Fay Lake Property - Koscielny Lake

Flin Flon, Manitoba--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2026) - Boreal Gold Inc. (CSE: BGLD) ("Boreal") has received gold assay results from selected surface grab samples from the 25-meter trench #7 (Lakeshore Vein) on the southern shore in the eastern area of Koscielny Lake. Here several quartz veins occur on the most eastern part of the Fay Lake Property south of the Puffy Lake Gold Mine. This past fall; Boreal returned to Koscielny Lake and collected 11 quartz samples from trench #7 (Lakeshore Vein), which lies 80 m south-west of the Island Vein on a parallel structure on Koscielny Lake (Boreal Gold Inc (BGLD) August 18, 2026 News Release).

Ten of the eleven samples collected from the Lakeshore vein returned assays over 1.0 g/t gold with notable samples 129002 assaying 190.38 g/t gold, sample 129004 assaying 10.96 g/t gold and sample 129113 assaying 7.37 g/t gold. Screen Metallics analysis was used on all the quartz samples since coarse gold is present at this showing.

A table of the gold assays from the 11 quartz samples collected by Boreal in the summer of 2026 are shown in the table below:

Sample Au (g/t) 129101 7.89 129102 190.38 129103 1.26 129104 10.96 129105 3.70 129106 2.74 129108 2.76 129109 2.91 129110 0.24 129112 4.71 129113 7.37

The trace element geochemistry report only slightly elevated values in bismuth and tellurium suggesting minor amounts of gold bismuth tellurides may be present. Molybdenum was also slightly elevated in samples with higher gold. No other elements such as arsenic, lead, copper, tungsten or zinc are associated with higher grade samples.

Previous historic drilling of the Lakeshore Vein reported visible gold in DDH 14 from 5.8-7.6 m (1.8 m core length) and from DDH 17 from 2.7-4.0 m (1.3m core length) in shallow holes. (Assessment File 90520- Mineral Deposit Series Report number 30, T.H. Heine 2003). The high screen metallic gold assays from the coarse fraction above the 106-mesh size, utilizing SRC's gravimetric overlimit analysis (method Au 9), of the surface samples of the Lakeshore Vein verify that coarse gold is present.

Previously the Island Vein was sampled in the fall of 2025 and returned values of up to 9.7 g/t gold hosted by oxide magnetite chert iron formation and felsic sediments cut by gabbro and tonalitic quartz-rich porphyry, (Boreal Gold Inc (BGLD) Nov 21, 2025 news release).

The Island and the Lakeshore veins, are 1-2 meters in width, and approximately 80 meters apart, are hosted in east-south-east trending sub parallel shear zones. The shear zones appear to occur at the sheared contact of quartz porphyritic tonalite dikes up to 7 m wide and sheared to strongly foliated gabbro and or magnetite-chert iron formation within felsic to intermediate sediments. The veins themselves contain abundant cubic pyrite, 1.5 cm across, as well as locally vuggy pyrite along fractures. Tourmaline was observed as an accessary mineral within the quartz. Surface samples of quartz from the trenches or flanking rubble piles are commonly weathered, showing boxwork textures of weathered out pyrite. The immediate wall rock and inclusions of host rock are a gray silicified schistose rock rich in pyrite, locally laminated where sulphides have replaced magnetite in iron formation or simply in silicified wall rock. Other quartz-ferro dolomite veins, plus or minus pyrite, were noted in poorly exposed parts of the Island Vein as well as the Lakeshore Vein suggesting their may be other undiscovered parallel structures. The medium grained quartz rich phyric tonalite dikes appear to be hypabyssal off shoots to the coarse-grained Spider Lake quartz phyric rich tonalite stock immediate to the east. The Spider Lake stock may have provided the heat engine for mineralization along the shear structures.

Boreal recently completed drilling 3 NQ size diamond drill holes testing trench #6 (Island Vein) on the Island showing, part of an approximately 1000m drill program (Boreal Gold Inc (BGLD) August 18, 2026 News Release). These drill holes are currently being logged, sampled, sawed in half and processed to be sent out for analysis to SRC laboratories in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan (certification ISO/IEC 17025:2017). The Lakeshore Vein would best be drilled during winter from ice.

The samples collected at trench #7 (Lakeshore Vein) on the southern shore of Koscielny Lake returned higher gold values than the assays from trench #6 (Island Vein showing) as they did in previous chip sampling by Westfield Minerals 1988. (J. Pearson, Sept. 4, 2024, National Instrument 43-101 Fay Lake technical report).

Several sites reported at Koscielny Lake contain significant gold. Here mineralization contained values of up to 10.07 g/t Au (0.328 oz/ton Au) over one meter (J. Pearson, Sept. 4, 2024, National Instrument 43-101 Fay Lake technical report). Mineralized quartz containing pyrite and visible gold (V.G. in the lithologic descriptions) on both the Island and Lakeshore Vein, was intersected in 6 drill holes by A.L Parres in 1950 (A.F. 90520) (Heine 2003, Mineral Deposit Series Report No. 30).

These encouraging results warrant Boreal returning to Koscielny Lake in the winter of 2027 and drill test trench #7 (Lakeshore Vein) on the southern shore of Koscielny Lake by drilling from Koscielny Lake once there is enough ice thickness to safely drill from an ice drill pad. The geology at Koscielny Lake is prospective for gold as it contains favourable host rocks such as iron rich gabbro, magnetite iron formation, mafic volcanic rocks intruded by hypabyssal quartz rich tonalite porphyry dikes off the quartz porphyritic Spider Lake Pluton, and possible heat engine for the hydrothermal fluids that created the veining along shear structures.

Fay Lake - Redwin Shaft Area, New Surface Selected Grab Sample Assays

Boreal is also pleased to announce it has received 5 additional quartz vein assays from selected surface grab samples east of the Redwin Shaft area, in the area of L 25+62E and 14+45N in proximity to the Redwin massive sulphide horizon from trenches not previous observed before the 2025 forest fire. Notable sample 129114 assaying 8.06 g/t gold and sample 129117 assaying 19.19 g/t gold. The samples were associated with elevated copper values and slightly elevated zinc.

A table of the gold assays from the 5 quartz samples collected by Boreal in the Redwin shaft area in the summer of 2026 are shown in the table below:

Sample Au (g/t) 129114 8.06 129115 0.37 129116 <0.02 129117 19.19 129118 1.21

Prior sampling of gold veins in this same area from 2021-2024 returned higher gold assays in samples 298693 which assayed 146.9 g/t gold and sample 27315 which assayed 59.88 g/t gold. Boreal recently completed drilling 3 NQ size diamond drill holes testing the Redwin volcanic massive sulphide ("VMS") horizon as well as high-grade gold quartz veins found in trenches (Pearson, J. September 04, 2024 NI 43-101 Technical Report) proximal to and within the Redwin horizon part of an approximately 1000m drill program (Boreal Gold Inc (BGLD) August 18, 2026 News Release). These drill holes are currently being logged, sampled, sawed in half and processed to be sent out for analysis to SRC laboratories in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan (certification ISO/IEC 17025:2017).

Boreal Gold is now at a stage where it poised to bring real growth by having drilled the selected targets on its Fay Lake Property and having drill tested the Gold Rock Vein on the North Star Group Property. Boreal focussing more on gold is on the backdrop of rising gold and silver prices that are at record levels with gold hovering around $4300/oz US or greater than $6000/oz Canadian today and silver over $65/oz US or greater than $90/oz Canadian today.

Sampling Methods and Quality Control

The Company employs QA/QC protocol on all aspects of its analytical procedures. Core samples are sawn and one half of the NQ core is restored to the core boxes for future reference and one half sent for analysis. The rock samples were placed in standard plastic bags which were then placed into rice bags that were wired shut for shipment. The rice bags were delivered to Gardwine North Trucking by staff of M'Ore Exploration and shipped to SRC Laboratories in Saskatoon. Gardwine delivered the samples directly to the lab in Saskatoon. Samples of veining or mineralization are taken in approximately 100 cm intervals or less.

Commercially prepared standards representing 3 ranges of gold grades are inserted at intervals of 1 in 10 samples. A blank standard is inserted every 20 samples.

When samples were taken in the field, the sample location was marked in the field book and the grid and/or GPS coordinates were entered in the sample book with the sample description. The sample number was written on flagging tape that was tied to a rock or a tree at the sample site. When collecting samples for protolith whole rock analysis, every effort was made to get representative samples with minimal alteration, veining and sulphide content, so that lithological classification is not skewed by introduced material. In the case of samples collected, to measure the degree of alteration only veining is avoided. For each sample two rocks were collected, with one rock sent for analysis and one kept as a representative sample. The rock samples were placed in standard plastic bags which were then were placed into rice bags that were wired shut for shipment. The rice bags were delivered to Gardewine North Trucking by staff of M'Ore Exploration and shipped to SRC Laboratories in Saskatoon. Gardewine delivered the samples directly to the lab in Saskatoon.

Stephen L. Masson, M.Sc., P.Geo. is the "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects for this property has confirmed the visual descriptions, supervised the Quality Control and all aspects of the exploration program. Mr. Masson acts as a consulting geologist for the company.

Sample preparation and analytical work is conducted at SRC laboratories in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan (certification ISO/IEC 17025:2017) utilizing the gravimetric overlimit analysis (method Au 9).

About Boreal Gold Inc

Boreal Gold Inc is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with a specific focus on mineral properties in northwest Manitoba and northeast Saskatchewan, Canada. All of the Issuer's properties are currently at the exploration stage. The Issuer has assembled a portfolio of base metal and precious metal prospects in strategic locations in the Provinces of Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

Boreal Gold Inc

"signed"

Richard Masson

President & CEO

No stock exchange or securities regulatory authority has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Some of the statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements, such as estimates and statements that describe the Issuer's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Issuer or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties.

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