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PR Newswire
14.09.2026 15:42 Uhr
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Miral Invests AED 12 billion to Shape the Next Phase of Yas Island's Growth

A robust five-year pipeline of new developments and enhancements will expand world-class attractions, grow hotel capacity, and further strengthen Yas Island's global appeal

ABU DHABI, UAE, Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Miral, Abu Dhabi's leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences, will be investing more than AED 12 billion across Yas Island over the next five years. The substantial investment will support a pipeline of new developments alongside expansions and enhancements to existing attractions, reinforcing Miral's commitment to Abu Dhabi's Tourism Strategy 2030 and further strengthening Yas Island's position as a leading global destination for leisure and entertainment.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:??
https://www.multivu.com/miral/9421351-en-miral-invests-aed-12-billion-next-phase-yas-islands-growth

This next phase of development reflects a clear focus on expanding Yas Island's existing world-class theme parks and attractions, as well as introducing new immersive rides and experiences, that respond to evolving visitor expectations. The investment will also grow the island's hospitality offering, adding new hotel rooms and elevating its accommodation portfolio.

H.E. Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Miral, said, "This investment reflects our commitment to Abu Dhabi's long-term vision and our ambition to continue shaping one of the world's most dynamic tourism destinations. Yas Island has become a global success story, demonstrating how world class experiences contribute to economic growth, enhance quality of life, and strengthen Abu Dhabi's appeal to audiences from around the world.

Over the next five years, this investment will build on that momentum, introducing new experiences and expanding our hospitality and leisure offering to meet our evolving visitor expectations. As Abu Dhabi continues to strengthen its position as a global center for tourism and entertainment, we remain focused on creating lasting value for residents, visitors and future generations, while contributing to the emirate's sustainable growth and diversification ambitions."

The AED 12 billion investment, separate from the previously announced Disney project, marks an important step in shaping the long-term growth of Yas Island, building on its established appeal and continuing to enhance its diversity of experiences.

These projects are designed to further enrich the visitor experience, while also supporting job creation and skills development within the tourism sector, thereby fostering a vibrant and future-ready economy for the emirate.

This investment demonstrates Miral's continued ambition to shape the future of leisure and entertainment in Abu Dhabi and the region, signaling the evolution of Yas Island's world-class attractions and experiences that will captivate and delight visitors from around the globe for generations to come.

For more information, visit www.miral.ae

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/miral-invests-aed-12-billion-to-shape-the-next-phase-of-yas-islands-growth-302877701.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.