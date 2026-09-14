Stewards Inc.: Stewards Provides Update on Proposed PIXL and Envy Acquisitions

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stewards, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWRD) ("Stewards" or the "Company"), a diversified financial platform spanning private credit, real assets and technology, today provided an update regarding its previously disclosed non-binding letters of intent ("LOIs") for the proposed acquisitions of PIXL at Plantation and Envy Pompano Beach, two South Florida multifamily properties comprising approximately 330 and 214 units, respectively. The Company previously disclosed the LOIs in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ending June 30, 2026.

Under the terms contemplated by the LOI, Stewards would acquire the existing owners' equity interests in the entities that own the properties through the issuance of restricted shares of Stewards common stock at an agreed issuance price of $3.00 per share. The $240 million figure represents the aggregate implied property value of PIXL and Envy, inclusive of property-level debt, and does not represent the amount of stock consideration to be issued in the proposed acquisitions.

Since the Company's prior disclosure, Stewards has continued to advance due diligence and discussions regarding the proposed acquisitions. The Company believes PIXL and Envy would significantly expand its Real Assets platform and South Florida portfolio and are consistent with its broader strategy to build a diversified financial platform across private credit, real assets and technology.

"This is an important next step in the execution of our broader Stewards strategy," said Shaun Quin, Chief Executive Officer of Stewards, Inc. "PIXL and Envy would meaningfully expand our Real Assets platform while supporting the diversification and scale we are building across Stewards. Our strategy is to grow an integrated platform across private credit, real assets and technology, and we believe transactions like these can provide the scale and asset base to support continued investment in our technology capabilities and long-term growth."

Expanding the Stewards Real Assets Platform

PIXL at Plantation, located in Plantation, Florida, is a newly developed luxury multifamily community offering studio, one-bedroom loft and two-bedroom residences, with an extensive amenity package including resort-style pools, a fitness center and spa, business and co-working spaces, outdoor entertainment areas and landscaped recreational spaces. The property comprises approximately 330 units.

Envy Pompano Beach, located in Pompano Beach, Florida, is a luxury multifamily community comprising approximately 214 units and offering studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom residences with high-end finishes and an extensive resort-style amenity package.

Together, PIXL and Envy would, if both transactions close, represent a significant addition to the Company's existing real estate holdings and advance Stewards' strategy of building a diversified financial platform across private credit, real assets and technology.

"Real assets have become an increasingly important part of what we are building at Stewards," said Glen Steward, Chairman of the Board of Stewards, Inc. "These acquisitions would add meaningful scale to the platform and deepen our presence in South Florida. We continue to look for opportunities where we believe quality assets, disciplined capital allocation and long-term ownership can create value for Stewards and its shareholders."

Stewards expects to move promptly through final due diligence and definitive documentation. The proposed acquisitions may close separately and remain subject to definitive agreements, required approvals and customary closing conditions. There can be no assurance that either proposed acquisition will be completed.

The announcement follows Stewards' direct uplisting to the Nasdaq Capital Market, where the Company's common stock began trading under the ticker symbol "SWRD" on Sept. 10, 2026. The uplisting did not involve a concurrent Company primary offering. As of Sept. 11, 2026, Stewards had 211,149,963 shares of common stock outstanding and a freely tradable float of 2,088,473 shares, representing approximately 1% of total shares outstanding.

The securities that may be issued in connection with the proposed acquisitions have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

About Stewards, Inc.

Stewards, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWRD) is a diversified financial platform focused on private credit, real assets and technology-enabled operations. Through Stewards Business Capital, the Company provides revenue-based financing to small and midsized businesses through an established origination, underwriting and servicing platform. Stewards' Real Assets business expands the platform through income-producing real estate, while the Company continues to develop technology designed to improve operating efficiency and connectivity across its businesses.

For more information, visit Stewards.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other applicable federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the proposed acquisitions of PIXL and Envy, the contemplated implied property value and consideration, the number and treatment of shares that may be issued in connection with the proposed acquisitions, the anticipated benefits of the transactions, the expansion of the Company's Real Assets platform, the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, and the timing and completion of the proposed acquisitions.

These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the non-binding nature of the LOI, the parties' ability to complete due diligence and negotiate and execute definitive agreements, changes to the terms or consideration contemplated by the LOI, the ability to obtain required approvals, real estate market and financing conditions, the amount and terms of indebtedness encumbering the properties, the Company's ability to successfully integrate and operate the properties if acquired, and the possibility that one or both proposed acquisitions may not be completed on the terms currently contemplated or at all.

Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

Investor Relations

Stewards, Inc.

IR@Stewards.com

Stewards.com