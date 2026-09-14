Air Treatment Appliance Market worth $32.78 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global Air Treatment Appliance Market is projected to grow from USD 20.92 billion in 2026 to USD 32.78 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 7.8%.

Browse 190 market data Tables and 105 Figures spread through 310 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Air Treatment Appliance Market - Global Forecast to 2032"

Air Treatment Appliance Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2032

2022-2032 2026 Market Size: USD 20.92 billion

USD 20.92 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 32.78 billion

USD 32.78 billion CAGR (2026-2032): 7.8%

Air Treatment Appliance Market Trends & Insights:

The air treatment appliance market is expected to grow significantly as consumers and businesses increase investments in indoor air quality, humidity control, energy efficiency, and smart air treatment solutions across residential, commercial, and industrial applications. Market growth is further supported by rising concerns about indoor air pollution, growing health and wellness awareness, changing climatic conditions, and increasing demand for humidity control. These factors are driving the adoption of air purifiers, humidifiers, and dehumidifiers to enhance indoor air quality and comfort. Product innovations and strategic developments by key players such as Dyson, Coway, LG Electronics, Midea Group, Panasonic, Daikin, Munters, and Sharp are strengthening market growth. These developments focus on advanced filtration, energy-efficient compressor technologies, as well as smart sensing, AI-enabled air-quality monitoring, IoT connectivity, automated humidity control, and multifunctional air-treatment solutions, improving appliance efficiency, convenience, and overall air treatment effectiveness.

By connectivity, the AI/IoT-enabled segment is expected to record the fastest CAGR of 21.8% during the forecast period.

By air quality sensor type, the multi-sensor segment is expected to record the highest CAGR of ~15.1% during the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the online segment is expected to record a higher CAGR of ~10.1% during the forecast period.

By product type, the air purifier segment holds the largest market size during forecast period.

By end user, the commercial segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=26561245

The key factor propelling the growth of the air treatment appliance market is the increasing adoption of air purification and indoor air-quality management technologies to address rising concerns around air pollution, allergens, humidity, and overall indoor health across residential, commercial, healthcare, hospitality, and industrial environments. Consumers and businesses are increasingly deploying air treatment appliances to improve indoor air quality, remove particulate matter and airborne pollutants, control humidity, and create healthier indoor environments. Furthermore, the integration of advanced technologies such as HEPA and activated-carbon filtration, UV-C treatment, air-quality sensors, IoT connectivity, and smart controls is significantly enhancing purification performance while enabling real-time monitoring and automated operation. The growing demand for energy-efficient, compact, smart, and connected air treatment appliances, coupled with increasing awareness of indoor air quality, urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and expansion of smart home ecosystems, continues to strengthen market growth. In addition, expanding e-commerce and modern retail distribution are improving product accessibility, while manufacturers are increasingly focusing on localized production, differentiated filtration technologies, and premium smart air solutions.

Based on product type, the air purifier segment is likely to hold the largest market share throughout the forecast period

Air purifiers are expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period, primarily due to rising concerns over indoor air pollution, deteriorating urban air quality, and growing awareness of respiratory and allergy-related health risks. Unlike humidifiers and dehumidifiers, air purifiers address a broader and more immediate consumer need by removing PM2.5, dust, allergens, smoke, odors, and other airborne pollutants. Increasing adoption across residential, commercial, healthcare, education, and hospitality settings further expands their addressable market. In addition, advancements in HEPA and activated-carbon filtration, smart sensors, IoT connectivity, and energy-efficient designs are improving product effectiveness and encouraging wider adoption.

Based on connectivity, the AI/IoT-enabled segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The AI/IoT-enabled segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by growing consumer demand for connected, automated, and intelligent air treatment solutions. AI and IoT technologies enable real-time monitoring of indoor air quality, remote appliance control, automatic adjustment of purification intensity, and personalized operating modes based on pollution levels and user preferences. Integration with smartphones, voice assistants, and smart home ecosystems further enhances convenience and user engagement. In addition, AI-enabled predictive maintenance and energy optimization can reduce operating costs and improve appliance efficiency. Falling sensor and connectivity costs, alongside rapid smart home adoption, are accelerating the transition from conventional appliances to connected air treatment solutions.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=26561245

Based on region, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the air treatment appliance market, driven by rapid urbanization and industrialization and escalating levels of air pollution across major economies including China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia. Rising awareness of the health impacts of poor indoor air quality is encouraging households, businesses, healthcare facilities, and commercial establishments to adopt air treatment solutions. Increasing disposable incomes, expanding middle-class populations, and growing smart home adoption are further supporting demand for technologically advanced appliances. In addition, government initiatives addressing air pollution, expanding e-commerce channels, and increasing availability of affordable, energy-efficient, and IoT-enabled products are accelerating market penetration across the region.

Key Players

Major companies operating in the Air Treatment Appliance Companies are including Xiaomi (China), Dyson (Singapore), LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea), Coway (South Korea), Midea Group (China), Condair Group (Switzerland), Panasonic Holdings Corporation (Japan), Munters (Sweden), GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. (China), and SHARP CORPORATION (Japan), among a few key players.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=26561245

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports & Consulting

See More Latest Semiconductor Reports:

HVAC System Market by Size, Share, Growth & Trends by Cooling (Unitary AC, VRF, Chiller, Cooling Tower, Cooler), Heating (Heat Pump, Boiler, Unitary Heater, Furnace), Ventilation (AHU, Air Filter, Humidifier, Purifier), Technology (Smart, Sustainable), Service - Global Forecast to 2030

Desiccant Dehumidifier Market by Method (Rotary, Solid Bed, Hybrid, Compact and Liquid), Product (Fixed/Mounted, Portable), Use Case (Corrosion Prevention, Condensation Prevention, Mold/Fungus Prevention, Dry Cooling) - Global Forecast to 2029

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/air-treatment-appliance-companies.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/air-treatment-appliance.asp

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/air-treatment-appliance-market-worth-32-78-billion-by-2032---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302877427.html