Pleume Paris Launches the World's First Hands-Free Hair Dryer with Patented Three-Mode Convertible Design

Pleume Paris has launched the Pleume, a patented hair dryer with handheld, freestanding, and wall-mounted modes via a detachable magnetic handle; designed to let users dry and style their hair completely hands-free.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 14, 2026 / Pleume Paris announces the launch of Pleume, described by the company as the world's first hands-free hair dryer. With a convertible and detachable magnetic handle, the dryer converts between handheld, freestanding, and wall-mounted operating modes, allowing users to dry and style their hair with both hands free to multitask or relax.

"Women have endured the 30-minute overhead arm workout for decades, because hair dryer designs haven't fundamentally changed in that time," said Jenson Lee, co-founder of Pleume Paris. "Pleume delivers salon-class airflow from a dryer that stands hands-free on your counter or mounts on your wall. It's truly the first dryer that dries and styles your hair while your hands are free to send emails, do makeup, scroll your phone, or just relax after a long day. Cars now drive themselves; it's about time hair dryers caught up."

The design is fully patented, protected under U.S. Patent No. 12,376,659 with U.S. Design Patent Nos. D932,691S and D932,6912S. Pleume Paris states that there are no other hair dryers on the market that offer any remotely similar convertible handle designs, let alone hands free drying use, in a reasonable, convenient size.

One of Pleume's primary goals is alleviating the pain and hassle of having to manually hold traditional hair dryers to dry hair, and the problem is well documented. Hairdressers, who dry and style hair all day, are one of the most studied groups for shoulder pain. The research points at one main cause: working with arms raised for prolonged periods of time. Studies have found that as many as 6 in 10 hairdressers experience shoulder pain in a given year, and that the longer and higher the arms stay up, the worse the pain gets. Doctors also list holding up arms for strenuous tasks such as manual hair drying over long periods of time as a leading cause of shoulder impingement, a common and painful shoulder condition.

Pleume's freestanding and wall-mounted applications take this strain out of hair drying entirely.

A survey of 2,000 adults conducted by hair care brand Gee Hair found that women spend an average of approximately six and a half hours per week on hair care - more than 330 hours per year, the equivalent of two full weeks a year; an entire year's worth of vacation. A separate survey conducted by the Today show and AOL similarly found that women's daily hair and makeup routines total roughly two full weeks per year.

Pleume aims to give every one of those precious hours back as well as offering a seamlessly premium and weightless styling experience.

Pleume is built on the same high-speed brushless motor class and negative ionic technology used in leading premium dryers, housed in a compact aluminum body rather than the typical hard plastic. A detachable cord allows the unit to stand upright on a counter, and the dryer packs into an included leather travel case. It is currently available in two finishes, Amber and Blush, and ships across North and South America through pleumeparis.com with a two-year warranty and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Pleume Paris introduced the product at CosmoProf North America in Las Vegas in July 2026, where it exhibited to retailers and international distributors.

About Pleume Paris

Pleume Paris is a French-American beauty technology brand designing tools that are optimized for real life and everyday use. Its first product, Pleume, is the world's first hands-free hair dryer: fully patented, designed in Paris, and built for people who would rather spend their mornings and evenings living rather than holding a dryer. Learn more at https://pleumeparis.com.

Media Contact

Organization: Pleume Paris

Contact Person Name: Jenson Lee

Website: https://www.pleumeparis.com

Email: support@pleumeparis.com

Country: United States

SOURCE: Pleume Paris

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/pleume-paris-launches-the-worlds-first-hands-free-hair-dryer-with-pate-1220511