Chinese inverter and energy storage supplier Sungrow has announced price increases of 5% to 15% across a range of solar and storage products. The move marks its second price adjustment this year. The new prices will take effect on Sept. 20. Orders signed and formally placed before that date will remain subject to existing contract terms, while orders placed from Sept. 20 will follow the revised pricing structure. Sungrow will raise prices for string, modular and matrix inverters by 5% to 10%, while prices for medium-voltage grid-connected inverters will increase by 10% to 15%. Prices for energy ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...