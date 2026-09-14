Savaria Corporation: Savaria Increases Dividend By 5.36%

LAVAL, Québec, Sept. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savaria Corporation ("Savaria") (TSX: SIS) one of the global leaders in the accessibility industry, announces today that its Board of Directors has approved an increase to the Corporation's monthly dividend, raising it to 4.916 cents (0.04916 $) per common share. On an annual basis, this represents an increase of three cents ($0.03) or 5.36%, raising the dividend to 59 cents ($0.59) per common share. This increase will apply to the dividends payable monthly starting on October 9, 2026, to shareholders of record of the Corporation at the close of business on September 30, 2026. This is an eligible dividend within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

A Word from the Executive Chairman

"As a result of our financial performance in 2025 and for the first six months of 2026, I am pleased to announce an increase in our dividend. This dividend increase reflects our confidence in continuing to deliver strong profitability in the coming years, while maintaining ample balance sheet flexibility by paying down debt and having the ability to invest in growth opportunities as they arise. So far in 2026 we have invested or have committed to invest approximately $40M by year end across acquisitions, including Vipal S.p.A. in Italy and Baxter in Texas, as well as the expansion of our manufacturing plant in Greenville, South Carolina.", said Marcel Bourassa, Executive Chairman.

About Savaria Corporation

Savaria Corporation (corp.savaria.com) is one of the global leaders in the accessibility industry. It provides accessibility solutions for the physically challenged to increase their comfort, their mobility and their independence. Its product line is one of the most comprehensive on the market. Savaria designs, manufactures, distributes and installs accessibility equipment, such as elevators for home and commercial use, stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts and dumbwaiters. In addition, Savaria manufactures and markets a comprehensive selection of pressure management products, medical beds, as well as an extensive line of medical equipment and solutions for the safe movement of patients, such as transfer, lifting and repositioning aids. The Corporation operates a sales network of dealers worldwide and direct sales offices in North America, Europe (UK, Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Poland and Czech Republic) and Australia. Savaria employs approximately 2,550 people globally and its plants are located across Canada, the United States, Mexico, Europe and China.

For further information:

Sébastien Bourassa

President and CEO

1. 800.661.5112

sb@savaria.com

Stephen Reitknecht, CPA, CA

Chief Financial Officer

1.800.661.5112, ext. 3370

sreitknecht@savaria.com

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LinkedIn: https://ca.linkedin.com/company/savaria