditions. Yugabyte undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

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