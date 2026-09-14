Independent Audit Validates Operating Effectiveness of Fly Forward's Security Controls

Lease Logic, Inc. announced on the sidelines of the ISTAT EMEA conference that Fly Forward, its commercial aircraft lease and asset management platform, has completed a System and Organization Controls ("SOC") 2 Type II examination.

Zeevo Group LLC implements and supports Fly Forward, the aircraft lease and asset management platform developed by Lease Logic, Inc.

The examination, conducted by an independent, licensed CPA firm in accordance with standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("AICPA"), resulted in an unqualified opinion with no exceptions noted across the Security trust services criteria. The results reinforced the company's commitment to maintaining strong security controls and supporting customer compliance requirements.

Amid ongoing conversations with industry executives at ISTAT EMEA about Fly Forward's ground-breaking capabilities, Lease Logic, Inc.'s Megan King stressed that "when our clients, who include banks, investors, and lessors, evaluate a lease management platform, vendor diligence isn't a checkbox it's the first gate. A Type II report, tested by an independent CPA firm over an operating period, is the evidence their risk teams ask for."

SOC 2 Type II examination assesses both the design and operating effectiveness of an organization's security controls over a period a materially higher bar than a point-in-time assessment. The examination covered the controls supporting Fly Forward, including access management, change management, encryption, monitoring, incident response, and vendor risk management.

The complete report is available to clients and prospective clients under a non-disclosure agreement. For more information or to review our full report reach out to us at connect@leaselogic.aero.

Disclaimer

Fly Forward is the exclusive property of Lease Logic, Inc. Zeevo Group LLC is an independent entity acting as the exclusive distributor of Fly Forward under a contractual agreement. Nothing in this material, nor any communication related to it, shall be construed as creating any partnership, joint venture, or agency relationship between Lease Logic, Inc. and Zeevo Group LLC. All transactions, warranties, and representations related to Fly Forward remain the sole responsibility of Lease Logic, Inc.

About Lease Logic, Inc.

Lease Logic, Inc. is the developer of Fly Forward, a commercial aircraft lease and asset management platform built for lessors, banks, and aviation finance professionals. Fly Forward manages the full lifecycle of aircraft lease portfolios from contract and asset management to maintenance reserves, invoicing, technical records, and financial forecasting. Lease Logic is headquartered in Wyoming and operates as a fully remote company. flyforward.aero

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