Coultreon Biopharma BV: Coultreon Biopharma Appoints Nate Massari as Chief Business Officer

Nate Massari's business development and commercialization expertise in Immunology & Inflammation (I&I), particularly in ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, will support the advancement of Coultreon's first-in-class SIK3 inhibitor COL-5671

Leuven, Belgium. September 14, 2026. Coultreon Biopharma, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing best-in-class immunology therapies, today announced the appointment of Nate Massari as Chief Business Officer. Nate brings more than 25 years of experience in business development, strategy, and commercialization within the biopharmaceutical industry, including roles at leading life sciences companies such as Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Endo Pharmaceuticals, and Cencora, as well as startups Anjarium Biosciences and Rumpus Therapeutics, where his previous Chief Business Officer roles led to successful exits. Over the course of his career, Nate has led numerous transactions totaling greater than $6 billion in capital, and his immunology expertise includes the launch of inflammatory bowel disease indications in ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

"I'm thrilled to join Coultreon at such an exciting time as the company advances the clinical development of COL-5671 in ulcerative colitis and psoriasis. I look forward to using my immunology experience across gastroenterology, dermatology, and rheumatology to help the team advance a once-daily oral treatment for patients with inflammatory diseases."

- Nate Massari, Chief Business Officer at Coultreon Biopharma

"Having Nate join us as Chief Business Officer is a great addition for our team at Coultreon and will help us grow as a leader in innovation for autoimmune conditions. Nate's business development and commercial accomplishments, together with his extensive expertise in immunology and in particular inflammatory bowel disease, will be instrumental to our mission to help patients affected by chronic inflammatory diseases of high unmet medical need."

- Pierre Raboisson, CEO at Coultreon Biopharma

About Coultreon Biopharma

Coultreon Biopharma is advancing best-in-class therapies targeting clinically validated pathways across immunology and metabolic diseases. The company leverages deep expertise in disease biology, drug discovery, and translational science to select the optimal therapeutic modality for addressing underlying disease biology with best-in-class therapies. Coultreon's pipeline is anchored by its leadership in salt-inducible kinase (SIK) biology, with a focus on selectively modulating key inflammatory pathways to deliver broader and more durable disease control. Its lead program, COL-5671, is a highly selective SIK3 inhibitor in clinical development for autoimmune diseases, with broad potential applicability across multiple immune-mediated conditions. For more information, visit www.coultreon.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

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