Haggard Farm Mixed-Use Development Tops $300 Million Under Construction as Stillwater Capital Advances Towards Fall 2027 Opening

180,000 SF retail village will bring a distinctive mix of dining, wellness, hospitality, apparel, and home furnishing operators to add to the townhome residences, multifamily community, and public park improvements already under construction within the 142-acre master plan.

PLANO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 14, 2026 / Stillwater Capital today announced major progress across Haggard Farm, surpassing $300 million in investment at the intersection of Spring Creek Parkway and Parkwood Boulevard. Construction is now underway on the first three projects within the mixed-use district. A 180,000-square-foot retail village, developed in partnership with The Retail Connection and WoodHouse, will open in the fall of 2027. A 350-unit multifamily community called The Bowen and a 188-unit townhome community, both developed by Stillwater, will open in the spring of 2028 alongside a three-acre neighborhood park.

"Haggard Farm is one of DFW's most exciting projects - a curated collection of shopping, dining, hospitality, and residential components inspired by the unique character of this land and delivered as a single cohesive environment," said Clay Roby, Managing Director of Stillwater Capital. "Our promise has always been to create a place that is authentic to the rich history of this site. We're delighted to bring this development to the neighborhood, a district packed with expansive lawns, gardens, and water features that are purposefully designed for hosting agrarian-inspired programs including farmers markets, seasonal festivals, and community concerts."

Retail at Haggard Farm

Anchored by two original concepts from WoodHouse - Almanac and Haggard Hall - the retail lineup also includes a distinctive mix of restaurant, retail, wellness, hospitality, apparel, and home furnishing operators that will be announced in the coming few weeks.

Operated by WoodHouse, Almanac will offer a distinctly Texas interpretation of farm-to-table dining, extending the culinary experience beyond the restaurant and onto intimate patios and lush outdoor landscape. Haggard Hall will reimagine the role Texas dance halls once played as the cultural heart of their communities. The 17,500-square-foot mass timber event barn will host weddings, corporate gatherings, intimate concerts, private events, and cultural programming throughout the year. Accommodating more than 600 guests across its main hall, private dining rooms, and surrounding event lawns, Haggard Hall will pair a distinctly Texas setting with WoodHouse's decades of experience in hospitality, programming and bespoke event service. Event inquiries may be directed to Brandt Wood at brandt@woodhouseus.com .

"Our history as music venue, club, and restaurant operators has made us keenly aware of the collective chemistry that transforms a neighborhood into a destination," said W. Brandt Wood, Partner and Director of Experience at WoodHouse. "Haggard Farm will greet its visitors with immersive, authentic, and interconnected experiences throughout the district. It's a place to indulge, discover, and experience genuine Texas hospitality."

With more than 50% of the retail village now committed, leasing for Haggard Farm is being led by CBRE, represented by Elizabeth Herman ( Elizabeth.Herman@cbre.com ), along with The Retail Connection, represented by Thad Beckner ( tbeckner@theretailconnection.net ).

Residential Living at Haggard Farm

Alongside the retail village, Stillwater Capital is also under construction on two distinct residential projects. The Bowen, a 350-unit multifamily community, contains a mix of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom units and includes a resort-style pool, coworking spaces, fitness facilities, and extensive outdoor lounge areas with communal firepits. The townhome project includes 188 units in 2, 3, and 4 bedroom configurations, each with a dedicated garage and private yard, in addition to access to the neighborhood fitness center, elevated community pool, and indoor/outdoor entertainment areas. The residential projects are connected to Haggard Farm's retail core by a hike-and-bike trail network which winds along the creek to Windhaven Park.

For more information, visit www.haggardfarmplano.com and follow Haggard Farm at @haggardfarmplano .

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About Haggard Farm

Rooted in one of Texas's most storied agricultural legacies, Haggard Farm is a first-of-its-kind village destination in Plano, Texas. Situated at Spring Creek Pkwy and Parkwood Blvd, the development honors the Haggard family's six generations of stewardship of the land by weaving a working farmstead into a walkable mixed-use district. At completion, the development includes 180,000 SF of retail, 700 residential units, 188 townhomes, a boutique hotel, and up to 600,000 SF of Class AA office space with a total value in excess of $750 million.

The project places a particular emphasis on craftsmanship with natural building materials that develop character over time. Skilled masons, woodworkers, and specialty craftsmen are bringing together mass timber structures, cobblestone motor courts, aged wood façades, dry-stack stone walls, standing-seam metal roofs, and exposed water runnels to create a collection of buildings and outdoor spaces grounded in the historical character of the property.

About Stillwater Capital

Stillwater Capital, a fully integrated real estate investment and development firm founded in 2006, is known for transforming innovative ideas into unique environments. Headquartered in Dallas, the company leverages a broad range of experience in branded mixed-use commercial districts, multifamily residential communities, build-to-suit corporate and industrial properties, and high-end single-family homes to develop and activate authentic neighborhoods.

About WoodHouse

WoodHouse is an experiential hospitality operator and developer that creates, owns and operates a range of concepts in the food and beverage, private social club, music and entertainment spaces. Current projects include Dallas, TX-based private social club, Park House, which opened its second location in Houston in 2024; the award-winning, Dallas' chef-driven Mexican restaurant, José; Banner House at T Bar M Racquet Club, a private social and athletic club in Dallas; The Beckwith Hotel, Club, Residences and Spa in Crested Butte, CO; Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival in Franklin, TN; and The Moore, a landmark destination in the Miami Design District, comprised of a private members club, hotel and a collection of restaurants, retail, exhibition and event space in Miami, FL.

MEDIA CONTACT: SEQUEL Inc. on behalf of WoodHouse and Stillwater, woodhouse@sequel-inc.com

SOURCE: Haggard Farm

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/haggard-farm-mixed-use-development-tops-300-million-under-construction-as-stillwater-ca-1220330