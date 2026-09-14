Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2026) - CleanTech Vanadium Mining Corp. (TSXV: CTV) (OTCQB: CTVFF) ("CleanTech" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that shareholders of the Company ("Shareholders") have approved all resolutions put forward for consideration at the annual general and special meeting of Shareholders held on September 11, 2026 (the "Meeting") all as further described in the management information circular of the Company dated July 28, 2026 (the "Circular"). At the Meeting, Shareholders approved:

the setting of the number of directors of the Company at three (3) and the election of John Lee, Greg Hall and Masateru Igata as directors of the Company for the ensuing year;

the appointment of Mao & Ying LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as the auditors of the Company and authorizing the directors to fix the remuneration to be paid to Mao & Ying LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants;

the ratification and approval of the amended and restated incentive plan of the Company;

the amended and restated net smelter return royalty agreement dated July 20, 2026 between U.S. Fluorspar LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and Oracle Commodity Holding Corp.; and

the proposed sale of the Company's Robinson-Lasher zinc-germanium-gallium deposit (the "Robinson-Lasher Project") to Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ("Silver Elephant"), as previously disclosed in a news release dated June 12, 2026 (the "Robinson-Lasher Transaction"),

in each case, as further described in the Circular.

The Company also advises that on September 8, 2026, the Company received the conditional approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") for the Robinson-Lasher Transaction. Closing of the Robinson-Lasher Transaction is subject to customary conditions set out in the conditional approval letter, and the terms (summarized in the Company's news release dated June 12, 2026) contained in the asset purchase agreement entered into by the parties for the Robinson-Lasher Transaction.

As the Robinson-Lasher Transaction involved "Non-Arm's Length Parties" (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSXV) and the Company has not provided evidence of value to the TSXV in the method prescribed by the TSXV in respect of the value of the Robinson-Lasher Project, the TSXV required the Company to obtain approval for the Robinson-Lasher Transaction from a simple majority of disinterested Shareholders.

About CleanTech Vanadium Mining Corp.

CleanTech is a mining company focused on critical mineral resources in the USA. The Company has an option to acquire more than 17,550 acres of mineral rights with historic fluorspar resources across multiple projects in the Illinois-Kentucky Fluorspar District. CleanTech also owns a 100% interest in the Gibellini Vanadium Mine Project in Nevada.

Further information on CleanTech can be found at www.cleantechctv.com.

CLEANTECH VANADIUM MINING CORP.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"John Lee"

Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release, including statements which may contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", or similar expressions, and statements related to matters which are not historical facts, are forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations regarding CleanTech's future growth, results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities, are based on certain factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes the closing of the Robinson-Lasher Transaction and receipt of final approval of the TSXV and other approvals.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, and should not be read as guarantees of future performance, events or results, and may not be indicative of whether such events or results will actually be achieved. A number of risks and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the risk that the Robinson-Lasher Transaction may not close on the terms currently contemplated or at all; the risk that the conditions precedent to closing will not be satisfied or waived, including receipt of required board, final stock exchange, court or regulatory approvals, the risk that CleanTech may not duly exercise or complete its acquisition rights under the option to purchase related to the Robinson-Lasher Project; risks relating to title, option, permitting, exploration and development matters affecting the Robinson-Lasher Project; commodity price fluctuations; financing risks; and general market, industry, economic. Additional risk factors are set out in the Company's latest annual and interim management's discussion and analysis, available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions by management as of the date of this news release, and there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with any forward-looking statements included herein. Readers are cautioned that all forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this news release to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date of this news release, except as required by applicable securities laws.

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