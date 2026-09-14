New York Stock Exchange: Temporal Raises $550 Million in Series E Round: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on September 14th
- Temporal boosts its valuation to $12.55 billion.
- The company says its annualized run rate has grown more than 200% year-over-year.
- Co-founder and CEO Samar Abbas will join NYSE Live to discuss how his company will deploy the fresh funding.
- The RTW Institute celebrates its official launch today.
- The think tank focuses on strengthening the systems that turn scientific discovery into accessible, life-saving medicines.
- Chairman Dr. Roderick Wong and CEO Dr. Kinnari Patel will join NYSE Live to share more details about the launch.
- The Rise Fashion Show takes place tonight at the NYSE.
- The event, in partnership with e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF), takes place during New York Fashion Week in support of gender-based violence survivors.
- Investors await Wednesday's Fed decision on interest rates.
- AI industry leaders called to slow down the pace of development of AI capabilities.
- As of 8:00 AM ET, there is growing expectation for the Fed to raise interest rates when policymakers meet this week.
Opening Bell
FirstBank (NYSE: FBK) celebrates its 120th anniversary of founding
Closing Bell
Teva (NYSE: TEVA) celebrates its direct listing and trading on the NYSE
For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial
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