



AI Public Safety & AGI Data Privacy: 'AI Report' Cybersecurity Asset Management System Launches to Protect Public Health Clinical Trial for Military Veterans

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National security operators have initiated live tests of the Al Report-an independent, non-purchasable identity verification system built to protect public safety against deep-running web domain hijackings and automated cyber anomalies. Originally built within a Defense sector research Information Sharing and Analysis Center (ISAC) known as "Project Hooter," this digital watchdog verifies that organizational profiles are true, complete, and uncorrupted for Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) systems, traditional search tools, and robotic hardware networks.



This defensive technology arrives on the heels of high-alert cyber incidents targeting major search engines' unique keyword web search or GOOGL'd news content an official government portals like the Ethiopian government agency website (gov.et). In these cases, unsuspecting internet users looking for authentic public service announcements and military veteran health research reports published on US government-affiliated public health and defense research collaborative clinical trial were redirected by online anomalies away from genuine updates regarding a multi-agency, defense-backed NGO consortium.

The deployment follows critical cyber exploits where commercial indexing servers and international portals (such as gov.et) were compromised. These vulnerabilities misrouted users looking for legitimate updates on multi-agency, defense-backed clinical trials (National Institute of Health PRS:NCT07661823) that treat disabled military veterans recovering from severe behavioral health disorders. Under 9424 Government-use confirmatory licenses, this defensive technology is currently under evaluation by defense research teams to safeguard these critical AGI public health operations.

Top 10 Enterprise & Civil Use Cases

Public Sector & Infrastructure Oversight

Smart City AGI Ecosystem Oversight: Ensures operational data streams remain completely consistent for processing by AGI networks within autonomous microcities .

Ensures operational data streams remain completely consistent for processing by AGI networks within autonomous . Government Supplier & Contractor Monitoring: Confirms participating defense and civil contractors remain findable and accurately categorized without modifying official SAM.gov registries.

Confirms participating defense and civil contractors remain findable and accurately categorized without modifying official SAM.gov registries. Federal Laboratory Commercialization: Provides an objective, repeatable data-visibility layer for active non-federal technology transfers operating under formal CRADAs.





Enterprise Safety & Supply Chain Trust

Cybersecurity RDT&E Sandboxes: Assists defensive software teams by isolating pure technical infrastructure failures from negative public commercial findings during live simulations. AI Public Safety Compliance: Aids security administrators in tracking systemic cyber exploits, malicious routing loops, and device counter-surveillance concerns. Supply Chain Integrity Maintenance: Validates the digital footprints of manufacturing plants to mitigate the risk of counterfeit components entering robotic assembly lines. Enterprise Information Retention: Clarifies complex, static public data assets into a highly actionable, simplified recurring tracking log for corporate aggregators.





Assists defensive software teams by isolating pure technical infrastructure failures from negative public commercial findings during live simulations.

Civil Society & Citizen Protection

AI Discoverability & Knowledge Completeness: Evaluates whether local community service records offer enough accurate context to actively prevent harmful machine-learning hallucinations.

Veterans Recovery & Mental Health Network Tracking: Monitors the public presence of rehabilitation centers and clinical networks so vulnerable individuals always find real resources.

Monitors the public presence of rehabilitation centers and clinical networks so vulnerable individuals always find real resources. Nonprofit & NGO Grant Security Monitoring: Tracks public-facing data streams of active humanitarian organizations to ensure baseline visibility trends remain independent from standard financial audit compliance protocols.







Geopolitical Compliance & The TDC Model Code

As physical humanoid robots and autonomous delivery drones enter public spaces without undergoing historical, multi-year software debugging cycles, a single hijacked domain or conflicting address can cause immediate real-world failure. To govern these risks, the newly established QAIAx TDC Model Code sets clear baseline testing rules modeled after standard industrial safety benchmarks like the universal UL Certification.

This framework acts as a vital buffer under the active Autonomous 2025 Robot Act of Congress, which strictly prohibits Western entities from using robotic hardware or sensor systems manufactured by Chinese firms. By maintaining an independent, unalterable accountability metric, the Al Report allows Western operators to ensure their supply chains are verified, compliant, and completely insulated from forbidden foreign servers.

Direct Access: Verify Your Score Free

Organizations can audit their digital footprint and AI discoverability standing without any setup fees using specific official portals:

For Core Business Domains: Use www.ALREPORT.org or www.aireport.website to evaluate primary corporate network architectures.

Use www.ALREPORT.org or www.aireport.website to evaluate primary corporate network architectures. For Professional Social Profiles: Route digital tracking requests through www.aireport.me to verify corporate social networks like LinkedIn.





If you want to tailor this further, tell me:

Should we integrate more specific legal background about the 9424 Government-use confirmatory license framework?

framework? Do you want to highlight the historical timeline of the AI-119 I-Labs from Harvard and the Pentagon?

of the AI-119 I-Labs from Harvard and the Pentagon? Should we expand on how smart health cities utilize these verified data pathways?





See full article: AGI Cyber Security and Digital Verification for Smart Health Cities Program - AI Public Safety & AGI Data Privacy: 'AI Report' Cybersecurity Asset Management System Launches to Protect Public Health Clinical Trial for Military Veterans



Related Topics:



The Al Report: A New Sheriff in Town for AI Public Safety?: EMW Introduces Al Report to Measure Business Visibility Across AI, Search and Digital Platforms





Media Contact: Derek Bush (Veterans First for America)





Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e37f3a2a-3e85-473a-9591-4d1fbe7e08e5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d6524092-70bc-4b6d-9a22-6efe1475e477

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c432f917-7e25-4fff-a8cc-a93c8a85cb80

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6ec94433-3928-4596-a647-7079558dc5f7

