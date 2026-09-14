EQS-News: Ladybug Resource Group / Key word(s): Financial

Ladybug Resource Group Provides Comprehensive Shareholder Update Detailing Capital Structure Strength, Strategic M&A Framework, and Operational Expansion



14.09.2026 / 15:20 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



TULSA, OK - September 14, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. (OTC: LBRG) ("Ladybug" or the "Company") today issued a general shareholder update to provide additional clarity and context surrounding the strategic initiatives outlined in its recent corporate updates, including the expansion of its global automotive manufacturing footprint and the initiation of its AI software acquisition program. Expanding Global Automotive Manufacturing Footprint via Mino Collaboration Deepening Industrial Synergies: Building upon Guangzhou Jingdiao's established precision tooling capabilities, the Company's ongoing collaboration with global integration leader Mino expands Ladybug's operational presence across next-generation Electric Vehicle (EV) and traditional automotive production lines.

Building upon Guangzhou Jingdiao's established precision tooling capabilities, the Company's ongoing collaboration with global integration leader Mino expands Ladybug's operational presence across next-generation Electric Vehicle (EV) and traditional automotive production lines. Large-Scale Infrastructure Execution: The Mino relationship leverages Jingdiao's heavy industrial infrastructure - including 20,000-watt laser cutting systems, 8-meter CNC machining units, and certified eco-friendly surface treatment operations - to execute complex Body-in-White (BIW) integration and automated line retrofitting.

The Mino relationship leverages Jingdiao's heavy industrial infrastructure - including 20,000-watt laser cutting systems, 8-meter CNC machining units, and certified eco-friendly surface treatment operations - to execute complex Body-in-White (BIW) integration and automated line retrofitting. Tier-1 Market Access: Participation in these high-precision programs reinforces Ladybug's position as a direct hardware and engineering supplier within global automotive OEM supply chains. Strategic M&A Program: AI Software Platforms & Digital Infrastructure Target Shortlist Identified: Through its initial acquisition screening framework, Ladybug identified a select shortlist of prospective targets possessing proprietary artificial intelligence capabilities, software-as-a-service (SaaS) revenue architectures, and established distribution channels. Active preliminary due diligence is underway.

Through its initial acquisition screening framework, Ladybug identified a select shortlist of prospective targets possessing proprietary artificial intelligence capabilities, software-as-a-service (SaaS) revenue architectures, and established distribution channels. Active preliminary due diligence is underway. Core Evaluation Criteria: M&A targets are evaluated against strict criteria, including high-margin subscription revenue, defensible algorithmic workflow tools, specialized data tracking, and strong customer retention metrics.

M&A targets are evaluated against strict criteria, including high-margin subscription revenue, defensible algorithmic workflow tools, specialized data tracking, and strong customer retention metrics. The "Physical-Plus-Digital" Strategy: Layering proprietary enterprise software capabilities onto Jingdiao's vertically integrated manufacturing foundation establishes a closed-loop platform that connects real-time digital oversight and predictive analytics with physical manufacturing execution. Capital Structure Strength, Financial Health & Shareholder Value Commitment Zero Convertible Debt Overhang: Ladybug carries $0 in convertible debt. Management has intentionally structured the corporate balance sheet to eliminate toxic debt conversions, variable-rate reset provisions, and dilutive debt overhang.

Ladybug carries $0 in convertible debt. Management has intentionally structured the corporate balance sheet to eliminate toxic debt conversions, variable-rate reset provisions, and dilutive debt overhang. Substantial Common Share Retirements: To defend per-share equity value, management executed the retirement and cancellation of over 370 million legacy common shares, significantly tightening the common share float and enhancing equity structure quality.

To defend per-share equity value, management executed the retirement and cancellation of over 370 million legacy common shares, significantly tightening the common share float and enhancing equity structure quality. Self-Sustaining Cash Generation: Supported by positive operational cash flow generation and cash reserves, Ladybug's core industrial operations provide the liquidity needed to fund internal operations without reliance on dilutive equity financing.

Supported by positive operational cash flow generation and cash reserves, Ladybug's core industrial operations provide the liquidity needed to fund internal operations without reliance on dilutive equity financing. De-leveraged Balance Sheet Position: Ongoing reductions in total liabilities paired with growing net equity provide the financial flexibility and credit standing required to structure favorable terms on potential strategic transactions.

Ongoing reductions in total liabilities paired with growing net equity provide the financial flexibility and credit standing required to structure favorable terms on potential strategic transactions. Disciplined Capital Allocation: Every transaction evaluated under the Company's M&A framework must demonstrate a clear path to earnings accretion, cash flow contribution, and long-term return on invested capital (ROIC). Management remains committed to driving intrinsic per-share value over nominal growth.

Every transaction evaluated under the Company's M&A framework must demonstrate a clear path to earnings accretion, cash flow contribution, and long-term return on invested capital (ROIC). Management remains committed to driving intrinsic per-share value over nominal growth. Management Alignment: Corporate leadership maintains direct alignment with public shareholders through direct equity ownership, focusing operational execution entirely on sustainable, long-term enterprise appreciation. About Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. (OTC: LBRG) is a growth-oriented technology and manufacturing company focused on building an integrated platform ecosystem. Through its operating subsidiary, Guangzhou Jingdiao Automotive Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd., the Company delivers precision tooling, heavy equipment manufacturing, and industrial automation solutions to global automotive OEMs and industrial partners. Ladybug is actively expanding its platform by integrating high-margin SaaS platforms, AI workflow infrastructure, and advanced digital manufacturing capabilities. Stay connected: Website: Ladybug Resource Group Inc.

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Warren Booth

Ladybug Resource Group Inc.

1408 S. Denver Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74119

info@ladybuglbrg.com

+1 918-727-7137 Safe Harbor Statement & Disclosures Forward-Looking Statements This shareholder update contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including statements regarding Ladybug's strategic acquisitions, partnership agreements, software integration, financial health, capital structure optimizations, market opportunities, and business prospects, are forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "guidance," "outlook," "target," "may," "will," "should," "could," and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions as of the date hereof, and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to: The ability of Ladybug to successfully negotiate, execute, integrate, and finance potential strategic acquisitions or software target platforms;

Unforeseen operational delays, supply chain disruptions, or technical hurdles associated with joint ventures, collaborative efforts, and enterprise contracts;

Risks associated with international manufacturing operations, global supply chains, trade policies, and macroeconomic conditions;

Industry-specific downturns, technology shifts, and competitive dynamics within the automotive, industrial equipment, and enterprise software sectors;

The Company's ability to maintain compliance with applicable regulatory standards and OTC Markets reporting requirements; and

General capital market conditions and trading liquidity. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Ladybug undertakes no obligation-and expressly disclaims any obligation-to update, revise, or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed assumptions, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. No Offer or Solicitation This corporate update is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation regarding any security of Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. Investors are encouraged to review Ladybug's public disclosures, financial filings, and announcements available on OTC Markets (www.otcmarkets.com) prior to making investment decisions. View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Ladybug Resource Group





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