Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp.: Liberty Star Minerals Engages Former Governor and U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry as Critical Minerals Advisor to the Board of Directors

TUCSON, AZ, Sept. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Star Minerals (OTCQB: LBSR) ("Liberty Star" or the "Company"), a U.S. mineral exploration company focused on strategic and commercially important critical minerals in southeast Arizona, today announced that it has engaged Rick Perry, former Governor of Texas and former U.S. Secretary of Energy, to serve as an advisor to the Company's Board of Directors on critical minerals strategy.

Governor Perry served fourteen years as Governor of Texas, the longest tenure of any governor in the state's history and later served as the 14th U.S. Secretary of Energy. Throughout his career in public service, Governor Perry has been a consistent advocate for American energy independence and the responsible development of the nation's natural resources.

Governor Perry's appointment comes at a critical time for U.S. resource security. China currently controls the overwhelming majority of the world's processing and refining capacity for rare earth elements and other critical minerals, refining an estimated 90 percent of global rare earths and holding a similarly dominant position in the processing of cobalt, graphite, and gallium. This concentration of supply has left the United States and its allies dependent on a single foreign source for materials essential to defense systems, electric vehicles, semiconductors, and renewable energy technologies.

Liberty Star, through its Hay Mountain Holdings, LLC subsidiary, controls approximately 45 square miles of mineral claims in the Tombstone Mining District of southeast Arizona, encompassing rare earths, critical minerals, copper, molybdenum, and gold targets. The Company believes this consolidated, district scale position is well suited to help rebuild a domestic critical minerals supply chain and reduce U.S. reliance on foreign sources.

"Governor Perry brings a level of energy policy and national security expertise that is rare in our industry," said Pete O'Heeron, Chairman of Liberty Star Minerals. "China's grip on the critical minerals supply chain is one of the most significant economic and national security challenges facing this country. Having a leader of Governor Perry's caliber advising our Board sends a strong signal about what we are building in Arizona and how seriously we take our role in restoring U.S. mineral independence."

"For too long, the United States has allowed a foreign adversary to control the materials that power our economy, our military, and our future," said Rick Perry. "Companies like Liberty Star, with real assets in the ground here in America, are exactly what we need to reduce that dependence. I look forward to working with the Board to help advance a domestic supply of critical minerals."

Liberty Star will provide further updates on Governor Perry's role and the Company's critical minerals strategy as they develop.

About Liberty Star Minerals

Liberty Star Minerals is a U.S. exploration company focused on strategic and commercially important critical minerals. The Company's Hay Mountain Holdings LLC, which includes the Red Rock Canyon Gold Project, Earp Ridge Copper Project, and American Strategic Minerals, is located in southeast Arizona within a regionally significant porphyry copper gold molybdenum system. Liberty Star is actively pursuing joint venture partnerships to advance its projects and is committed to establishing U.S. mineral independence through domestic exploration and development.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and factors beyond the Company's control that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements may include projections, expectations, plans, and assumptions regarding exploration results, mineral resources, advisory relationships, and future operations. For a detailed discussion of risk factors, refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC. Regulation S-K 1300 Compliance: Liberty Star is classified as an "Exploration Stage Issuer" under Subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K. The Company currently has no mineral resources or mineral reserves to report under this regulation. U.S. investors are cautioned not to assume that any part of the Company's mineralized properties will be converted into measured or proven reserves.

Contact: Liberty Star Minerals, Tucson, Arizona, www.libertystaruranium.com