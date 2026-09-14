The Canadian province of Nova Scotia has launched a second competitive procurement round for its Green Choice Program, seeking approximately 350 MW of new renewable generation capacity to supply an additional 1,200 GWh of annual electricity. The Green Choice Program allows large electricity customers, including public institutions and major industrial and commercial organizations, to access renewable electricity generated in Nova Scotia. The province said selected developers will sign 25-year pricing contracts with Nova Scotia Power, the province's regulated electric utility, which recovers contract ...

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