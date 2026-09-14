Exascale Labs Inc.: Exascale and Compal Sign Letter of Intent to Build Data-Center-Grade Native 800 VDC Validation Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exascale Labs Holdings Inc. ("Exascale") (Nasdaq: XLAB), a next-generation AI infrastructure provider, today announced that it has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent with Compal Electronics, Inc. ("Compal") (TWSE: 2324), a global IT solutions leader, to jointly develop a U.S.-based platform for next-generation GPU systems. The platform will be built on a native 800-volt direct current (VDC) architecture using solid-state transformer (SST) technology to test how GPU computing systems perform in a fully integrated AI data center environment.

The platform will combine Compal's production-grade GPU server platforms and liquid cooling systems with Exascale's Modular Data Center (MDC) and SST power architecture to validate power, compute, cooling, and controls as an integrated system. As GPU rack densities increase, the industry is exploring 800 VDC to reduce conversion stages and improve power distribution efficiency. At present, integrated physical validation across power, servers, cooling, and software controls remains limited. The project is designed to bring both companies' production-grade hardware into a shared testing environment, allowing electrical, thermal, mechanical and software interfaces to be engineered and validated together before deployment.

A production-grade validation platform for next-generation GPU infrastructure

Under the anticipated division of responsibilities, Compal will provide the U.S. project site, GPU servers, and liquid cooling systems. Exascale will design the modular data center system, SST-based power architecture and related software systems, and will lead the end-to-end deployment, commissioning, and testing of the platform.

"The goal is to validate native 800 VDC across a complete data center system," said Dr. Hoansoo Lee, Chief Executive Officer of Exascale. "Compal's planned contribution of the site, GPU servers and cooling systems will allow us to test our SST power architecture and modular infrastructure alongside the equipment they are intended to support. That integration is an important step toward commercial deployment."

Expected platform capabilities

Validating SST operational availability in a data-center-grade, end-to-end environment, while accumulating the experience and data needed to support volume production and the UL certification process;

Conducting native 800 VDC compatibility testing and pre-shipment power-on testing for GPU servers;

Providing a test and validation environment for upstream and downstream ecosystem partners; and

Accumulating experience and data toward the development of standardized, data-center-grade native 800 VDC solutions and the attainment of industry certifications.





From joint development to product acquisition

Following completion of the platform and successful acceptance testing agreed by the parties, Compal intends, subject to the definitive agreement, to acquire the portion of the platform developed and provided by Exascale, including the SST systems, power distribution equipment, modular data center facilities and software use licenses. The definitive agreement would establish the final acquisition scope, purchase price, closing conditions and other commercial terms.

"Power, compute, and cooling all have to work as one system. Native 800 VDC is not simply a new power input for the server- it requires the server, power system, cooling, and controls to operate as an integrated system," said Alan Chang, VP and GM of ISBG of Compal. "By integrating our GPU servers and cooling systems into the development process from the outset, we can validate the complete infrastructure under real operating conditions and build a repeatable architecture that can support future high-density AI deployments at scale."

About Exascale

Exascale is a next-generation AI infrastructure provider operating a software-defined GPU compute platform and related AI infrastructure solutions. Its business includes Token Factory, GPU-as-a-service, GPU cluster management and optimization, and infrastructure solutions spanning modular data centers, HVDC power, high-density cooling, and data center interconnectivity. Exascale's platform supports large-scale AI workloads, including training, fine-tuning, high-concurrency inference, and API-based token generation. For more information, visit www.exascalelabs.ai

About Compal

Founded in 1984, Compal is a leading global manufacturer of computers and smart devices and a Forbes Global 2000 company, partnering with top-tier brands worldwide. Compal has expanded into cloud servers, automotive electronics, smart medical and healthcare, and advanced communication solutions. Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, Compal operates globally across the United States, Taiwan, China, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, and Poland. Learn more at https://www.compal.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "can," "continue," "could," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "seek," "should," "will," and similar expressions. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated development, deployment, commissioning, testing and capabilities of the proposed platform, the potential validation of a native 800 VDC architecture, the anticipated contributions and responsibilities of the parties, the potential benefits, performance, efficiency, scalability and commercial applications of the proposed platform and related technologies, and Compal's intention to acquire certain portions of the platform developed and provided by Exascale. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, the ability of the parties to successfully develop and integrate the proposed platform, the ability to achieve anticipated power, thermal, mechanical or software integration objectives, the ability to commercialize the resulting technology, competition in AI infrastructure and data-center markets, financing and capital requirements, and other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in Exascale's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the Letter of Intent is non-binding, and there can be no assurance that the parties will enter into a definitive agreement, that the proposed platform will be completed or accepted, or that Compal will ultimately acquire any portion of the platform.

If any of these risks materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results contained in or implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Exascale does not presently know or cannot currently anticipate or that Exascale currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in or implied by the forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Exascale undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Investor Contact

Nick Hresko-Staab

KCSA Strategic Communications

Exascale@KCSA.com

Media Contact

Hannah Erger

KCSA Strategic Communications

Exascale@KCSA.com