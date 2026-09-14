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WKN: 850501 | ISIN: US1101221083 | Ticker-Symbol: BRM
Tradegate
14.09.26 | 15:46
55,96 Euro
+1,97 % +1,08
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
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BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
55,6455,7316:52
55,6455,6916:52
PR Newswire
14.09.2026 15:05 Uhr
51 Leser
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BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.: BioMarin Announces Appointment of Robert Plenge, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Research Officer of Bristol Myers Squibb, to Board of Directors

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (Nasdaq: BMRN) announced that the company has appointed Robert Plenge, M.D., Ph.D., to the company's Board of Directors, effective September 10, 2026.

Dr. Plenge is Executive Vice President, Chief Research Officer and Head of Research at Bristol Myers Squibb, where he leads the organization's scientific work across nine research sites worldwide. He joined Bristol Myers Squibb in November 2019 as part of its acquisition of Celgene Corp., where he served as vice president of the immunology and inflammation portfolio in research and early development. Before Celgene, Dr. Plenge was vice president and head of translational medicine at Merck & Co. Earlier in his career, he served as an assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and an associate member of the Broad Institute. Dr. Plenge serves on the boards of Alltrna and the PhRMA Foundation.

"Robert has spent his career at the leading edge of human genetics and drug discovery and will bring an important scientific perspective to our Board as we develop our research capability and expand our pipeline in genetic conditions to advance new medicines for people living with rare diseases," said Alexander Hardy, President and Chief Executive Officer of BioMarin. "Beyond his deep expertise as a researcher and physician, he has significant experience in the pharmaceutical industry, which will prove tremendously valuable to BioMarin. I am pleased to welcome Robert to this new role."

Dr. Plenge received his M.D. and Ph.D. from Case Western Reserve University and holds a bachelor's degree from the University of California, San Diego.

"BioMarin's innovation over the past three decades has led to the development and approval of six first-in-disease medicines for people with rare genetic conditions," said Dr. Plenge. "This is an impressive track record of scientific excellence, and I look forward to working with the Board and management team to build on that success for more patients around the world."

About BioMarin
BioMarin is a leading, global rare disease biotechnology company focused on delivering medicines for people living with genetically defined conditions. Founded in 1997, the San Rafael, California-based company has a proven track record of innovation, with nine commercial therapies and a strong clinical and preclinical pipeline. Using a distinctive approach to drug discovery and development, BioMarin seeks to unleash the full potential of genetic science by pursuing category-defining medicines that have a profound impact on patients. To learn more, please visit www.biomarin.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements about the business prospects of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BioMarin), including without limitation, statements about: expectations regarding the addition of Robert Plenge, M.D., Ph.D., to BioMarin's Board of Directors and BioMarin's strategy execution and advancement of new medicines. These forward-looking statements are predictions and involve risks and uncertainties such that actual results may differ materially from these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: BioMarin's success in the commercialization of its commercial products, impacts of macroeconomic and other external factors on BioMarin's operations; results and timing of current and planned preclinical studies and clinical trials and the release of data from those trials; BioMarin's ability to successfully manufacture its commercial products and product candidates; and those factors detailed in BioMarin's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, the factors contained under the caption "Risk Factors" in BioMarin's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, as such factors may be updated by any subsequent reports. Stockholders are urged not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. BioMarin is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

BioMarin® is a registered trademark of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Contacts:




Investors

Media

Traci McCarty

Erin Rau

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

(415) 455-7558

(925) 683-9622

SOURCE BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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