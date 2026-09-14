LPS Futures, (part of the LPS Partners group of companies) together with TMX Trayport, a wholly owned subsidiary of TMX Group, announced today that LPS is now live using Trayport's industry-leading Broker Trading System (BTS) for its new ERCOT LPS Auction contracts. This milestone illustrates TMX Trayport's commitment to expanding access to North American markets for their global clients.

The web-based platform will host LPS Futures' (LPS) daily auction sessions, serving as their conduit to LPS broker markets. All transactions remain voice-brokered, with no additional contract needed.

By integrating with Trayport's Broker trading tools, LPS is set to drive new levels of efficiency, transparency, and liquidity across US power markets. LPS will initially offer ERCOT and PJM contracts, paving the way for a broader range of products and markets in the future.

"I am incredibly proud of the entire LPS ERCOT team, as well as our partners at TMX Trayport, for their hard work in getting this launch off the ground. With our first trades now successfully completed, we are excited to see the impact of our collective efforts in delivering greater efficiency and transparency to the US power markets," said Thomas Ryan, Managing Partner of LPS Futures.

LPS Partners LLC, was founded in 2013 as an idea-driven firm with LPS Futures specializing in energy swaps, options, spreads, futures and structured products, providing fundamental and technical analysis to assist customers in the structuring and timing of trades.

"Congratulations to all involved on both sides of the Atlantic. This project demonstrates the power of collaboration. Working closely with LPS, we've delivered a bespoke solution tailored specifically to meet their functional needs," said Matt Brief, President, TMX Trayport.

ABOUT LPS FUTURES

LPS Futures LLC is a registered member of the National Futures Association (NFA) as an Independent Introducing Broker with offices in New York City and Garden City, Long Island.

As an Independent IB, LPS has the ability to introduce any customers' clearing needs to any of the major Clearing Firms.

LPS Futures specializes in energy swaps, options, spreads, futures and structured products, providing fundamental and technical analysis to assist customers in the structuring and timing of trades.

LPS Futures executes on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Intercontinental Commodity Exchange (ICE), ICE Europe and NASDAQ on behalf of producers, banks, hedge funds, pipelines, end users and market makers.

ABOUT TMX TRAYPORT

TMX Trayport is a global software provider for the commodities trading market. Headquartered in London and owned by TMX Group, the company develops the electronic platforms used by traders, brokers, and exchanges to facilitate the buying and selling of commodities.

The scale of the network is significant, supporting over 9,800 licensees, 390 trader firms, and 45 brokers and exchanges. Its core product, Joule, aggregates real-time price data for power, natural gas, and emissions onto a single screen.

In 2025, Trayport facilitated over 620 million trades across Europe, nearly 20 trades every second. Supported by 65+ third-party providers, Trayport provides the technical infrastructure that ensures transparency and connectivity across European, North American, and Asian energy markets.

For more information visit Trayport.com or contact us at sales@trayport.com.

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Contacts:

For more information contact LPS Futures:

Hunter Stewart: HStewart@lpsfutures.com

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LPS Futures

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