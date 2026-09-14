Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.: UNICO National to Launch INSIEME High School Fall Congress to Expand Italian Language Education and Leadership Opportunities

First ever national high school program to engage with communities based on culture, heritage, language and service

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / September 14, 2026 / UNICO National will host the INSIEME High School Fall Congress on September 23, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at the County College of Morris in Randolph, New Jersey, bringing together school administrators, Italian language educators, students, Italian diplomatic representatives, and leaders from the Italian American community to advance Italian language education and cultural engagement throughout the United States.

The Fall Congress serves as a key milestone in UNICO National's INSIEME Program, an innovative national initiative designed to strengthen Italian language, culture, service, and leadership development in U.S. high schools. Developed in collaboration with the Embassy of Italy in Washington, D.C. and the John D. Calandra Italian American Institute, the program combines classroom learning with mentorship, community service, cultural engagement, and leadership opportunities for students.

The Congress will convene educational and community leaders to discuss strategies for expanding and sustaining Italian language programs, increasing student engagement, and building stronger partnerships between schools, universities, community organizations, and Italian institutions. The event is expected to attract school administrators, Italian language educators, students, UNICO National leadership, Italian Embassy and Consular representatives, Calandra Institute scholars, and prominent members of the Italian American community.

"INSIEME represents a bold vision for the future of Italian language education in America," said Brian Guarco, President of UNICO National. "By connecting educators, students, families, and community leaders, we are creating opportunities that extend beyond the classroom and inspire the next generation to embrace the Italian language, cultural heritage, and the values of leadership and service."

The Fall Congress will introduce administrators to grant opportunities that support Italian language programs, provide information on professional development resources for educators, present the INSIEME program framework and its alignment with school curricula, and establish a regional network of schools committed to expanding Italian studies. The program will also highlight opportunities for student leadership development, mentorship, community service, and engagement with accomplished Italian American professionals.

"INSIEME is more than a language initiative; it is a community for the next generation," said Anthony Marucci, National Chair of INSIEME. "Through education, mentorship, service, and cultural engagement, we are helping students develop meaningful connections, gain leadership skills, and discover how Italian heritage and values can make a lasting impact on their futures."

The INSIEME Program provides schools and students access to grant funding opportunities, educator professional development, leadership programs, mentorship, institutional partnerships, and a nationwide network of support. The initiative seeks to preserve and promote Italian language and culture while preparing students to become future leaders within their communities and professions.

The event's theme, "Join Us in Building the Future," reflects UNICO National's commitment to expanding access to Italian language education, preserving cultural heritage, and inspiring the next generation through service and leadership.

As part of this year's gathering, Unico is also proud to recognize Sandro Piancone and Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) as a new sponsor.

"At Fast Moving Consumer Goods, we believe that strong communities are built through strong business relationships. We are proud to support Unico and the Insieme and its growing network of members as it creates new opportunities for connection, mentorship, and economic growth," said Sandro Piancone.

"The addition of Fast Moving Consumer Goods to our Italian community reflects the strength and diversity of the businesses we represent," said Unico leadership. "We look forward to the contributions FMCG will make through mentorship, business development, and supporting the growth of fellow entrepreneurs."

Registration for the Fall Congress is now open. Community members interested in attending can register through the event page. www.unico.org/insiemehighschoolfallcongress

About UNICO National

Founded in 1922, UNICO National is the largest Italian American service organization in the United States. Through scholarships, charitable programs, educational initiatives, cultural preservation, and community service, UNICO National promotes the heritage, values, and contributions of Italian Americans while supporting initiatives that strengthen education and civic engagement nationwide. UNICO National members and chapters support significant causes including scholarships, Alzheimer's research, cancer prevention and research, mental health initiatives, Cooley's Anemia Foundation, and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Media Contact:

Anthony Marucci

National Chair, INSIEME Program

UNICO National

Phone: (201) 247-8361

Email: insieme@unico.org

Event Information:

UNICO National INSIEME High School Fall Congress

September 23, 2026

10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

County College of Morris

214 Center Grove Road

Randolph, NJ 07869

www.unico.org/insiemehighschoolfallcongress

About Sandro Piancone and Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.

Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc. is a nationwide platform dedicated to helping founders, celebrities, CEOs, and medical professionals launch, formulate, manufacture, and scale consumer packaged goods brands. With one of the largest communities of FMCG leaders in the United States, FMCG provides education, mentorship, and strategic support across all stages of brand development. Sandro Piancone is the current President of Unico San Diego and has been a proud member for over 30 years.

https://www.fmcgstock.com

(619) 975-6556

Media Contact:

Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.

media@fmcgstock.com

SOURCE: Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/unico-national-to-launch-insieme-high-school-fall-congress-to-ex-1219179