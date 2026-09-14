Gevo, Inc.: Gevo Announces Progress on Gevo North Dakota Debottlenecking Project

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) today announced continued progress on the debottlenecking initiative at its Gevo North Dakota ("GND") facility in Richardton, North Dakota, including the successful commissioning of a new beer degassing system ahead of schedule which will capture and sequester more CO2. The debottlenecking will result in a 10-15 percent increase in GND output and returns and closely follows the successful commissioning of a steam turbine project in August.

The debottlenecking program is designed to enhance operating efficiency and increase production capacity at GND as the facility advances toward its targeted production capacity of approximately 75 million gallons per year. The project includes three primary upgrades:

Addition of a third liquefaction tank to expand capacity and improve the yield of corn starch to sugars

Addition of a fifth fermenter to increase fermentation residence time to enable the production of more ethanol and CO2

Installation of a beer degassing system to capture and sequester additional CO2 from the ethanol process



The CO2 beer degassing system is currently being commissioned, several weeks earlier than originally planned. This equipment will enable GND to increase CO2 recovery, unlock distillation capacity, and lower the facility CI score.

"This milestone represents another step forward in our efforts to optimize GND and unlock additional value from an already strong operating asset," said Gevo Chief Executive Officer Paul Bloom. "Our debottlenecking program is focused on practical, high-return improvements that enhance production efficiency, carbon capture performance and overall facility economics."

Construction and installation activities associated with liquefaction and fermentation continue to progress on schedule and both assets are expected to be operational by the end of 2026.

GND also recently completed the commissioning of a steam turbine project. The project lowers the plant energy consumption by optimizing the steam usage inside the plant while lowering the amount of purchased electricity. This project was already started prior to Gevo's acquisition of the facility and was successfully integrated into plant operations in August.

The steam turbine and debottlenecking project are both examples of Gevo's ability to unlock process capacity while operating safely and efficiently. These projects are laying the groundwork for the planned 75Mgpy expansion of GND which is anticipated to approximately double the output and returns from GND and is expected to be completed in 2028.

About Gevo

Gevo is a next-generation diversified energy company committed to fueling America's future with cost-effective, drop-in fuels that contribute to energy security, abate carbon, and strengthen rural communities to drive economic growth. Gevo's innovative technology can be used to make a variety of renewable products, including sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), motor fuels, chemicals, and other materials that provide U.S.-made solutions. Gevo's business model includes developing, financing, and operating production facilities that create jobs and revitalize communities. Gevo owns and operates an ethanol plant with an adjacent carbon capture and storage (CCS) facility and Class VI carbon-storage well. Gevo also owns and operates one of the largest dairy-based renewable natural gas (RNG) facilities in the United States, turning by-products into clean, reliable energy. Additionally, Gevo developed the world's first production facility for specialty alcohol-to-jet (ATJ) fuels and chemicals operating since 2012. Gevo is currently developing the world's first large-scale ATJ facility to be co-located at our North Dakota site. Gevo's market-driven "pay-for-performance" approach regarding carbon and other sustainability attributes helps deliver value to our local economies. Through its Verity subsidiary, Gevo provides transparency, accountability, and efficiency in tracking, measuring, and verifying various attributes throughout the supply chain. By strengthening rural economies, Gevo is working to secure a self-sufficient future and to make sure value is brought to the market.

For more information, please visit www.gevo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements



Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to a variety of matters, without limitation, including the expected future production capacity at GND, expected operational efficiencies of the debottlenecking project, the ability to capture and sequester additional carbon following the debottlenecking and other statements that are not purely statements of historical fact. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Gevo and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Gevo undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Gevo believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Gevo in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Gevo for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by Gevo.

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