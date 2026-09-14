Effective September 14, 2026, Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Selection Equity ETF will become the Xtrackers Bloomberg Developed Markets Ex US Equity ETF

DWS, a leading European asset manager with global reach, today announced the conversion of the Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Selection Equity ETF (NYSE: EASG) to the Xtrackers Bloomberg Developed Markets Ex US Equity ETF (NYSE: DMXU) ("The Fund"). The passively managed fund seeks to track the Bloomberg Developed Markets ex US Core Markets Index with a competitive expense ratio of 0.03%.

The Fund aims to provide strategic exposure to large and mid-cap companies in developed markets outside the United States and in South Korea and is designed to complement investors' existing U.S. equity allocations. This strategy could help broaden portfolio return drivers and reduce reliance on any single market or region by providing exposure to companies operating across Europe, Asia-Pacific, and North America.

"One of the defining characteristics of today's market environment is the growing concentration of capital within a limited number of companies and geographies," said Hepsen Uzcan, Chief Executive Officer of DWS Americas. "As investors evaluate how best to build resilient portfolios, diversification remains as relevant as ever. Our partnership with Bloomberg reflects a shared commitment to delivering innovative, institutionally grounded solutions that give investors broader access to international equity markets through a trusted and transparent framework."

"Investors today need benchmarks that provide broad, transparent, and targeted exposure to developed markets for global diversification," said Michael Pruzinsky, Equity Index Product Manager at Bloomberg Index Services Limited. "The Bloomberg Developed Markets ex US Core Markets Index delivers on that need with rules-based access to developed markets across Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Canada. We are excited to work with DWS on the DMXU launch to offer investors an efficient way to diversify their equity exposure and broaden their return drivers beyond the U.S."

Xtrackers by DWS is committed to providing U.S. investors with access to the international equity markets by investing across a differentiated mix of sectors, end markets, companies, and currencies. Built for core international exposure, the Fund offers a cost-efficient way to diversify beyond the U.S. equity market.

DMXU is available for trading on NYSE and has a net/gross expense ratio of 0.03%.

To learn more about Xtrackers ETFs available in the U.S., please visit https://etf.dws.com/enus/etf-products

Xtrackers U.S., Global Product Suite, and AuM Update

The Xtrackers U.S. product suite currently comprises 42 ETFs and, as of June 30, 2026, approximately USD 32 billion in assets under management. Xtrackers globally now consists of over 297 UCITS ETFs and ETCs as of June 30, 2026, with approximately EUR 334 billion in assets under management.

Globally, Xtrackers by DWS is an established provider of exchange traded funds (ETFs) and exchange traded commodities (ETCs). Xtrackers ETFs and ETCs offer a range of investment tools designed to provide investors with access to selected markets, sectors and asset classes.

About DWS Group

DWS Group (DWS), with EUR 1,190bn of total assets under management (as of 30 June 2026), is a leading European asset manager with global reach. With approximately 5,000 employees in offices around the world, DWS offers individuals, institutions and large corporations access to comprehensive investment solutions and bespoke portfolios across the full spectrum of investment disciplines. Its diverse expertise in Active, Passive and Alternative asset management enables DWS to deliver targeted solutions for clients across all major liquid and illiquid asset classes. www.dws.com

RISK DISCLOSURE

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Stocks may decline in value. Developed market countries generally rely on the services sectors as the primary source of growth and may be susceptible to the risks of individual service sectors. Developed market countries are also dependent on the economies of key trading partners and may be negatively impacted by changes in the economies of those trading partners. Foreign investing involves greater and different risks than investing in US companies, including currency fluctuations, less liquidity, less developed or less efficient trading markets, lack of comprehensive company information, political instability and differing auditing and legal standards. Performance of the fund may diverge from that of the Underlying Index due to operating expenses, transaction costs, cash flows, use of sampling strategies or operational inefficiencies. An investment in this fund should be considered only as a supplement to a complete investment program for those investors willing to accept the risks associated with the fund. Please read the prospectus for more information.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

ETF shares are not individually redeemable, and owners of shares may acquire those shares from the Fund or tender such shares for the redemption to the Fund in Creation Units only.

Consider the Fund's investment objective, risk factors and charges and expenses before investing. This and other important information can be found in the Fund's prospectus, which may be obtained by calling 1-844-851-4255 or by viewing or downloading a prospectus at www.Xtrackers.com. Please read it carefully before investing.

The brand Xtrackers represents all systematic investment solutions. Xtrackers ETFs in the U.S. are managed by DBX Advisors LLC (the "Advisor") and distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc. ("ALPS"). The Advisor is a wholly owned subsidiary of DWS Group GmbH Co. KGaA and is not affiliated with ALPS.

Because ETFs trade on a securities exchange, their shares may trade at a premium or discount to their net asset value. ETFs also incur fees and expenses. Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. An investment in the Fund should be considered only as a supplement to a complete investment program for those investors willing to accept the risks associated with the Fund.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

War, terrorism, sanctions, economic uncertainty, trade disputes, public health crises and related geopolitical events have led, and, in the future, may lead to significant disruptions in U.S. and world economies and markets, which may lead to increased market volatility and may have significant adverse effects on the Fund and its investments.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction. Certain statements contained in this release may be forward-looking in nature. These include all statements relating to plans, expectations, and other statements that are not historical facts and typically use words like "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions. Such statements represent management's current beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regards to the matters addressed. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. Management does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether, as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements: (i) the effects of adverse changes in market and economic conditions; (ii) legal and regulatory developments; and (iii) other additional risks and uncertainties, including public health crises, war, terrorism, trade disputes and related geopolitical events.

NOT FDIC/ NCUA INSURED MAY LOSE VALUE NO BANK GUARANTEE

The brand DWS represents DWS Group GmbH Co. KGaA and any of its subsidiaries such as DWS Distributors, Inc., which offers investment products, or DWS Investment Management Americas, Inc. and RREEF America L.L.C., which offer advisory services.

Copyright 2026 DWS Group GmbH Co. KGaA. All rights reserved.

111520_1 (08/27) DBX007539 (08/27)

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Contacts:

Media contacts:

Audrey Richie

audrey.richie@db.com

(212) 454-8509

Christian Gubler

christian.gubler@db.com

(212) 454-8507