NextNRG, Inc.: NextNRG Founder and CEO Issues Letter to Shareholders

MIAMI, FL, Sept. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextNRG, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXXT) ("NextNRG" or the "Company"), a pioneer in AI-driven energy innovation transforming how energy is produced, managed, and delivered, today announced that Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Michael D. Farkas, has issued the following letter to the Company's shareholders outlining his perspective on NextNRG's business, technology platform and opportunities ahead:

Letter to Our Shareholders

I have spent the better part of my career building companies in industries that were changing before the market fully understood where they were going. I founded NextNRG with the same conviction: that the way businesses produce, store and use energy is changing, and that the companies willing to build for that future will have an opportunity to create lasting value.

I still believe that as strongly as I did when we started. I want to take this opportunity to speak directly to you about where we are headed.

The market will always put a price on a company. Our job is to build the company that ultimately determines what that price is worth. That is where my focus is.

NextNRG is building an integrated energy platform around a simple idea: businesses need more agency over how they generate, store and use energy. Our opportunity is to bring together the technology, infrastructure and operating capabilities to help them do that.

We have spent years building the foundation for that opportunity. We have developed technology, established an operating business, secured agreements and developed a pipeline of projects that we believe can become sources of future revenue, including, in the healthcare sector alone, multiple facility projects at different stages of development.

Projects like these take real time to move from an agreement to operational, and that timeline is not always visible from the outside. But the work behind the scenes is real, and it is where our team remains focused.

And we are beginning to see opportunities to extend the value of capabilities we have already built beyond their original purpose.

That is how I think about NextNRG's future. We are building on what we have already created while continuing to look for opportunities to expand the value of our technology and infrastructure. The goal is not to chase every opportunity. It is to build businesses around capabilities we believe have real value, and to execute against opportunities we believe make sense for NextNRG.

There is more in the pipeline, and we will announce each project when it is signed, not before. Our focus is on turning the opportunities in front of us into operating projects and new sources of revenue.

I founded NextNRG. I am deeply invested in its future, and I have not sold a share of my position.

Our job now is to execute and be straightforward with our shareholders about how it is going.

I believe in what we are building, and I believe the opportunity ahead of NextNRG is significant.

Michael D. Farkas

Founder and Chief Executive Officer

NextNRG, Inc.

About NextNRG, Inc.

NextNRG, Inc. (NextNRG) is Powering What's Next by deploying its AI-driven Smart Controller, a proprietary AI technology that continuously optimizes how energy is generated, stored, and consumed. The Company deploys the controller within microgrids at commercial, healthcare, municipal, industrial and federal sites, and at a utility scale through the Next Utility Operating System®.

NextNRG also sells EV chargers, is advancing wireless in-motion charging, and operates one of the nation's largest on-demand mobile fueling fleets through EzFill.

To learn more, visit www.nextnrg.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statement describing NextNRG's goals, expectations, financial or other projections, intentions, or beliefs is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. Words such as "expect," "intends," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those related to NextNRG's business and macroeconomic and geopolitical events. These and other risks are described in NextNRG's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. NextNRG's forward-looking statements involve assumptions that, if they never materialize or prove correct, could cause its results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Although NextNRG's forward-looking statements reflect the good faith judgment of its management, these statements are based only on facts and factors currently known by NextNRG. Except as required by law, NextNRG undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations ContactNextNRG, Inc.

Sharon Cohen

SCohen@nextnrg.com

