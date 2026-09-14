Senior fundraising executive joins to support the continued expansion of Sound Point's institutional client base across the UK and Europe

Sound Point Capital Management, LP ("Sound Point"), a global alternative credit manager, today announced that Victoria Davies has joined the firm as Managing Director and Head of Europe for the Global Client Solutions team. Based in London, Ms. Davies will report to Tory Gossage, Head of Global Client Solutions.

In this role, Ms. Davies will oversee Sound Point's marketing and client services efforts in the UK and Europe, as the Global Client Solutions team continues to broaden institutional investor relationships across the region. Sound Point has continued to grow its international footprint, including through recent hires in the US and Abu Dhabi.

Ms. Davies joins Sound Point from King Street, where she spent more than a decade focused on investor relations and fundraising, most recently as Director of Fundraising. Prior to that, she spent four years at Lloyds Banking Group in debt capital markets and derivatives sales.

"Victoria brings deep relationships and significant experience working with institutional investors across the UK and Europe, making her a natural fit as we continue to build our presence in the region," said Tory Gossage, Head of Global Client Solutions. "At Sound Point, we view our clients as long-term partners and believe that combining a strong local presence with the resources of our global platform is necessary to serve them well."

"As European institutions continue to expand their alternative credit allocations, they are increasingly looking for skilled managers that can offer broad capabilities and experience across market cycles," said Ms. Davies. "Sound Point has built meaningful momentum in Europe, and I'm excited to join Tory and the Global Client Solutions team at this stage of growth."

About Sound Point Capital Management, LP

Sound Point Capital Management is a diversified alternative asset management firm with an expertise in credit. Based in New York City, with offices in London, Greenwich, West Palm Beach, and San Francisco, the firm manages money on behalf of institutional investors including top-tier pensions, foundations, insurance companies, wealth management firms, and family offices. Sound Point's strategies span the spectrum of liquid and illiquid credit alternatives and include funds and managed accounts focused on leveraged loans, special situations, distressed debt, structured credit, direct lending, and commercial real estate. Sound Point currently manages over $44 billion* in assets and was founded by Stephen J. Ketchum, who is the controlling shareholder. Stone Point Capital LLC principals, a third-party permanent capital fund managed by the Dyal Capital division of Blue Owl Capital Inc., and Assured Guaranty U.S. Holdings Inc. are strategic investors in the firm. For more information, please visit www.soundpointcap.com.

Provided for informational purposes and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. Statements are based on Sound Point's opinions as of the date of publication and are subject to change. All investing involves risk, including the risk of a total loss. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

*As of 3.31.26. Firm-wide AUM does not include redemptions/liquidations, and where relevant, includes committed capital to vehicles that have not yet been drawn, entities that are not open to new investors and/or are in the process of winding down, and the closed total commitment of all loans managed by Sound Point Commercial Real Estate Credit, including inherited portfolios that were originated by another manager and assets attributable to a non-advisory client.

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