Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Recycled Carbon Fiber Market to Hit USD 427 Mn by 2031 Driven by Rising Automotive and Aerospace Adoption, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to recent report from Mordor Intelligence,?the global recycled carbon fiber market is valued at USD 224.62 million in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 427 million by 2031.

Growing recycled carbon fiber industry demand from the aerospace and automotive sectors is supporting the shift toward recycled materials that offer weight reduction and stiffness while lowering environmental impact. Chopped recycled carbon fiber remains widely used in injection and compression molding, while advances in pyrolysis are helping reduce processing costs. Rising net-zero targets, recycling regulations, and increasing composite waste from wind-turbine blades are also strengthening the market's growth prospects.

Recycled Carbon Fiber Market Trends & Upcoming Developments:

Competition about Alternative Lightweight Materials

Aluminum, magnesium, and glass fiber remain more affordable alternatives to recycled carbon fiber, particularly in cost-sensitive automotive applications. Their lower prices and established manufacturing processes can limit the use of recycled carbon fiber to components where its lightweight and performance benefits justify the higher cost. This pressure is especially relevant in price-driven markets.

Challenges in Scrap Collection and Supply

Limited collection networks and inconsistent scrap quality can increase logistics costs and affect the availability of suitable feedstock. Small-volume generators may also find it difficult to consolidate waste economically, resulting in more material being discarded instead of recycled. These supply-chain gaps can restrict the growth of recycled carbon fiber production.

Growing Supply from Retired Wind Turbine Blades

The increasing retirement of wind turbines is creating a new source of carbon-fiber composite waste for recyclers. Advances in recycling technologies can recover fibers suitable for applications such as automotive components and structural parts. Improved blade collection and processing infrastructure could further strengthen the supply of recycled carbon fiber.

Recycled Carbon Fiber Industry Segments:

By Product Type

Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber

Milled Recycled Carbon Fiber

By Source

Aerospace Scrap

Automotive Scrap

Other Sources

By Recycling Process

Pyrolysis

Solvolysis / Chemical Recycling

Mechanical Shredding and Milling

By Matrix Compatibility

Thermoset Composites

Thermoplastic Composites

By End-user Industry

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Wind Energy

Sporting Goods

Others

By Geography:

Asia

North America

Europe

South America

Middle-East and Africa

For a full breakdown of market, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/recycled-carbon-fiber-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Recycled Carbon Fiber Market Share by Region

North America Maintains Regional Leadership

North America remains a leading region, supported by its strong aerospace industry, steady supply of composite scrap, and growing investment in recycling facilities. Automotive manufacturers are also increasing the use of recycled carbon fiber in components such as battery trays.

Europe Accelerates Recycling Adoption

Europe is seeing faster adoption as recycling regulations tighten and wind-turbine blade decommissioning increases. Developments in pyrolysis, solvolysis, and closed-loop recycling are helping expand the use of recycled carbon fiber across automotive, aerospace, and sporting goods applications.

"As the recycled carbon fiber market gains traction, rising demand for sustainable composite materials and improved carbon-fiber waste recovery are creating opportunities across automotive, aerospace, and wind energy applications. Advancements in recycling technologies are also supporting wider adoption of recycled fibers in lightweight components. Mordor Intelligence applies a rigorous research approach combining primary interviews with reliable secondary sources to help stakeholders assess market trends, applications, regional demand, recycling processes, and the competitive landscape through objective, data-backed insights," says Himanshu Vasisht, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.

Access the complete Japan regional analysis for a deeper understanding of Industry trends: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/recycled-carbon-fiber-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Recycled Carbon Fiber Companies:

Alpha Recyclage Composites

Carbon Conversions

Carbon Fiber Recycling

Carbon Fiber Remanufacturing

Carbon Nexus

ELG Carbon Fibre Ltd.

Gen 2 Carbon Limited

Hexcel Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

Procotex

RECARBON

ReFiber ApS

SGL Carbon

Shockercomposites

Sigmatex

TEIJIN LIMITED

TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.

Vartega Inc.

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