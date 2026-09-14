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PR Newswire
14.09.2026 15:12 Uhr
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New York Stock Exchange: Temporal Raises $550 Million in Series E Round: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on September 14th

  • Temporal boosts its valuation to $12.55 billion.
    • The company says its annualized run rate has grown more than 200% year-over-year.
    • Co-founder and CEO Samar Abbas will join NYSE Live to discuss how his company will deploy the fresh funding.
  • The RTW Institute celebrates its official launch today.
    • The think tank focuses on strengthening the systems that turn scientific discovery into accessible, life-saving medicines.
    • Chairman Dr. Roderick Wong and CEO Dr. Kinnari Patel will join NYSE Live to share more details about the launch.
  • The Rise Fashion Show takes place tonight at the NYSE.
    • The event, in partnership with e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF), takes place during New York Fashion Week in support of gender-based violence survivors.
  • Investors await Wednesday's Fed decision on interest rates.
    • AI industry leaders called to slow down the pace of development of AI capabilities.
    • As of 8:00 AM ET, there is growing expectation for the Fed to raise interest rates when policymakers meet this week.

Opening Bell
FirstBank (NYSE: FBK) celebrates its 120th anniversary of founding

Closing Bell
Teva (NYSE: TEVA) celebrates its direct listing and trading on the NYSE

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/temporal-raises-550-million-in-series-e-round-nyse-content-update-302877677.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.