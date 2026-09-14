KRTL Holding Group: KRTL Biotech Appoints Federal Controlled-Substance Compliance Specialist Justin Abril as President-Designate

Lakewood, CO, Sept. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRTL Holding Group Inc. (OTC: KRTL) ("KRTL" or the "Company") today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, KRTL Biotech Inc., has appointed Justin Abril as President-Designate and Strategic Regulatory & API Consultant, adding specialized federal controlled-substance, pharmaceutical manufacturing, DEA regulatory, and FDA quality-system experience to KRTL Biotech's leadership team.

Abril's appointment expands KRTL Biotech's regulatory and operational capabilities as the Company advances pharmaceutical API, botanical-drug, controlled-substance research, international sourcing, manufacturing-partner qualification, and regulatory consulting initiatives.

A Track Record in Federal Controlled-Substance Compliance

Abril is a federal controlled-substance compliance specialist with more than a decade of experience in Schedule I botanical-drug manufacturing, DEA regulatory affairs, and pharmaceutical quality systems. He is also Co-Founder and Principal of Vatic Advisors, a federal regulatory advisory practice serving manufacturers and operators in the controlled-substance and pharmaceutical sectors.

Serving as primary DEA liaison, Abril secured a federal Schedule I bulk manufacturer registration for marihuana, which his professional biography identifies as one of only seven such registrations issued nationally at that time. His responsibilities extended beyond registration and included development of the operational, security, procedural, and quality infrastructure required for a federally regulated controlled-substance manufacturing environment.

• Developed compliant facility and physical-security infrastructure under 21 CFR § 1301.72.

• Authored more than 60 controlled-substance standard operating procedures.

• Established cGMP quality systems under 21 CFR Parts 210 and 211.

• Managed ongoing ARCOS inventory reporting and annual DEA quota applications.

• Supported Investigational New Drug activities in compliance, sourcing, and agent capacities.

• Managed Schedule I exports from the United States to Canada and Europe.

• Successfully supported seven consecutive DEA audits and federal inspections.

• Holds the Certified Compliance and Ethics Professional (CCEP) credential.

Abril also brings approximately a decade of law-enforcement experience, including service as a Police Sergeant with the Department of Defense. His background includes command responsibility for more than 45 military and law-enforcement personnel and training of more than 150 officers.

Bringing Regulatory Execution to KRTL Biotech

Abril will work with management and outside specialists on regulatory strategy, facility and partner qualification, DEA matters, FDA quality systems, API/CMC development, controlled-substance compliance, research collaborations, pharmaceutical manufacturing relationships, and commercialization planning.

"Justin brings practical experience across federal controlled-substance compliance, pharmaceutical quality systems, DEA reporting, quotas, and inspection readiness," said Cesar Herrera, Chief Executive Officer of KRTL Biotech Inc. "That experience is directly relevant to the pharmaceutical, API, research, and partner-qualification initiatives we are developing."

Herrera continued, "Our objective is to build the regulatory and operational infrastructure required to evaluate opportunities properly, qualify facilities and partners, identify the correct development pathway, and determine whether a program can realistically advance toward pharmaceutical development and commercialization."

Expanding KRTL Biotech's Regulatory Consulting Capabilities

In addition to supporting KRTL's internal pharmaceutical and development programs, the Company intends to build KRTL Biotech's internal regulatory, quality, and supply-chain capabilities and to apply them as such programs advance. As these capabilities mature, the Company expects to use them to evaluate and qualify suppliers, manufacturers, laboratories, and collaborators, and where appropriate, to support qualified third parties engaged in similar categories of pharmaceutical and controlled-substance activity that KRTL is developing.

The contemplated service line is expected to focus on regulatory strategy, registration readiness, facility and security readiness, controlled-substance SOP development, recordkeeping and inventory controls, quota considerations, import/export planning, inspection preparedness, supplier and facility qualification, research and manufacturing pathway assessment, and related pharmaceutical quality-system support.

KRTL expects Abril to help shape this consulting capability and support delivery of regulatory strategy, readiness, documentation, and compliance-planning services. Such services would be performed within the scope of applicable law and would not constitute a guarantee of any DEA registration, quota, permit, FDA approval, or other governmental authorization.

Leadership and Equity Alignment

Under his agreement with KRTL Biotech, Abril will initially serve as Strategic Regulatory & API Consultant and President-Designate. In connection with the appointment, Abril will receive an equity incentive award consisting of 1,000,000 restricted shares of KRTL Holding Group Inc. common stock, subject to vesting, corporate approvals, securities-law requirements, and the terms of the definitive agreement and award documentation.

Upon achievement of a defined Compensation Event, which includes specified funding, collected commercial-revenue, or Board-approved financial-capacity milestones, Abril is expected to transition to salaried employment as President of KRTL Biotech Inc. and become eligible for an additional preferred-equity award, subject to the agreement's terms and applicable corporate and securities-law requirements.

The Compensation Event is a financial-capacity milestone, not a financing commitment, revenue forecast, or guarantee that any threshold will be met.

About KRTL Biotech Inc.

KRTL Biotech Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of KRTL Holding Group Inc. focused on pharmaceutical, biotechnology, active pharmaceutical ingredient (API), botanical, regulatory, research, and commercialization opportunities in the United States and international markets. KRTL Biotech maintains federal registrations and entity identifiers with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and SAM.gov, including SAM.gov UEI ULPJWZWBMXXX and CAGE Code 109P9. These registrations and identifiers support the Company's developing pharmaceutical, regulatory, research, government-contracting, and commercialization activities and do not, by themselves, constitute FDA approval of any specific product, DEA authority, or authorization for any specific controlled-substance activity.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding anticipated executive roles, pharmaceutical and API strategies, controlled substance and psychedelic research initiatives, regulatory activities, partner qualification, research collaborations, manufacturing relationships, import/export pathways, financing, commercialization, and future operations. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. There can be no assurance that contemplated regulatory registrations, permits, quotas, research approvals, import/export authorizations, manufacturing arrangements, institutional collaborations, pharmaceutical development programs, financing, or commercialization activities will be obtained or completed. Abril's appointment itself does not provide KRTL with a DEA registration, FDA approval, controlled-substance quota, import/export authorization, or regulatory approval for any particular pharmaceutical product, compound, research program, or controlled activity.



