Open Cosmos raises €300 million to accelerate real-time intelligence and connectivity from space

Founded in 2015, Open Cosmos has grown into one of Europe's leading satellite manufacturers, designing, building and operating missions at scale across the UK and Europe

Capable of manufacturing one satellite a day from its current four factories across Europe, it boasts a high success rate in orbit on all satellites launched to date

$370 million+ of new contracts signed over the last three and a half years, and five consecutive years of profitable growth

The funding will expand Open Cosmos's satellite mass-manufacturing capabilities while growing its intelligence and connectivity satellite infrastructure around Earth





OXFORD, United Kingdom, Sept. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Cosmos , the European leader delivering satellite infrastructure, connectivity and real-time intelligence, has secured €300 million in funding as governments and enterprises accelerate investment in secure, space-based systems. The round, led by European investors, includes participation from Lightrock, ETF Partners, Institut Català de Finances (ICF), Entrepreneurs First and two major international pension funds. Other participants include Convex Group, National Security Strategic Investment Fund (NSSIF), Phoenix Court (home of LocalGlobe and Latitude) and Claret Capital Partners.

The funding will expand Open Cosmos' satellite mass manufacturing capabilities and accelerate the delivery of intelligence and connectivity services by expanding ConnectedCosmos, OpenConstellation and DataCosmos.

Strengthening Europe's sovereign space capability

Open Cosmos is now one of the continent's fastest-growing satellite manufacturers, delivering five consecutive years of profitable growth and a high mission success rate in orbit for customers including European governments, space agencies and large energy and infrastructure companies. Capable of manufacturing one satellite a day from its current four factories across Europe, it recently launched the next-generation satellites of its OpenConstellation, a shared satellite constellation. This aims to reduce the delivery of Earth observation (EO) intelligence from up to 48 hours to as little as 30 minutes, while enabling onboard AI processing and inter-satellite communications for real-time intelligence services.

The company has also demonstrated its ability to execute at exceptional speed. Within two months of securing access to Liechtenstein's Ka-band spectrum filings, Open Cosmos had already launched its first ConnectedCosmos satellites. With $370 million+ signed in customer contracts over the past three and a half years, the company is rapidly bringing interoperability, data diversity and high reliability to the sovereign systems emerging across Europe and in countries seeking their own solutions.

Scaling Europe's integrated space platform

Space is increasingly becoming a critical layer of sovereignty and strategic autonomy for both companies and governments. Global space investment from venture capital reached $11.3 billion in the first half of 2026, up from $10.1bn across all of 2025, reflecting sustained investor confidence in the sector. In particular, European governments are treating space systems as core infrastructure , investing in sovereign communications and EO capabilities to reduce reliance on non-European infrastructure and strengthen national and economic security.

Governments increasingly need secure satellite communications, Earth observation and real-time operational intelligence without the cost and complexity of building independent space infrastructure. Over the past decade, Open Cosmos has developed the technology needed to create an intelligence layer around Earth where satellites observe, connect and work together to better understand the world. It brings together OpenOrbit, which designs, builds and operates satellites; OpenConstellation, which enables governments and organisations to share satellite infrastructure; ConnectedCosmos, which securely links satellites and Earth through sovereign broadband and IoT communications; and DataCosmos, which transforms imagery and sensor data into real-time operational intelligence.

For example, an OpenConstellation satellite could detect an unusual increase in temperature over a forest and use onboard AI to identify it as a potential fire. It then relays that intelligence via ConnectedCosmos directly to relevant users, including firefighters or aircraft in the area, even where terrestrial internet is unavailable. The system could task additional satellites and draw on terrestrial IoT sensors to provide further information and cross-check what is happening on the ground. If terrestrial communications were disrupted, ConnectedCosmos could also provide resilient 5G connectivity to teams responding to the emergency. By combining sensing, connectivity and AI into a single system, governments and enterprises can monitor, understand and respond to events on Earth in near real time.

The new funding will accelerate the deployment of these capabilities by expanding ConnectedCosmos, growing OpenConstellation and DataCosmos, and scaling the engineering, manufacturing and software teams across Open Cosmos' operations in the UK, Spain, Portugal and Greece, where it employs close to 400 people.

Rafel Jorda Siquier, Founder and CEO of Open Cosmos, said: "Space infrastructure is becoming as critical as energy, digital networks and transport. Governments and enterprises increasingly require secure communications and operational data delivered through resilient systems. But infrastructure alone isn't enough. The real value comes from the intelligence that relays what's happening on Earth in real time and the global connectivity to deliver it.

"By bringing together satellites, secure communications and AI-powered data services, we're creating a system that transforms information from orbit into something that governments and enterprises can act on. This investment allows us to accelerate that vision, satisfying the satellite manufacturing orders that governments and large companies are placing for our reliable and high-performance satellites and delivering the sovereign services the world needs."

Space Minister Baroness Lloyd said: "This landmark investment represents a major vote of confidence in Open Cosmos and Britain's growing space sector.

"Our new UK Space Strategy recognises the increasing importance of satellite communications in all our lives, from connectivity to defending our country, and companies like Open Cosmos are vital for advancing that infrastructure.

"Following previous UK government support, it is great to see the company continuing to grow, with investment that will help unlock high-skilled jobs and growth that will benefit people across the UK."

Ashish (Ash) Puri, Partner at Lightrock, said: "Lightrock is delighted to be leading Open Cosmos' funding round and supporting this European leader as it enters its next stage of growth in the space economy. The work of Open Cosmos, and the wider space infrastructure sector, underpins global energy, communications, security, and sustainability efforts. Open Cosmos' stellar mission record, manufacturing capability, and scientific expertise position it to become a global leader in this critically important sector, and we look forward to supporting the company on this journey."

Patrick Sheehan, Managing Partner at ETF Partners, said: "The conditions for building world-leading space companies have now converged in Europe. The leadership team at Open Cosmos has demonstrated the calibre of ambition required to convert this expertise into substantial commercial results and has achieved this at remarkable pace. Open Cosmos is already an exceptional business, and we believe it has the potential to become one of Europe's defining infrastructure companies."

Saul Klein, co-founder and chair of Phoenix Court, said: "Rafel and the team have spent a decade turning world-class science and engineering into real industrial capability, building a profitable space company that can manufacture satellites at scale and deliver critical sovereign infrastructure. When we give ambitious founders the time and capital to build, Europe can challenge the best in the world and the proof is right here in Open Cosmos."

Notes to editors:

The full list of investors is: Lightrock, ETF Partners, Entrepreneurs First, Institut Català de Finances (ICF), A&G Global Investors, Trill Impact, Phoenix Court (home of LocalGlobe and Latitude), National Security Strategic Investment Fund (NSSIF), Convex Group, Santander Alternative Investments, Sankara, Ireon Ventures, Sustainable Forward Capital (SFC), Endeavor Catalyst Fund, Iberis Capital, Shilling VC, Amena Ventures, Claret Capital Partners and two major international pension funds.





About Open Cosmos

Open Cosmos is a European space infrastructure company that designs, builds and operates satellite missions end-to-end. Through its platforms - OpenOrbit, ConnectedCosmos, OpenConstellation and DataCosmos - the company provides governments, institutions and enterprises with secure communications, Earth observation and real-time intelligence services. Open Cosmos operates facilities across the UK, Spain, Portugal and Greece, supporting missions for customers across Europe and international markets.

For more information, visit open-cosmos.com

About Lightrock:

Lightrock is a global investment platform supporting the growth of technology-enabled companies. Its strategies invest in public and private companies delivering proven solutions to pressing global challenges across the themes of People, Planet, and Productivity. Lightrock advises $5.8?billion in assets, with 130 colleagues across four continents, and a headquarters in London. With 150 companies backed to date, Lightrock is guided by the conviction that positive impact and exceptional commercial outcomes can be mutually reinforcing, creating enduring value for clients, companies, and communities.

For more information, visit www.lightrock.com

About ETF Partners:

Established in 2005, ETF Partners stands as a pioneer in European venture capital, backing high-impact sustainable technologies. Across more than two decades, the fund has championed innovation designed to deliver long-term environmental value.

The firm operates on the core principle that technological innovation and visionary founders are essential to resolving the global climate emergency. By partnering with Europe's most ambitious entrepreneurs, ETF Partners scales breakthrough commercial solutions where financial return directly advances sustainability goals.

For more information, visit www.etfpartners.capital

361 Communications:

Rachel.bowden@361communitions.com

Eddie.waller@361communications.com



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