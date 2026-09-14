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WKN: A0B8TG | ISIN: CA8051121090 | Ticker-Symbol: S97
Tradegate
14.09.26 | 07:30
17,400 Euro
-1,14 % -0,200
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SAVARIA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAVARIA CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,60017,90016:48
17,70017,80016:45
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.09.2026 15:06 Uhr
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Savaria Corporation: Savaria Increases Dividend By 5.36%

LAVAL, Québec, Sept. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savaria Corporation ("Savaria") (TSX: SIS) one of the global leaders in the accessibility industry, announces today that its Board of Directors has approved an increase to the Corporation's monthly dividend, raising it to 4.916 cents (0.04916 $) per common share. On an annual basis, this represents an increase of three cents ($0.03) or 5.36%, raising the dividend to 59 cents ($0.59) per common share. This increase will apply to the dividends payable monthly starting on October 9, 2026, to shareholders of record of the Corporation at the close of business on September 30, 2026. This is an eligible dividend within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

A Word from the Executive Chairman

"As a result of our financial performance in 2025 and for the first six months of 2026, I am pleased to announce an increase in our dividend. This dividend increase reflects our confidence in continuing to deliver strong profitability in the coming years, while maintaining ample balance sheet flexibility by paying down debt and having the ability to invest in growth opportunities as they arise. So far in 2026 we have invested or have committed to invest approximately $40M by year end across acquisitions, including Vipal S.p.A. in Italy and Baxter in Texas, as well as the expansion of our manufacturing plant in Greenville, South Carolina.", said Marcel Bourassa, Executive Chairman.

About Savaria Corporation

Savaria Corporation (corp.savaria.com) is one of the global leaders in the accessibility industry. It provides accessibility solutions for the physically challenged to increase their comfort, their mobility and their independence. Its product line is one of the most comprehensive on the market. Savaria designs, manufactures, distributes and installs accessibility equipment, such as elevators for home and commercial use, stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts and dumbwaiters. In addition, Savaria manufactures and markets a comprehensive selection of pressure management products, medical beds, as well as an extensive line of medical equipment and solutions for the safe movement of patients, such as transfer, lifting and repositioning aids. The Corporation operates a sales network of dealers worldwide and direct sales offices in North America, Europe (UK, Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Poland and Czech Republic) and Australia. Savaria employs approximately 2,550 people globally and its plants are located across Canada, the United States, Mexico, Europe and China.

For further information:

Sébastien Bourassa
President and CEO
1. 800.661.5112
sb@savaria.com
Stephen Reitknecht, CPA, CA
Chief Financial Officer
1.800.661.5112, ext. 3370
sreitknecht@savaria.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/savariabettermobility
Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/savariacorp/
LinkedIn: https://ca.linkedin.com/company/savaria


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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