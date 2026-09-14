New to The Street Signs Media Partnership with Total Sync Network Inc., Creator of SyncMeOn

Integrated campaign will introduce SyncMeOn's restaurant-supplier marketplace to business audiences through television, YouTube, iconic outdoor billboards, commercials and accredited-investor events

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 14, 2026 / New to The Street, a leading business media platform for public companies and emerging private companies, today announced a media partnership with Total Sync Network Inc., creator of SyncMeOn, an open marketplace and software platform designed to connect restaurants with food suppliers in real time.

SyncMeOn gives restaurant operators greater visibility into food purchasing by helping them compare what they are currently paying with available market pricing. The platform is designed to create a more transparent and efficient procurement process while helping suppliers connect directly with prospective restaurant customers.

Through the partnership, New to The Street will produce and distribute an integrated media campaign designed to build awareness of SyncMeOn's technology, business model and growth strategy. The campaign will include long-form television interviews, TV commercials, digital content, iconic outdoor billboard exposure and presentations to accredited-investor audiences.

The initiative will introduce SyncMeOn to New to The Street's business television and digital audiences while supporting the company's broader capital-raising and market-development objectives. SyncMeOn will have the opportunity to communicate directly with investors, restaurant operators, suppliers and potential strategic partners.

"The restaurant industry has operated for too long without the real-time pricing transparency available in other major markets," said Aleksandr Muravev,Co-Founder of Total Sync Network Inc.. "SyncMeOn is building an open marketplace where restaurant operators can understand what they should be paying, compare it with what they are paying and connect directly with suppliers ready to compete for their business. Our partnership with New to The Street gives us a powerful platform to introduce that vision to business leaders, investors and the restaurant industry at scale."

"SyncMeOn is addressing a clear and costly problem for restaurant operators: the gap between market pricing and what ultimately appears on an invoice," said Vince Caruso, Co-Founder and CEO of New to The Street. "This is the kind of technology story our platform was built to tell. Through business television, YouTube distribution, iconic outdoor billboards, TV commercials and accredited-investor events, we intend to help SyncMeOn build visibility, reach potential customers and strategic partners, and communicate its growth opportunity to the marketplace."

The campaign will spotlight how SyncMeOn seeks to modernize the relationship between restaurants and food suppliers by providing timely pricing information, improved purchasing visibility and direct access to an open supplier marketplace.

About Total Sync Network Inc. and SyncMeOn

Total Sync Network Inc. is the creator of SyncMeOn.com, an open marketplace and software platform connecting restaurants with food suppliers in real time. SyncMeOn is designed to help restaurant operators compare pricing, evaluate purchasing costs and identify supplier opportunities through a more transparent procurement environment.

About New to The Street

New to The Street TV has built what it believes to be the largest combined business television and YouTube distribution ecosystem dedicated to public companies and private companies seeking to raise capital, build market awareness and pursue future public listings.

The platform combines sponsored television programming, a large YouTube subscriber ecosystem, digital media, social distribution, iconic outdoor billboards, TV commercials and accredited-investor events. This integrated model gives companies the opportunity to communicate their stories repeatedly across television, digital and real-world media channels while reaching investors, customers and strategic partners.

Media Contact: Monica Brennan Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

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SOURCE: New to The Street

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-to-the-street-signs-media-partnership-with-total-sync-network-inc.-creator-1220486