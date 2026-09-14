SleepRes Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2026 North America New Product Innovation Recognition for Excellence in Positive Airway Pressure Device Innovation

Advancing patient-centric innovation and next-generation therapy delivery in positive airway pressure devices through clinically validated multi-mode technology and enhanced comfort performance

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that SleepRes has been recognized with the 2026 North America New Product Innovation Recognition in the Positive Airway Pressure Devices industry for its outstanding achievements in product innovation, clinical differentiation, and patient-centric therapy design. This recognition highlights SleepRes' leadership in advancing measurable clinical outcomes, and redefining comfort-driven innovation within an evolving sleep therapy landscape.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. SleepRes excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align innovation with evolving clinical and market requirements while executing with precision, scalability, and regulatory alignment. "The Kricket PAP device supports KPAP, traditional CPAP, and APAP modes within a single platform. This multi-mode architecture enables seamless clinician adoption without forcing protocol changes and aligns with existing reimbursement and prescribing frameworks," said Utkarsha Soundankar, Industry Analyst, Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term innovation strategy centered on clinical validation, physician-led design, and platform flexibility, SleepRes has demonstrated strong adaptability in a rapidly evolving Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) market. The company's strategic focus on integrating algorithmic intelligence with established clinical workflows has enabled efficient excitement across healthcare settings while supporting continuity of care and reimbursement alignment.

Innovation remains central to SleepRes' approach. Its flagship Kricket, powered by KPAP, introduces a differentiated PAP therapy experience that dynamically adjusts pressure delivery in real time, aligning with patient respiration to improve comfort without compromising therapeutic efficacy. "We're honored to receive this recognition from Frost & Sullivan. It validates our belief that sleep therapy can be both clinically effective and significantly more comfortable for patients, and we're proud to bring that vision to market." - John Lipman, CEO at SleepRes.

Frost & Sullivan commends SleepRes for setting a high standard in product innovation, clinical integration, and patient-centric design within the Positive Airway Pressure Devices industry. The company's vision, supported by FDA 510(k) clearance and a strong clinical foundation, is shaping the future of sleep therapy by enabling more natural, effective, and scalable treatment experiences.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the New Product Innovation Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market impact, product differentiation, and competitive positioning. The recognition honors forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Ashley Shreve

E: ashley.weinkauf@frost.com

About SleepRes, Inc.

SleepRes is a sleep and respiratory health technology company dedicated to transforming the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea through thoughtful design, advanced engineering, and patient-first innovation. Powered by its proprietary KPAP technology, Kricket is building a new generation of sleep therapy solutions that prioritize comfort, and long-term health outcomes.

For more information, visit www.kricket.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sleepres-receives-frost--sullivans-2026-north-america-new-product-innovation-recognition-for-excellence-in-positive-airway-pressure-device-innovation-302837166.html