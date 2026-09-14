Pipette Calibration Services Market worth $834.8 million by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the pipette calibration services market is projected to reach USD 834.8 million by 2031 from USD 383.2 million in 2026, at a CAGR of 16.9% from 2026-2031. The pipette calibration services market is driven by the increasing adoption of precision laboratory practices to ensure measurement accuracy, regulatory compliance, and reliable experimental outcomes. Growing demand from pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, clinical and diagnostic laboratories, and research institutions, coupled with rising laboratory automation and stringent quality standards, is accelerating market growth.

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Pipette Calibration Services Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2031

2026-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 383.2 million

USD 383.2 million 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 834.8 million

USD 834.8 million CAGR (2026-2031): 16.9%

Pipette Calibration Services Market Trends & Insights:

The North American region dominated the pipette calibration services market, with a share of 50.6% in 2025.

By service type, hybrid programs segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period.

By service provider, the OEM/manufacturer-affiliated segment dominated the market in 2025.

By instrument, the electronic/motorized segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By end user, the CRO/CDMO segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Eppendorf SE, Sartorius AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. were identified as some of the star players in the pipette calibration services market (global), given their strong market share and footprint.

Accredited Labs and Dlab Scientific, Co. Ltd., among others, have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs by securing strong footholds in specialized niche areas, underscoring their potential as emerging market leaders.

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Based on service type, the pipette calibration services market is segmented into on-site calibration, off-site calibration, and hybrid programs. The on-site calibration segment accounted for the largest market share in 2025, owing to its ability to minimize instrument downtime, eliminate transportation requirements, and maintain laboratory workflows during calibration activities. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, clinical and diagnostic laboratories, research institutions, and testing laboratories increasingly prefer on-site services for calibrating large pipette inventories directly at their facilities. These services enable technicians to perform calibration, performance verification, adjustment, and preventive maintenance without requiring instruments to be shipped to external laboratories. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of high-throughput and automated liquid-handling systems is strengthening demand for rapid and convenient calibration solutions. The availability of accredited on-site calibration services, flexible scheduling, multi-brand servicing, and integrated maintenance programs is further supporting the segment's market leadership.

Based on service provider type, the pipette calibration services market is segmented into OEM/manufacturer-affiliated, independent third-party metrology labs, and distributor-led service networks. The independent third-party metrology labs segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the growing preference for multi-brand calibration services, greater flexibility in service selection, and increasing demand for accredited and traceable calibration from specialized providers. Independent laboratories can service pipettes from multiple manufacturers, enabling pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, clinical laboratories, research institutions, and testing facilities to consolidate calibration activities with a single service provider. Their ability to offer ISO/IEC 17025-accredited calibration, on-site and off-site services, repair and maintenance, faster turnaround, and customized service programs is further strengthening their appeal. Additionally, the expansion of large laboratory networks and increasing adoption of outsourced equipment maintenance are encouraging organizations to rely on independent metrology specialists rather than manufacturer-specific service channels. These advantages, combined with growing demand for cost-effective and flexible calibration solutions, are expected to accelerate the adoption of independent third-party metrology labs throughout the forecast period.

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North America was the largest market for pipette calibration services globally in 2025. This leadership position is attributed to the region's well-established pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, extensive clinical and life sciences research infrastructure, stringent laboratory quality requirements, and strong adoption of accredited calibration practices. The region is home to several major companies providing pipette calibration, maintenance, and laboratory equipment services, including Thermo Fisher Scientific, Eppendorf, and Sartorius. These companies and specialized calibration providers support pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology companies, academic institutions, clinical laboratories, and research organizations across the region. The US also has a large and sophisticated laboratory ecosystem supported by substantial federal investment in biomedical research and pharmaceutical development. In addition, requirements for laboratory equipment qualification, measurement accuracy, preventive maintenance, and traceability are encouraging organizations to adopt periodic pipette calibration and certification services. The growing presence of ISO/IEC 17025-accredited calibration laboratories and increasing demand for on-site calibration services further support the expansion of the North America pipette calibration services market.

Key Players

Leading players in the pipette calibration services companies include Eppendorf SE (Germany), Sartorius AG (Germany), METTLER TOLEDO (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Transcat, Inc. (US), and Trescal SAS (France), among others. These companies adopted strategies such as product launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions to strengthen their market presence in the pipette calibration services market.

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Investment & funding +Merger & Acquisition

Investment Funding Context

The pipette calibration services market is witnessing increasing investment activity, primarily through strategic acquisitions, expansion of accredited calibration networks, and investments in specialized laboratory service capabilities. In August 2025, Transcat acquired Essco Calibration Laboratory for USD 84 million in cash, marking the largest acquisition in Transcat's history; Essco generated more than USD 22 million in annual revenue and provided in-house and on-site calibration services to medical and life sciences customers, while the transaction was supported by a newly established USD 150 million syndicated credit facility led by M&T Bank and Wells Fargo. In December 2024, Transcat acquired Martin Calibration Inc. for USD 79 million, comprising USD 69 million in cash and USD 10 million in Transcat stock, strengthening its ISO 17025-accredited calibration laboratory network serving medical and life sciences sectors. Furthermore, in April 2026, Transcat acquired SCM Metrology and Laboratories S.A., expanding its calibration-services footprint into Costa Rica and Latin America. These developments indicate growing strategic investment in calibration infrastructure, geographic expansion, and specialized metrology capabilities, with continued activity expected around laboratory-network consolidation, on-site service expansion, digital calibration management, and specialized liquid-handling capabilities.

Revenue Shift Context

The pipette calibration services market is witnessing a gradual shift from conventional, periodic calibration toward more comprehensive, technology-enabled, and lifecycle-oriented service models. automated performance verification, and predictive maintenance. Meanwhile, traditional off-site calibration remains an important service model, particularly for laboratories requiring accredited testing and specialized equipment; however, on-site and hybrid services are capturing a rising share of new demand as pharmaceutical, biotechnology, clinical, and research laboratories prioritize reduced downtime, faster turnaround, equipment traceability, and flexible calibration scheduling. The increasing adoption of electronic/motorized and automated pipettes is further supporting demand for specialized calibration and service capabilities, while digital records, automated scheduling, and integrated maintenance programs are gradually transforming the market from standalone calibration toward connected equipment lifecycle management.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers/acquisitions in the pipette calibration services market are expected to increase during 2025-2026, driven by growing consolidation among calibration and metrology service providers. Buyers are increasingly prioritizing accredited service capabilities, broader geographic coverage, specialized laboratory expertise, and integrated calibration and maintenance portfolios as demand for reliable, traceable laboratory services expands.

PIPETTE CALIBRATION SERVICES MARKET: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2025-AUGUST 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description April 2026 Acquisition Transcat, Inc. (US) SCM Metrology and Laboratories S.A. (Costa Rica) Transcat acquired SCM Metrology to expand its calibration and metrology services into Latin America, strengthening its international service footprint. December 2025 Acquisition Medical Technology Associates (MTA) (US) Florida Pipette Calibration LLC (US) Medical Technology Associates acquired Florida Pipette Calibration LLC to expand its specialized pipette calibration and repair capabilities and strengthen its laboratory service offerings for medical, scientific, and research facilities. August 2025 Acquisition Transcat, Inc. (US) Essco Calibration Laboratory (US) Transcat acquired Essco Calibration Laboratory for USD 84 million to expand its accredited calibration capabilities and strengthen its presence across medical, life sciences, and industrial markets.

Company Revenue Share Details

The total market share of the top three players is estimated at 15-25%, indicating a fragmented pipette calibration services market with significant competition among established service providers and laboratory equipment companies. This level of fragmentation suggests that no single company has dominant control of the market, leaving considerable opportunities for expansion and consolidation. The top three players, Eppendorf SE, Sartorius AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., have strong positions supported by established laboratory equipment portfolios, technical expertise, customer relationships, and global service capabilities. The presence of multiple players with varying service offerings further reflects the competitive nature of the market and creates opportunities for companies to strengthen their positions through service expansion, geographic reach, calibration capabilities, and strategic acquisitions.

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