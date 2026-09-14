Investment positions AMRA to meet growing global demand for precise, scalable advanced muscle and fat imaging in clinical research and healthcare.

AMRA Medical today announced an investment from HealthCap, one of Europe's leading life science venture capital firms. This milestone marks a significant step in AMRA's growth, underscoring market confidence in the company's vision to transform the measurement and understanding of muscle and fat.

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HealthCap Invests in AMRA Medical to Accelerate Global Growth in Quantitative MRI

HealthCap's backing comes as quantitative MRI gains vital importance in understanding how fat distribution and muscle composition influence disease, treatment response, and patient outcomes. Built on over 15 years of research, AMRA's proprietary methods move beyond conventional metrics-like weight, and BMI and muscle function tests-to provide the standardized, automated data from advanced muscle and fat imaging necessary for modern clinical research. With its deep scientific expertise and an extensive network across the global life sciences ecosystem, HealthCap is uniquely positioned to support AMRA in scaling this technology to reach broader clinical and research applications.

"Our next phase is about translating years of scientific validation into broader clinical and research impact," said Olof Dahlqvist Leinhard, CEO of AMRA Medical. "HealthCap's extensive life sciences experience and global network will be instrumental as we extend the reach of our technology and the deep scientific insights it provides."

This investment aligns with the growing focus in metabolic and neuromuscular medicine on obtaining more precise, biomarker-driven insights. As these fields evolve, standardized, advanced muscle and fat imaging is becoming a valuable tool for improving clinical research and evaluating treatment outcomes.

"AMRA combines differentiated technology and strong scientific validation with clear relevance to critical areas of medicine and unmet medical need," said Dr. Mårten Steen, Managing Partner at HealthCap, who will join the board. "We see significant potential for AMRA's technology as clinicians increasingly demand better data to track patient progress and treatment effects. We look forward to supporting the team through this next phase of global growth."

This investment will fuel AMRA's continued research and development, product innovation, and international commercial expansion.

About AMRA Medical

AMRA Medical is a global leader in health informatics, pioneering the field of fat and muscle analysis with proprietary, MRI-based technologies. Our gold-standard platform delivers highly precise and standardized biomarkers, providing an advanced understanding of metabolic and musculoskeletal health that surpasses conventional measures of muscle and fat. These insights play a critical role in optimizing clinical trial design, improving endpoint selection, and supporting data-driven decision-making in both research and clinical practice.

Built on rigorous science and driven by continuous innovation, AMRA's solutions are designed to meet the complex demands of modern healthcare and pharmaceutical development. Through standardized, cloud-based workflows and strategic collaboration, we enable partners to access actionable data with clarity and confidence-accelerating progress from early-stage discovery to impactful clinical outcomes.

About HealthCap

HealthCap is a European venture capital firm investing globally in life sciences since 1996. The firm has backed and built more than 130 companies, taken 48 public, and completed numerous trade sales. HealthCap's investment strategy targets diseases with a high unmet medical need, backing breakthrough therapies and innovative healthcare solutions with the potential to be transformative, changing clinical practice and improving the lives of patients suffering from these conditions.

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Contacts:

MEDIA CONTACT

Melinda Perjons, Communication Strategist

melinda.perjons@amramedical.com