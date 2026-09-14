BTCS, Inc.: BTCS Expands Imperium DeFi Strategy to Multi-Chain Operations

WAYNE, Pa., Sept. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCS Inc. (Nasdaq: BTCS) ("BTCS" or the "Company"), short for Blockchain Technology Consensus Solutions, a company focused on decentralized finance and blockchain infrastructure operations, today announces that Imperium, the Company's decentralized finance ("DeFi") business line, has expanded onto Base, an Ethereum Layer-2 network created by Coinbase. Base runs on top of Ethereum and is designed to make transactions faster and cheaper, which has helped it become one of the most widely used blockchain networks.

- We continue to explore new opportunities that we believe can generate scalable high-margin revenue, and expanding Imperium into a multi-chain strategy is a clear example of that. Operating across multiple networks and assets lets us dynamically provide liquidity where volume and demand shift, and Base is our first step beyond Ethereum mainnet," said Charles Allen, CEO of BTCS. "Imperium's growth accelerated in the third quarter. We went from approximately $8 million in assets deployed in paired liquidity pools ("LP") at the end of Q2 to approximately $36 million today. The growth of our paired LP assets puts us in a strong position to exceed our $6 million gross profit target for the year."

Launched in 2025, Imperium is BTCS's DeFi business line, through which the Company generates revenue by actively deploying digital assets (currently ETH and stablecoins) into smart contract-based protocols that facilitate decentralized lending, borrowing, liquidity provisioning, and other financial activities. Rather than relying on a single approach, Imperium spans a range of evolving strategies. Unlike staking, which is primarily a yield play with protocol-set rewards and lock-up requirements, Imperium's DeFi approach allows BTCS to dynamically allocate assets across protocols and networks based on prevailing market conditions, profit potential, and risk, positioning the Company to scale revenue and improve profitability.

"Base has grown into one of the largest Ethereum Layer-2 networks, with over $12 billion in on-chain assets today. We continue to see strong transaction volume and rising demand on Base, and that scale and activity make it a compelling environment for Imperium to pursue high-margin revenue," said Ben Hunter, Chief Technology Officer of BTCS.

Integrating Base into Imperium's operations extends the Company's revenue-generating DeFi activities into an additional, widely used Ethereum Layer-2 ecosystem, further diversifying the Company's footprint beyond Ethereum mainnet. The Company believes this integration supports its objective of driving high-margin, scalable revenue, as Imperium can generate and compound revenue across a broader set of opportunities. Base is one step in a broader roadmap: BTCS is actively evaluating additional strategies for Imperium that it believes may further scale the business.

About BTCS:

BTCS Inc. ("BTCS" or the "Company"), short for Blockchain Technology Consensus Solutions, is a U.S.-based Ethereum-first blockchain technology company committed to driving scalable revenue and asset accumulation through its hallmark strategy, the DeFi/TradFi Accretion Flywheel, an integrated approach to capital formation and blockchain infrastructure. By combining decentralized finance ("DeFi") and traditional finance ("TradFi") mechanisms with its blockchain infrastructure operations, comprising NodeOps (staking), Builder+ (block building), and Imperium (DeFi deployments), BTCS offers a unique opportunity for blockchain exposure, driven by recurring on-chain revenue generation and an Ethereum-focused strategy. Discover how BTCS offers exposure to Ethereum and its on-chain economy through the public markets at www.btcs.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expansion of Imperium onto Base, growth in the Company's deployed digital assets, revenue expectations (including from Imperium), profitability and margin targets (including the Company's $6 million gross profit target for the year), the Company's ability to generate and compound revenue across multiple networks and protocols, market positioning, business strategy, regulatory developments affecting digital assets, and expectations for digital asset markets. Words such as "may," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "intend," "target," "seek," "positioned" or similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including volatility in digital asset markets, including the market price of ETH and other digital assets, and concentration risk from the Company's Ethereum-first strategy; regulatory developments affecting digital assets and blockchain technology, including regulation of DeFi protocols and Layer-2 networks; competition in DeFi markets; operational risks associated with Imperium, including smart contract vulnerabilities, DeFi protocol failures, counterparty risks, impermanent loss and liquidity risks associated with DeFi lending, borrowing, and liquidity provision activities, and the Company's reliance on third-party DeFi protocols; risks related to the Company's use of leverage and collateralization requirements; the risk that the Company may not achieve its revenue or profitability targets, including the $6 million gross profit target; technological implementation challenges, cybersecurity risks, and potential loss or theft of digital assets; risks related to the Ethereum network and Layer-2 networks such as Base, including fluctuations in transaction volumes and blockspace demand, and changes in network protocols, consensus mechanisms, or gas fee structures; risks that the Company's multi-chain expansion strategy may not produce the anticipated benefits; general economic and market conditions; and other risks set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

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