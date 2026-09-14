Niki BioSolutions, Inc.: Niki BioSolutions Accelerates Its Alzheimer's Disease Testing Pipeline Through Strategic Bioinformatics and Statistical Analysis Partnership with Fios Genomics

Advanced multi-omics data analysis and biostatistical expertise to sharpen target and biomarker decisions across the platform

PRINCETON, N.J., and NEW HAVEN, Conn., Sept. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niki BioSolutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: NIKI) ("Niki" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on unmet medical needs and genomic and biomarker testing solutions, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, DiamiR Biosciences Corp. ("DiamiR"), has engaged Fios Genomics, a specialist provider of bioinformatics and biostatistics services, to perform bioinformatics and statistical analysis in support of the Company's Alzheimer's disease program. Under the engagement, Fios Genomics will analyze and interpret data generated across the program to help Niki BioSolutions advance its Alzheimer's assays through the development pipeline.

Alzheimer's disease affects tens of millions of people worldwide and remains one of the most significant unmet needs in medicine. Robust, reproducible analysis of complex biological datasets is essential to identifying meaningful biological signals, validating targets and biomarkers, and making well-informed decisions at each stage of development. Fios Genomics brings deep experience in the analysis of genomic, transcriptomic, proteomic, and other large, complex biological datasets, together with rigorous statistical methodology, to help translate raw data into actionable insight.

"Engaging Fios Genomics is an important step forward for our Alzheimer's program," said Alidad Mireskandari, Ph.D., President and Chief Operating Officer of Niki BioSolutions. "The datasets generated in this project are large and complex, and getting the analysis right is critical to the decisions we make next. Fios Genomics has a strong track record of delivering high-quality, independent bioinformatics and statistical analysis for life sciences organizations, and its expertise allows our team to stay focused on advancing the science. We look forward to a productive collaboration as we work to bring new options to people at risk of or living with Alzheimer's disease."

As part of the engagement, Fios Genomics will provide end-to-end analytical support, including data quality assessment, statistical analysis and interpretation of current datasets, and the delivery of clear, decision-ready reports to Niki BioSolutions' research and development team. The work is expected to inform target and biomarker prioritization and support the design of subsequent validation studies within the pipeline.

About Niki BioSolutions

Niki BioSolutions is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on unmet medical needs and on providing high-quality genomic and biomarker testing solutions to healthcare providers, research institutions, and life sciences organizations through its CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited laboratory. The company combines proprietary technologies with a commitment to scientific rigor to support precision medicine across a range of therapeutic areas, including brain health and oncology. Niki BioSolutions collaborates with leading academic centers, disease foundations, and biopharma companies.

About Fios Genomics

Fios Genomics is a specialist provider of bioinformatics and biostatistics services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and academic sectors. The company supports research and development programs with data analysis and interpretation across genomics, transcriptomics, proteomics, and other high-throughput data types, from early discovery through clinical development. Fios Genomics is headquartered in Edinburgh, United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.fiosgenomics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often use words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "target," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "propose," "plan," "project," "forecast," "predict," "potential," "seek," "future," "outlook," and similar variations and expressions. Forward-looking statements are those that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Examples of forward-looking statements may include, among others, Niki BioSolutions' ability to successfully operate its business and provide value to stockholders; Niki BioSolutions' future financial, business and operating performance and goals; annualized recurring revenue and customer retention; ongoing or future ability to maintain or improve its financial position, cash flows, and liquidity and its expected financial needs; potential financing and ability to obtain financing; acquisition strategy and proposed acquisitions and, if completed, their potential success and financial contributions; strategy and strategic goals, including being able to capitalize on opportunities; expectations relating to Niki BioSolutions and its industry, outlook and market trends; total addressable market and serviceable addressable market and related projections; plans, strategies and expectations for increasing revenue and executing growth initiatives. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and development of the industries in which Niki BioSolutions operates may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Therefore, investors should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include changes in the markets in which Niki BioSolutions operates, the financial markets, economic, business and regulatory factors, and other factors, such as Niki BioSolutions' ability to execute on its strategies. More detailed information about risk factors can be found in the registration statement on Form S-4 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on October 6, 2025 (File No. 333-290742), and in other reports filed under the company's prior name, Aptorum Group Limited, and that will be filed by Niki BioSolutions with the SEC. Niki BioSolutions does not undertake any duty to update forward-looking statements after the date of this press release.

Investor Contact:

Lytham Partners, LLC

Ben Shamsian

646-829-9701

shamsian@lythampartners.com