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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.09.2026 15:22 Uhr
227 Leser
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AISLE Partners with ENISA to Help Secure the Infrastructure Behind Europe's Cyber Resilience Act

AI-based secure code review of the CRA-SRP closes out ahead of the Cyber Resilience Act's first reporting deadline, with continuous coverage to follow

PRAGUE and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AISLE, a pioneer in AI-native vulnerability lifecycle management, today announced that it has supported the release of the European Union's Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) Single Reporting Platform (SRP), which has been developed, maintained, and is operated by the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA), under the European Union's Cyber Resilience Act (CRA).

In partnership with ENISA, AISLE's sovereign vulnerability management platform secured the SRP, which is now available according to the CRA's first reporting deadline of 11 September, 2026. AISLE's full loop process will remain in place on a continuous basis to further support the platform releases.

The SRP is the single point of entry through which manufacturers of products with digital elements sold into the EU must report actively exploited vulnerabilities and severe incidents, as required under the CRA. The initial entry must be made within 24 hours of an organisation becoming aware of a qualifying event, followed by a more detailed notification within 72 hours. ENISA operates the SRP under this framework.

Hans de Vries, Chief Cybersecurity & Operations Officer (COO) at ENISA, said: "The Single Reporting Platform incorporates technical and organisational security measures to protect the confidentiality of the information submitted. ENISA has carried out user and security testing with relevant stakeholders, including national CSIRTs as part of the platform's development and security. I thank AISLE for their important AI-based secure code review performed."

Jaya Baloo, COO and CISO at AISLE, said: "Reporting infrastructure only works if it's trustworthy at the moment organisations need it most. The CRA-SRP is like any critical system, so ensuring its security both at and beyond launch is paramount. We're proud that ENISA chose to partner with us for the vulnerability management portion of their infrastructure testing."

For more information about AISLE and the CRA, click here. Learn more about the CRA-SRP with these ENISA resources and FAQs.

About AISLE

AISLE is a pioneer in AI-native vulnerability lifecycle management, taking security teams from detection to verified, human-approved fixes, autonomously. Our closed-loop platform uncovers vulnerabilities that legacy tools miss, generates ready-to-merge patches, and gets smarter with every remediation cycle. Built to deploy across cloud, on-premises, and air-gapped environments, AISLE serves even the most regulated and security-sensitive industries. Learn more at aisle.com.



Media Contact AISLE Press Team press@aisle.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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