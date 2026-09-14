Webinar explains what happens to sensitive data entered into public AI tools and provide a practical framework for secure, governed enterprise AI adoption

amazee.ai, a Mirantis company providing private and sovereign AI infrastructure and services, today announced that it will sponsor a webinar, "Shadow AI and Your Data: What Happens After You Press Enter?," on September 16 at 3 p.m. CEST as part of the Swiss {ai} Weeks event.

Designed for enterprise IT, security, legal, compliance and executive leaders, the webinar will examine the data privacy and security risks created when employees use public artificial intelligence tools without organizational approval or oversight a practice commonly referred to as Shadow AI.

AI tools are increasingly used to write code, analyze documents, draft content and accelerate every day work. However, employees may also enter proprietary source code, customer information, internal documents and other sensitive data into public AI platforms without understanding how that information may be logged, retained, reviewed, used for model training or shared across integrations.

The scale of the issue is growing. According to HiddenLayer's 2026 AI Threat Landscape Report, 76% of organizations consider Shadow AI a definite or probable problem, up from 61% the previous year.

"Employees turn to public AI tools because they make people more productive, and simply prohibiting their use rarely eliminates the demand," said Thomas Schröpfer, go-to-market program manager for AI Products at amazee.ai. "Organizations need to give employees a secure and practical alternative one that provides access to powerful AI models while establishing clear controls over sensitive data, governance and compliance. The goal should be to bring AI use into a trusted environment, not drive it further into the shadows."

Moving From Shadow AI to Governed Enterprise AI

During the webinar, amazee.ai experts will explain:

What can happen after prompts, documents, code and business data are submitted to public AI services;

Where information may be exposed through data retention, model training, system logs, integrations and human review;

Why written corporate AI policies are insufficient without approved tools and enforceable technical controls;

How IT and security teams can improve visibility into enterprise AI use;

How organizations can replace unmanaged AI tools with secure, governed access without sacrificing employee productivity;

What a practical roadmap for private, compliant enterprise AI adoption can look like.

The session will conclude with a live question-and-answer discussion.

The webinar reflects a broader challenge facing organizations: AI adoption is often moving faster than the policies and infrastructure needed to govern it. Addressing Shadow AI requires collaboration among IT, cybersecurity, legal, compliance and business leaders, along with an enterprise AI environment that gives employees useful capabilities within clearly-defined security and data-governance boundaries.

Webinar Details

Title: Shadow AI and Your Data: What Happens After You Press Enter?

Date: September 16, 2026

Time: 3 p.m. CEST

Format: Live online webinar and Q&A

Event: Swiss {ai} Weeks

Registration: Register for the webinar

About amazee.ai

amazee.ai, a sibling company to amazee.io, which was acquired by Mirantis in 2022, provides secure AI solutions and infrastructure with guaranteed data sovereignty, enabling enterprises to adopt AI securely and in compliance with regulations. Driven by a privacy-first ethos, amazee.ai delivers AI solutions across technologies, backed by the same reliability and support that its sibling company, amazee.io, is known for in managed web hosting.

About Mirantis

Mirantis delivers the fastest path to scalable, efficient GPU cloud infrastructure for neoclouds and enterprise AI factories, with full-stack AI infrastructure technology that removes complexity and streamlines operations across the AI lifecycle, from Metal-to-Model. Through k0rdent AI and strategic partnerships, Mirantis helps organizations maximize GPU utilization, improve cloud economics, and accelerate time to revenue with production-grade multi-tenancy, intelligent workload orchestration, and automated operations.

Mirantis serves many of the world's leading enterprises, including Adobe, Ericsson, Inmarsat, MetLife, PayPal, and Societe Generale. Learn more at www.mirantis.com.

Mirantis is a registered trademark of Mirantis, Inc. Metal-to-Model is a trademark of Mirantis, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260914103097/en/

Contacts:

Joseph Eckert for Mirantis

jeckert@eckertcomms.com