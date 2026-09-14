EQS-News: Ladybug Resource Group
/ Key word(s): Financial
TULSA, OK - September 14, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. (OTC: LBRG) ("Ladybug" or the "Company") today issued a general shareholder update to provide additional clarity and context surrounding the strategic initiatives outlined in its recent corporate updates, including the expansion of its global automotive manufacturing footprint and the initiation of its AI software acquisition program.
Expanding Global Automotive Manufacturing Footprint via Mino Collaboration
Strategic M&A Program: AI Software Platforms & Digital Infrastructure
Capital Structure Strength, Financial Health & Shareholder Value Commitment
About Ladybug Resource Group, Inc.
Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. (OTC: LBRG) is a growth-oriented technology and manufacturing company focused on building an integrated platform ecosystem. Through its operating subsidiary, Guangzhou Jingdiao Automotive Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd., the Company delivers precision tooling, heavy equipment manufacturing, and industrial automation solutions to global automotive OEMs and industrial partners. Ladybug is actively expanding its platform by integrating high-margin SaaS platforms, AI workflow infrastructure, and advanced digital manufacturing capabilities.
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Safe Harbor Statement & Disclosures
Forward-Looking Statements
This shareholder update contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including statements regarding Ladybug's strategic acquisitions, partnership agreements, software integration, financial health, capital structure optimizations, market opportunities, and business prospects, are forward-looking statements.
Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "guidance," "outlook," "target," "may," "will," "should," "could," and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions as of the date hereof, and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those projected.
Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to:
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Ladybug undertakes no obligation-and expressly disclaims any obligation-to update, revise, or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed assumptions, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
No Offer or Solicitation
This corporate update is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation regarding any security of Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. Investors are encouraged to review Ladybug's public disclosures, financial filings, and announcements available on OTC Markets (www.otcmarkets.com) prior to making investment decisions.
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News Source: Ladybug Resource Group
14.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Ladybug Resource Group
|United States
|ISIN:
|US50582Q2XXX
|EQS News ID:
|2398882
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2398882 14.09.2026 CET/CEST