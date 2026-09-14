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ACCESS Newswire
14.09.2026 15:26 Uhr
187 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

StableDry Services Helps Homeowners Protect Critical Home Systems Year-Round With Customer Protection Plan

New annual plan provides ongoing inspections, preventative maintenance and priority service to help homeowners catch potential issues early and protect their investment

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / September 14, 2026 / StableDry Services, a leading provider of foundation repair, waterproofing and related specialty contracting services, is expanding its commitment to long-term home protection through its Customer Protection Plan, designed to provide homeowners with ongoing support, preventative maintenance and regular system inspections.

Foundation, waterproofing and moisture-control systems play an important role in protecting a home, and like other major home systems, they can benefit from regular inspections and maintenance. StableDry's Customer Protection Plan gives homeowners a simple way to stay ahead of potential issues and help ensure installed systems continue performing as intended.

The Customer Protection Plan includes services and benefits such as:

  • Annual system inspections to identify potential concerns before they become larger repairs
  • Preventative maintenance for sump pumps, dehumidifiers, discharge lines and other installed systems
  • Moisture and structural checks to monitor humidity, wood moisture, settlement and movement
  • Priority scheduling for same-day or next-day service whenever possible
  • 10% off future services while enrolled in the plan
  • Transferable coverage if the homeowner sells their property

"Our relationship with homeowners shouldn't end when a repair is complete," said Craig Leyers, president and CEO of StableDry Services. "The Customer Protection Plan gives our customers an easy way to stay on top of the systems protecting their homes, identify potential concerns early and have a trusted team they can turn to when needed."

The Customer Protection Plan reflects StableDry's broader commitment to helping homeowners protect their properties for the long term through proactive maintenance and specialized expertise. The plan is available for $150 per year or $15 per month at the following locations: Nashville, Knoxville and Chattanooga, Tennessee; Huntsville, Birmingham and Mobile, Alabama; Charleston, West Virginia; and Lexington, Kentucky.

For more information about StableDry Services or to learn about its family of brands offering the Customer Protection Plan, please visit StableDry.com.

###

About StableDry Services

StableDry Services is an organization that optimizes foundation repair and waterproofing businesses by uniting them with an experienced family of brands. StableDry presents a proven process built on the foundation of integrity, experience, and an unparalleled commitment to the customer. Headquartered in Nashville, TN, StableDry primarily serves residential homeowners in Central Tennessee, Central Florida, Kentucky, and Northern Alabama. For more information, visit www.stabledry.com.

Media Contact

StableDry@interdependence.com

SOURCE: StableDry Services



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/stabledry-services-helps-homeowners-protect-critical-home-system-1220022

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI braucht Strom
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