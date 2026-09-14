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ACCESS Newswire
14.09.2026 15:14 Uhr
165 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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The Macomb Group Opens New Branch in Wilmington, North Carolina

WILMINGTON, NC / ACCESS Newswire / September 14, 2026 / The Macomb Group, a leading distributor of pipe, valves, and fittings (PVF), is pleased to announce the opening of its newest branch at 3940 U.S. Highway North, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401. The new 22,100-square-foot facility expands the company's presence in North Carolina and strengthens its ability to serve the state's growing coastal region.

The branch will serve New Hanover, Brunswick, Pender, and Duplin counties, as well as the Fayetteville and Jacksonville markets, expanding The Macomb Group's reach throughout southeastern North Carolina and supporting continued growth across the coastal Carolinas.

Wilmington and the surrounding region continue to experience significant growth across a diverse mix of industrial and commercial markets. The new branch will serve mechanical contractors and customers in data centers, food processing, healthcare, nuclear power, chemical processing, petroleum terminals, government facilities, and other industrial sectors.

"The Wilmington area continues to grow rapidly, creating a tremendous opportunity to better serve customers throughout coastal North Carolina," said Johnny Daniel, Regional Manager. "Having experienced people and inventory locally allows us to respond quickly, work closely with our customers to understand their needs, and build strong, long-term relationships."

The branch will stock a broad range of traditional PVF products based on local demand, with access to specialized solutions from Victaulic, Aquatherm, Apollo, NIBCO, and other leading manufacturers. Same-day delivery, will-call service, and vendor managed inventory (VMI) solutions will provide customers with faster, more reliable access to the materials they need.

The Wilmington operation will be led by Daniel and Branch Manager Chris Spell. Daniel brings several decades of PVF experience throughout the Southeast, while Spell brings nearly 14 years of experience serving Wilmington and the surrounding region.

"We want every customer who walks through our doors, calls the branch, or works with our team to feel valued and appreciated," said Spell. "In an increasingly automated world, we believe personal relationships still matter. Our goal is simple: maintain the right inventory, offer competitive pricing, and provide exceptional service while delivering on the commitments we make to our customers."

The Wilmington opening marks another step in The Macomb Group's continued growth throughout the Southeast, expanding its ability to provide customers with local inventory, experienced support, and responsive service across the coastal Carolinas.

About The Macomb Group

The Macomb Group is a leading wholesale distributor of pipe, valves and fittings. Founded in 1977, the company now has 30+ service branches and over 800 employees in 11 states, including Michigan, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Wisconsin. The Macomb Group serves a diverse mix of end markets, including automotive, power generation, utilities, data centers, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, general manufacturing, healthcare, education, and more.

For more information, please call (888) 756-4110 or visit us at www.macombgroup.com.

#

Media Contact:
James McMaster
Corporate Marketing Manager
The Macomb Group
215.256.1715
jmcmaster@macombgroup.com

SOURCE: The Macomb Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/the-macomb-group-opens-new-branch-in-wilmington-north-carolina-1218848

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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