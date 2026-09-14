Sound Money Defense League: Money Metals, Sound Money Groups Release 2027 Sound Money Review

Second edition features new research from Sound Money Fellows and Copernicus's 1526 treatise On the Minting of Money

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / September 14, 2026 / Three pro-gold and silver groups have teamed up to present the second edition of the Sound Money Review, a scholarly journal dedicated to advancing principles of sound money.

The Sound Money Review, presented by Money Metals, Sound Money Defense League, and Sound Money Foundation, showcases compelling and relevant research, past and present, pertaining to sound money. These groups are the nation's leaders in sound money policy advocacy as well as publishers of the Sound Money Index, the nation's leading resource ranking all 50 states by their state laws pertaining to precious metals.

This year's journal features writings from economists, legal scholars, philosophers, and historians, including Sound Money Fellows Antón Chamberlin, Ph.D. and Joseph Solis-Mullen. These scholars presented shorter articles on topics such as interest rate manipulation, the limitations of central planning, and sound money and the myth of militarism.

In addition to these shorter articles, the Fellows contributed longer studies. Chamberlin explores the impact monetary policy has on housing and family formation. Solis-Mullen revisits the Hunt Brothers' infamous silver market episode from an Austrian perspective.

The second edition of the Sound Money Review also includes the monetary treatise originally written 500 years ago by Polish scientist Nicolaus Copernicus, On the Minting of Money. This new publication, translated from its original Latin and re-released with an introduction by Ralph Benko, explores the polymath's understanding of inflation and currency debasement as a pestilence for nation states across the globe.

Stefan Gleason, president and CEO of Money Metals, said, "At Money Metals, we believe precious metals serve as an effective check against inflation and runaway government. By supporting advanced research on these topics, we can provide yet another resource for individuals and investors who wish to further their understanding of sound money."

The Sound Money Defense League is responsible for more than 35 sound money legislative victories across the nation since 2014. The League has also warned dealers and investors about overreaching bills that impose new regulation and surveillance on the precious metals industry and its customers.

The League also honored Alaska state Rep. Kevin McCabe and Maryland state lawmakers Del. Wayne Hartman and Sen. J.B. Jennings with the Sound Money Legislators of the Year award for their work in enacting sound money legislation in their states in 2026.

Jp Cortez, executive director of the League and Editor-in-Chief of the Sound Money Review, said, "Our work does not end with enacting meaningful policy changes across the nation. We are thrilled to publish the second edition of our collection, adding yet another resource that inspires further research, debate, and actionable solutions in search of a better monetary system."

The Sound Money Review is one of the many resources on topics pertaining to gold and silver produced by these groups. These groups also offer scholarships, paid fellowships, and publish the Sound Money Index each year. Please click the link for more information about the Sound Money Scholarship or the Sound Money Fellowship.

Download the full 2027 Sound Money Review (PDF) here.

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Money Metals

Savvy, self-reliant investors have embraced Money Metals as their trustworthy, low-cost source for gold and silver bullion coins, bars, and rounds. With over one million customers, Money Metals also operates the largest private precious metals depository in North America and has been rated the "Best Overall" precious metals dealer by Investopedia, a global financial industry authority.

Sound Money Defense League

The Sound Money Defense League is a non-partisan public policy group working nationally to restore sound money at the state and federal level. Founded in 2014, the Sound Money Defense League works with allies in elective office to introduce and enact legislation to remove taxation on gold and silver, empower state treasurers to invest state funds in gold, audit the nation's gold reserves, and audit the private bank cartel that has been delegated government power (known as the Federal Reserve System). The League also supports broad recognition and use of sound money.

Sound Money Foundation

The Sound Money Foundation is pioneering principles of sound money through education, research, and other collaborative advocacy efforts. The Foundation aims to expand the research and discourse surrounding sound money, gold standards, and free-market monetary systems by curating and supporting scholarly research to highlight the shortcomings of centrally planned economic systems and develop a deeper understanding of sound money nationwide.

Contact: jp.cortez@soundmoneydefense.org

SOURCE: Sound Money Defense League

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/money-metals-sound-money-groups-release-2027-sound-money-review-1220099