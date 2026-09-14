New York Stock Exchange: Temporal Raises $550 Million in Series E Round: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on September 14th

Temporal boosts its valuation to $12.55 billion. The company says its annualized run rate has grown more than 200% year-over-year. Co-founder and CEO Samar Abbas will join NYSE Live to discuss how his company will deploy the fresh funding.

The RTW Institute celebrates its official launch today. The think tank focuses on strengthening the systems that turn scientific discovery into accessible, life-saving medicines. Chairman Dr. Roderick Wong and CEO Dr. Kinnari Patel will join NYSE Live to share more details about the launch.

The Rise Fashion Show takes place tonight at the NYSE. The event, in partnership with e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF), takes place during New York Fashion Week in support of gender-based violence survivors.

Investors await Wednesday's Fed decision on interest rates. AI industry leaders called to slow down the pace of development of AI capabilities. As of 8:00 AM ET, there is growing expectation for the Fed to raise interest rates when policymakers meet this week.



Opening Bell

FirstBank (NYSE: FBK) celebrates its 120th anniversary of founding

Closing Bell

Teva (NYSE: TEVA) celebrates its direct listing and trading on the NYSE

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

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