SKIL introduces PWRCORE GO: five grab-and-go tools designed to make everyday DIY faster and easier

NAPERVILLE, IL / ACCESS Newswire / September 14, 2026 / SKIL, a trusted leader in power tools with more than 100 years of innovation, has launched its new PWRCORE GO product line, a collection of five compact, easy-to-use tools designed to simplify everyday DIY tasks. PWRCORE GO tools combine grab-and-go portability, intuitive features, convenient USB-C charging and the right amount of performance for homeowners, renters and DIYers to tackle common tasks quickly and confidently.

From assembling furniture and hanging shelves to maintaining bikes, inflating tires and repairing electronics, the SKIL PWRCORE GO collection was developed to be within easy reach when a project arises, but also compact enough to store in a drawer.

"PWRCORE GO bridges the gap between full-size power tools and manual hand tools, making everyday DIY more accessible and attainable," said Craig Hanba, vice president, SKIL business segment. "These tools deliver the performance people need without the size or complexity of manual tools like screwdrivers or hex keys that are provided along with assembly hardware. When the right tool is always within reach, small projects become quick wins."

The SKIL PWRCORE GO collection includes:

SKIL PWRCORE GO Power Driver - Combining the convenience of an electric screwdriver with the performance of an impact driver, this ultra-compact driver can drill pilot holes and drive screws in wood, drywall, plastic and light-gauge metal. Features include a powerful impact mechanism, 1/4-inch hex collet, variable-speed trigger, LED work light, forward/reverse switch and USB-C charging.

SKIL PWRCORE GO Powered Hex Key - This industry-first powered hex key makes furniture assembly, bicycle maintenance and other hex-fastener tasks faster and easier. Unlike traditional hex keys that require users to carry multiple loose tools or manually swap between different wrenches, the Powered Hex Key features a pivoting head that locks at 90°, 135° and 180° for improved access in tight spaces, replaceable hex keys and integrated onboard storage capable of holding up to five additional bits, a multi-angle LED, one-touch forward/reverse and USB-C charging for added convenience.

SKIL PWRCORE GO Dual Drive Ratchet Wrench - A compact two-in-one fastening solution featuring both a 1/4-inch socket anvil and 1/4-inch hex bit collet allows users to move between bolts and screws without changing tools. Operating at up to 210 RPM and up to 25% quieter than traditional battery-powered ratchets, it also features a Quick Touch Directional Switch, LED indicators, dual LED work lights and manual ratcheting functionality.

SKIL PWRCORE GO Compact Travel Inflator - Compact enough for a glove compartment, center console or backpack, the inflator features Quick-Select Presets with Memory Recall for Vehicle, Motorcycle, Bike, Ball and Custom modes. It can top off an 195/65 R15 car tire from 30 to 36 PSI in under 60 seconds and features automatic shutoff, onboard accessory storage, a real-time PSI display, LED light and USB-C charging.

SKIL PWRCORE GO Precision Screwdriver All-In-One Workstation - Designed for electronics repairs and other precision projects, this compact system combines a powered screwdriver, 50 precision metal bits and a magnetic work mat for keeping small components organized. Two torque settings provide controlled fastening, while pop-out bit storage, an LED light, forward/reverse control and USB-C charging make precision work easier and more organized.

Product photography is available for editorial use here.

To learn more, visit www.skil.com.

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About SKIL

As the inventor of the handheld circular saw, SKIL has been building innovative products for over 100 years. With easy-to-use tools and smart technology, SKIL gives you the power to take on anything. For more information, visit skil.com.

PR Contact:

Justine David, Mower Agency, M: 716.880.1427, jdavid@mower.com

SOURCE: SKIL

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/skil-introduces-pwrcore-gotm-five-grab-and-go-tools-designed-to-make-e-1219953