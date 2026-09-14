Uniti Group Inc.: Kinetic Achieves 40,000 Fiber Homes in Sugar Land

Expansion benefits families, remote work, gaming, streaming, agriculture, telehealth

In celebration, Kinetic to host free community festivities Sept. 14-19





HOUSTON, Sept. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinetic, the leading residential and business insurgent fiber internet provider, announced today that it increased its fiber network in the greater Sugar Land and Fort Bend County area by nearly 25% in the last year.

Kinetic added more than 7,600 new fiber locations in the community, surpassing a major milestone of 40,000 homes passed. This expansion is fully funded by Kinetic and highlights the company's commitment to this community and is a signal of future growth and opportunity across the region.

"Sugar Land and the greater Fort Bend area are a key market for Kinetic and an important link in the region's growing technology corridor," said Stacy Hale, Kinetic's state operations president. "In honor of surpassing this milestone, it's time that we celebrate. And to the residents of this area, know that we're not done yet; we'll continue adding more fiber locations and will remain a long-term partner to this community."

Fast Forward: Sugar Land - a Free Community Celebration

To celebrate this milestone, Kinetic will host a week of fun, free events for the community.

Planned week highlights

Tuesday, Sept. 15: Kinetic will host a free technology, internet and security course from 11 a.m. to noon at GiGi's Playhouse for those who need a more hands-on experience with tech.

Kinetic will host a free technology, internet and security course from 11 a.m. to noon at GiGi's Playhouse for those who need a more hands-on experience with tech. Wednesday, Sept. 16: Kinetic employees will volunteer at the Fort Bend Rainbow Room, helping provide emergency supplies to abused and neglected children and adults involved with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Kinetic employees will volunteer at the Fort Bend Rainbow Room, helping provide emergency supplies to abused and neglected children and adults involved with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. Thursday, Sept. 17: Fort Bend High School District Fiber Night Lights, where Kinetic will give away swag items at the Ridge Point vs Strake Jesuit football game starting at 6:00 p.m. While supplies last.

Fort Bend High School District Fiber Night Lights, where Kinetic will give away swag items at the Ridge Point vs Strake Jesuit football game starting at 6:00 p.m. While supplies last. Friday, Sept. 18: Fort Bend High School District Fiber Night Lights, where Kinetic will give away swag items at the Austin vs Bush game starting at 6:00 p.m. While supplies last.

Fort Bend High School District Fiber Night Lights, where Kinetic will give away swag items at the Austin vs Bush game starting at 6:00 p.m. While supplies last. Friday, Sept. 18: Kinetic's Chief Marketing Officer, Cliff Dinwiddie, will throw out the first pitch at the Space Cowboys game at 7:05 p.m. Kinetic will also be giving out free swag items and the chance to win a prize. While supplies last.

Kinetic's Chief Marketing Officer, Cliff Dinwiddie, will throw out the first pitch at the Space Cowboys game at 7:05 p.m. Kinetic will also be giving out free swag items and the chance to win a prize. While supplies last. Saturday, Sept. 19: Kinetic will have a booth at the Sugar Land Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Stop by for family fun, free swag and a chance to win a great prize.





Why Kinetic's Fiber infrastructure matters to Texas

Fiber is the best technology for the long-term success of Sugar Land's communications needs. Research shows that fiber-connected communities experience 213% higher business growth, 10% higher self-employment and a potential 14-17% increase in home values. Fiber is also significantly more sustainable than copper and uses up to 95% less energy per gigabit. It requires less maintenance over time, which reduces environmental impact and community disruption.

As a long-term partner to the Sugar Land community, Kinetic Is committed to delivering on its promise to provide fast, reliable, future-proof connectivity that helps local economic growth, education, telehealth, and small business competitiveness. This investment underscores the company's dedication to providing the communities it serves-the same communities its employees also live and work in-with sustained value both now and for years to come.

Kinetic, which was also named CNET's Best Rural Fiber Internet Provider in 2026, is rooted in Texas and is proud to serve the community beyond internet connectivity. Kinetic's fiber expansion milestone in Sugar Land follows the company recently reaching 2 million homes passed with fiber internet across its 18-state footprint.

Residents who want to check fiber availability or construction updates can call 1- 877-90-FIBER (877-903-4237) or visit www.gokinetic.com.

About Kinetic: Named the 2026 Telecommunications Company of the Year (Stevie GOLD/American Business Awards), Kinetic is a business unit of Uniti (NASDAQ: UNIT), and is a premier insurgent provider of multi-gigabit fiber internet, whole-home Wi-Fi, internet security, and voice services in 1,400 markets across 18 states in the Southwestern, Southeastern, Midwestern, and Northeastern U.S. Additional information is available at gokinetic.com.

Media Contact

Victoria Carman

uniti.kinetic.pr@uniti.com