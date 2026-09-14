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PR Newswire
14.09.2026 16:12 Uhr
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Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Recycled Carbon Fiber Market to Hit USD 427 Mn by 2031 Driven by Rising Automotive and Aerospace Adoption, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to recent report from Mordor Intelligence,?the global recycled carbon fiber market is valued at USD 224.62 million in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 427 million by 2031.

Growing recycled carbon fiber industry demand from the aerospace and automotive sectors is supporting the shift toward recycled materials that offer weight reduction and stiffness while lowering environmental impact. Chopped recycled carbon fiber remains widely used in injection and compression molding, while advances in pyrolysis are helping reduce processing costs. Rising net-zero targets, recycling regulations, and increasing composite waste from wind-turbine blades are also strengthening the market's growth prospects.

Recycled Carbon Fiber Market Trends & Upcoming Developments:

Competition about Alternative Lightweight Materials

Aluminum, magnesium, and glass fiber remain more affordable alternatives to recycled carbon fiber, particularly in cost-sensitive automotive applications. Their lower prices and established manufacturing processes can limit the use of recycled carbon fiber to components where its lightweight and performance benefits justify the higher cost. This pressure is especially relevant in price-driven markets.

Challenges in Scrap Collection and Supply

Limited collection networks and inconsistent scrap quality can increase logistics costs and affect the availability of suitable feedstock. Small-volume generators may also find it difficult to consolidate waste economically, resulting in more material being discarded instead of recycled. These supply-chain gaps can restrict the growth of recycled carbon fiber production.

Growing Supply from Retired Wind Turbine Blades

The increasing retirement of wind turbines is creating a new source of carbon-fiber composite waste for recyclers. Advances in recycling technologies can recover fibers suitable for applications such as automotive components and structural parts. Improved blade collection and processing infrastructure could further strengthen the supply of recycled carbon fiber.

Recycled Carbon Fiber Industry Segments:

By Product Type

  • Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber
  • Milled Recycled Carbon Fiber

By Source

  • Aerospace Scrap
  • Automotive Scrap
  • Other Sources

By Recycling Process

  • Pyrolysis
  • Solvolysis / Chemical Recycling
  • Mechanical Shredding and Milling

By Matrix Compatibility

  • Thermoset Composites
  • Thermoplastic Composites

By End-user Industry

  • Automotive
  • Aerospace and Defense
  • Wind Energy
  • Sporting Goods
  • Others

By Geography:

  • Asia
  • North America
  • Europe
  • South America
  • Middle-East and Africa

For a full breakdown of market, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/recycled-carbon-fiber-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Recycled Carbon Fiber Market Share by Region

North America Maintains Regional Leadership

North America remains a leading region, supported by its strong aerospace industry, steady supply of composite scrap, and growing investment in recycling facilities. Automotive manufacturers are also increasing the use of recycled carbon fiber in components such as battery trays.

Europe Accelerates Recycling Adoption

Europe is seeing faster adoption as recycling regulations tighten and wind-turbine blade decommissioning increases. Developments in pyrolysis, solvolysis, and closed-loop recycling are helping expand the use of recycled carbon fiber across automotive, aerospace, and sporting goods applications.

"As the recycled carbon fiber market gains traction, rising demand for sustainable composite materials and improved carbon-fiber waste recovery are creating opportunities across automotive, aerospace, and wind energy applications. Advancements in recycling technologies are also supporting wider adoption of recycled fibers in lightweight components. Mordor Intelligence applies a rigorous research approach combining primary interviews with reliable secondary sources to help stakeholders assess market trends, applications, regional demand, recycling processes, and the competitive landscape through objective, data-backed insights," says Himanshu Vasisht, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.

Access the complete Japan regional analysis for a deeper understanding of Industry trends: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/recycled-carbon-fiber-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Recycled Carbon Fiber Companies:

  • Alpha Recyclage Composites
  • Carbon Conversions
  • Carbon Fiber Recycling
  • Carbon Fiber Remanufacturing
  • Carbon Nexus
  • ELG Carbon Fibre Ltd.
  • Gen 2 Carbon Limited
  • Hexcel Corporation
  • Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation
  • Procotex
  • RECARBON
  • ReFiber ApS
  • SGL Carbon
  • Shockercomposites
  • Sigmatex
  • TEIJIN LIMITED
  • TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.
  • Vartega Inc.

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About Mordor Intelligence:??????

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses?seeking?comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.?????

With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence?possesses?a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace and defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals and materials, consumer goods and services,?electronics, energy and power, financial services, food and beverages, healthcare, hospitality and tourism, information and communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.?????

For any inquiries or to access the full report, please contact:?????

media@mordorintelligence.com??

https://www.mordorintelligence.com??

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/recycled-carbon-fiber-market-to-hit-usd-427-mn-by-2031-driven-by-rising-automotive-and-aerospace-adoption-says-mordor-intelligence-302876459.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
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