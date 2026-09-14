Applying frontier AI to find and fix vulnerabilities before adversaries can exploit them

Tanium, a leader in Autonomous IT, today announced it is participating in Anthropic's Project Glasswing, testing Claude Mythos 5 for defensive cybersecurity work. Tanium is applying the model directly to its own production codebase: the software that IT and security operators across thousands of enterprises rely on to manage and secure their endpoint estates. Tanium is committed to sharing its findings with the broader security community.

The AI era has raised the stakes for every organization that ships software. Attackers are exploiting vulnerabilities faster than most security tooling was built to handle. Frontier AI models are now capable of finding what conventional scanning misses, categories of risk that have sat latent in codebases for years. Tanium has been tracking these capabilities and leveraging general-purpose AI models on its own codebase. With its participation in Project Glasswing, Tanium can further these vulnerability research capabilities through the use of Claude Mythos.

"Every line of code Tanium ships is code that IT and security operators are trusting to protect their most critical systems," said Christian Hunt, chief engineering officer at Tanium. "Tanium takes its commitment to helping keep customers safe and secure seriously. Project Glasswing gives us access to a frontier AI capability that lets us find and fix vulnerabilities before they can be exploited and create harm for the organizations that depend on us."

Tanium serves some of the world's largest customers, including financial institutions, healthcare systems, and government agencies. For organizations of that scale, Tanium's software security extends directly into their own security posture. Participation in Project Glasswing reflects Tanium's commitment to applying the same rigor to its own code that it brings to the environments it helps customers secure.

As the engagement progresses, Tanium will publish what it learns, on workflows, triage practices, and how frontier AI is changing what effective code security looks like, for the benefit of the security community. Furthermore, Tanium will continue to meet its commitments as a CVE Numbering Authority, publishing CVE records and security advisories for vulnerabilities in its products. Transparency is what allows its customers to assess exposure in their own environments and prioritize and schedule remediation on their own timelines. Meeting today's threat environment will take this kind of shared effort across the industry and Tanium is committed to doing its part.

To learn more about the Tanium Autonomous IT Platform, visit the website.

About Tanium

Tanium is the Autonomous IT company. As AI accelerates both innovation and risk, Tanium Atlas, the company's autonomous operating system, puts the full depth of the Tanium Autonomous IT Platform behind every IT and security operator human and agentic. Tanium provides the real-time intelligence, agentic decision-making, and autonomous execution operators needed to detect, decide, and remediate at machine speed across their endpoint estate.

The company is recognized as a Leader in the inaugural 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Management Tools, as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Client Endpoint Management Software for Windows Device Management 2025-2026 Vendor Assessment, and as a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Endpoint Management Platforms, Q2 2026.

To learn how Tanium delivers Autonomous IT for Unstoppable Business, visit www.tanium.com and LinkedIn.

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