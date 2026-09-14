DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Bispecifics Market to Gain Momentum During the Forecast Period (2026-2036) with Expanding Pipeline and Increasing Therapeutic Adoption | DelveInsight

The bispecifics market is anticipated to experience substantial growth in the coming years. This growth is driven by the rising incidence of chronic diseases, technological advancements, increasing regulatory approvals, strategic collaborations, and high market demand. Additionally, the expected launch of emerging therapies such as CA-170 (Aurigene Oncology and Curis), AUR107 and AUR109 (Aurigene Oncology), Givastomig (NovaBridge Biosciences [I-MAB Biopharma], ABL Bio, and Bristol Myers Squibb), Linvoseltamab (Regeneron Pharmaceuticals), and others will further propel the market growth.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Bispecifics Market Size, Target Population, Competitive Landscape & Market Forecast report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, addressable patient population, which includes top indications such as Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (ALL), Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma (DLBCL), Follicular Lymphoma, Multiple Myeloma, Non-small-cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC), Small-cell Lung Cancer (SCLC), Biliary Tract Cancer (BTC), Rheumatoid Arthritis, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), and others. The selected indications are based on approved therapies and ongoing pipeline activity. The report also provides insights into the emerging bispecifics, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036, segmented into leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and Japan).

Key Takeaways from the Bispecifics Market Report

The total bispecific treatment market size is expected to grow positively by 2036 in the leading markets.

The United States accounted for the largest bispecifics market size of the total market size in the 7MM in 2025, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The report provides the total potential number of patients in the indications, such as Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (ALL), Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma (DLBCL), Follicular Lymphoma, Multiple Myeloma, Non-small-cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC), Small-cell Lung Cancer (SCLC), Biliary Tract Cancer (BTC), Rheumatoid Arthritis, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), and others .

. The total incident cases of multiple myeloma in the 7MM comprised approximately 70,000 cases in 2025 and are projected to increase during the forecast period.

cases in 2025 and are projected to increase during the forecast period. Leading bispecific companies, such as Aurigene Oncology, Curis, NovaBridge Biosciences [I-MAB Biopharma], ABL Bio, Bristol Myers Squibb, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Zenas BioPharma, AstraZeneca, AkesoBio, Summit Therapeutics, BioNTech, Roche, IMBiologics, Y Biologics, inno.N, Astellas, Immunocore, Janux Therapeutics, Compass Therapeutics, and others, are developing novel Bispecifics that can be available in the bispecifics market in the coming years.

and others, are developing novel Bispecifics that can be available in the bispecifics market in the coming years. Some of the key bispecifics in clinical trials include CA-170, AUR107, AUR109, Givastomig, Linvoseltamab, Obexelimab, Volrustomig, Ivonescimab, BNT327, Cevostamab, Gefurulimab, IMB-101, ASP2138, Brenetafusp (IMC-F106C), JANX007, JANX014, Tovecimig, and others.

Discover a clear picture of what diseases do bispecific antibodies target @ https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/bispecifics-market-forecast

Key Factors Driving the Bispecifics Market

Rising Prevalence of Cancer and Chronic Diseases: The increasing burden of cancer and other chronic diseases is driving demand for advanced targeted therapies. Bispecifics offer the potential to address complex disease mechanisms and improve treatment outcomes.

The increasing burden of cancer and other chronic diseases is driving demand for advanced targeted therapies. Bispecifics offer the potential to address complex disease mechanisms and improve treatment outcomes. Advancements in Antibody Engineering Technologies: Innovations in antibody engineering, protein design, and manufacturing are enabling the development of more effective and stable bispecific molecules. These advances are helping overcome earlier challenges related to efficacy, safety, and production.

Innovations in antibody engineering, protein design, and manufacturing are enabling the development of more effective and stable bispecific molecules. These advances are helping overcome earlier challenges related to efficacy, safety, and production. Demand for Targeted and Personalized Therapies: The shift toward precision medicine is increasing interest in therapies capable of selectively targeting disease-driving pathways or specific immune cells. Bispecifics can simultaneously engage two biological targets, offering greater therapeutic specificity.

The shift toward precision medicine is increasing interest in therapies capable of selectively targeting disease-driving pathways or specific immune cells. Bispecifics can simultaneously engage two biological targets, offering greater therapeutic specificity. Growing Pipeline of Bispecific Antibodies: Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are rapidly expanding bispecific antibody pipelines across oncology, hematology, autoimmune diseases, and other therapeutic areas. Increasing clinical-stage programs, including CA-170 (Aurigene Oncology and Curis), AUR107 and AUR109 (Aurigene Oncology), Givastomig (NovaBridge Biosciences [I-MAB Biopharma], ABL Bio, and Bristol Myers Squibb), Linvoseltamab (Regeneron Pharmaceuticals), Obexelimab (Zenas BioPharma), Volrustomig (AstraZeneca), and others, are expected to support market growth.

Sadaf Javed, Functional Head of Forecasting & Analytics at DelveInsight, said that the versatility of bispecific drugs opens doors for exploring new therapeutic areas and expanding treatment options for various diseases.

Bispecifics Market Analysis

REMOVAB was the world's first approved bispecific antibody, developed for the treatment of malignant ascites associated with solid tumors. It received approval from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) but was subsequently withdrawn from the market in 2017 due to commercial considerations.

was the world's first approved bispecific antibody, developed for the treatment of malignant ascites associated with solid tumors. It received approval from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) but was subsequently withdrawn from the market in 2017 due to commercial considerations. The three major bispecific antibody fragment formats include bispecific T-cell engagers (BiTEs), dual-affinity re-targeting proteins (DARTs), and tandem diabodies (TandAbs) .

. Based on current pipeline activity, multiple myeloma represents the leading therapeutic area for bispecific antibody development, followed by non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine is among the leading players in the bispecific antibody landscape, with three approved products, RYBREVANT, TECVAYLI, and TALVEY . Other prominent companies include AbbVie/Genmab, Roche/Biogen, Pfizer, Amgen, and Akeso Biopharma .

is among the leading players in the bispecific antibody landscape, with three approved products, . Other prominent companies include . Several emerging players have advanced bispecific antibody candidates into late-stage development, including AstraZeneca in generalized myasthenia gravis, Zenas BioPharma in IgG4-related disease, relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS), and systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), Merus in pancreatic cancer and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), Regeneron in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, Sichuan Baili Pharmaceutical in NSCLC, and Alphamab in pancreatic cancer. AstraZeneca is also advancing bispecific candidates in biliary tract cancer (BTC), NSCLC, and HNSCC, alongside other emerging developers.

in generalized myasthenia gravis, in IgG4-related disease, relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS), and systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), in pancreatic cancer and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, in NSCLC, and in pancreatic cancer. AstraZeneca is also advancing bispecific candidates in biliary tract cancer (BTC), NSCLC, and HNSCC, alongside other emerging developers. Odronextamab has demonstrated robust efficacy as a monotherapy with a manageable safety profile, supporting its potential as an off-the-shelf treatment option for patients whose disease progresses following CAR-T therapy.

has demonstrated robust efficacy as a monotherapy with a manageable safety profile, supporting its potential as an off-the-shelf treatment option for patients whose disease progresses following CAR-T therapy. IMDELLTRA is expected to experience broader adoption across the U.S., supported by the substantial incidence of small cell lung cancer.

is expected to experience broader adoption across the U.S., supported by the substantial incidence of small cell lung cancer. As the use of IMDELLTRA and other bispecific antibodies expands, oncologists and healthcare providers will increasingly require specialized tools, expertise, and administration techniques to ensure these therapies are delivered safely and effectively.

Learn more about the FDA-approved bispecific antibodies complete list @ FDA Approved Bispecifics

Bispecifics Competitive Landscape

Some of the bispecifics under development include CA-170 (Aurigene Oncology and Curis), AUR107 and AUR109 (Aurigene Oncology), Givastomig (NovaBridge Biosciences [I-MAB Biopharma], ABL Bio, and Bristol Myers Squibb), Linvoseltamab (Regeneron Pharmaceuticals), Obexelimab (Zenas BioPharma), Volrustomig (AstraZeneca), Ivonescimab (AkesoBio/Summit Therapeutics), BNT327 (BioNTech), Cevostamab (Roche), Gefurulimab (AstraZeneca), IMB-101 (IMBiologics/Y Biologics/inno.N), ASP2138 (Astellas), Brenetafusp (IMC-F106C; Immunocore), JANX007 and JANX014 (Janux Therapeutics), Tovecimig (Compass Therapeutics), and others.

Zenas BioPharma's Obexelimab is a bifunctional monoclonal antibody engineered to simultaneously target CD19 and Fc?RIIb, which are widely expressed across the B-cell lineage. By targeting these receptors, obexelimab is designed to suppress the activity of disease-associated B cells implicated in various autoimmune disorders without causing B-cell depletion. Zenas is currently conducting a fully enrolled Phase III trial in Immunoglobulin G4-Related Disease (IgG4-RD), along with Phase II trials evaluating obexelimab in Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis (RMS) and systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).

In November 2025, Zenas BioPharma indicated that topline results from its pivotal Phase II SLE trial were expected in mid-2026. In October 2025, Zenas BioPharma reported positive results from the Phase II MoonStone trial evaluating obexelimab in patients with RMS.

NovaBridge Biosciences' Givastomig, also known as TJ-CD4B, ABL111, or TJ033721, is a bispecific antibody designed to target Claudin 18.2 (CLDN18.2) as a tumor engager and 4-1BB as a conditional T-cell activator. The US FDA has granted givastomig Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of gastric cancer.

On February 17, 2026, NovaBridge Biosciences announced that the first patient had been enrolled in a global Phase II study evaluating givastomig in combination with nivolumab and mFOLFOX6 as a first-line treatment for HER2-negative metastatic gastric cancer. Topline results from the study are expected in 2027.

In October 2025, NovaBridge Biosciences announced that updated data from the Phase I study (NCT04900818), which evaluated givastomig monotherapy in heavily pretreated patients with gastroesophageal carcinoma, had been presented at the 2025 AACR-NCI-EORTC Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics Conference.

AstraZeneca's Volrustomig (MEDI5752) is a monovalent PD-1/CTLA-4 bispecific humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit PD-1 while providing enhanced CTLA-4 blockade on activated PD-1-positive T cells compared with PD-1-resting peripheral T cells. This mechanism is intended to enable greater CTLA-4 inhibition at tolerable doses than may be achievable with conventional PD-1/CTLA-4 combination therapies. Volrustomig represents one of the early molecules developed using this approach.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the bispecifics market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the bispecifics market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

To know more about leading bispecific antibody companies, visit @ Bispecifics Antibody Applications

Recent Developments in the Bispecifics Market

In August 2026, AstraZeneca has discontinued a Phase 3 trial of volrustomig in lung cancer following interim efficacy results, limiting the potential of the bispecific antibody as an alternative to existing immune checkpoint inhibitors.

has discontinued a Phase 3 trial of volrustomig in lung cancer following interim efficacy results, limiting the potential of the bispecific antibody as an alternative to existing immune checkpoint inhibitors. In July 2026, Johnson & Johnson announced another positive Phase III result in relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, reporting that its dual bispecific regimen combining Tecvayli (teclistamab) and Talvey (talquetamab) significantly improved both progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) among patients who had received one to four prior lines of therapy.

announced another positive Phase III result in relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, reporting that its dual bispecific regimen combining Tecvayli (teclistamab) and Talvey (talquetamab) significantly improved both progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) among patients who had received one to four prior lines of therapy. In July 2026, AbbVie and Genmab announced that the European Commission (EC) has granted marketing authorization for epcoritamab, marketed as Tepkinly, in combination with lenalidomide and rituximab (R2) for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory (R/R) follicular lymphoma (FL) who have received at least two prior lines of systemic therapy.

announced that the European Commission (EC) has granted marketing authorization for epcoritamab, marketed as Tepkinly, in combination with lenalidomide and rituximab (R2) for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory (R/R) follicular lymphoma (FL) who have received at least two prior lines of systemic therapy. In June 2026, Talawar Therapeutics and JATT II announced a definitive merger agreement to create a public biotech focused on next-generation bispecifics for I&I diseases.

announced a definitive merger agreement to create a public biotech focused on next-generation bispecifics for I&I diseases. In June 2026, Memento Medicines raised $93 million in Series A funding, which the Boston-based biotech plans to use to advance a newly licensed asset targeting retinal disorders.

raised $93 million in Series A funding, which the Boston-based biotech plans to use to advance a newly licensed asset targeting retinal disorders. In June 2026, CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. announced an expanded collaboration and licensing agreement with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop conditionally activated bispecific cancer therapies by combining CytomX's Probody therapeutic platform with Regeneron's Veloci-Bi bispecific antibody development platform.

Bispecifics Epidemiology Segmentation

The bispecifics market report is a comprehensive and specialized analysis, offering in-depth epidemiological insights for the study period 2022-2036 across the leading markets. In biomarker-specific cases, the highest number of cases is from PD-L1, followed by KRAS and EGFR. On the other hand, NTRK accounted for the fewest cases, whereas BRAF and ROS 1 accounted for approximately 5% and 2% of cases, respectively.

The bispecifics target patient pool is segmented into:

Total Cases of Selected Indications for Bispecifics

Total Eligible Patient Pool for Bispecifics in Selected Indications

Total Treated Cases in Selected Indications for Bispecifics

Bispecifics Report Metrics Details Study Period 2022-2036 Bispecifics Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Indications Covered in the Report Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (ALL), Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma (DLBCL), Follicular Lymphoma, Multiple Myeloma, Non-small-cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC), Small-cell Lung Cancer (SCLC), Biliary Tract Cancer (BTC), Rheumatoid Arthritis, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), and others Bispecifics Target Patient Pool Analysis Total Cases of Selected Indications for Bispecifics, Total Eligible Patient Pool for Bispecifics in Selected Indications, and Total Treated Cases in Selected Indications for Bispecifics Key Bispecific Companies Aurigene Oncology, Curis, NovaBridge Biosciences [I-MAB Biopharma], ABL Bio, Bristol Myers Squibb, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Zenas BioPharma, AstraZeneca, AkesoBio, Summit Therapeutics, BioNTech, Roche, IMBiologics, Y Biologics, inno.N, Astellas, Immunocore, Janux Therapeutics, Compass Therapeutics, and others Key Bispecifics CA-170, AUR107, AUR109, Givastomig, Linvoseltamab, Obexelimab, Volrustomig, Ivonescimab, BNT327, Cevostamab, Gefurulimab, IMB-101, ASP2138, Brenetafusp (IMC-F106C), JANX007, JANX014, Tovecimig, and others

Scope of the Bispecifics Market Report

Bispecifics Patient Population Forecast

Bispecifics Therapeutics Market Size

Bispecifics Pipeline Analysis

Bispecifics Market Size and Trends

Bispecifics Market Opportunity

Bispecifics Market Unmet Needs

KOL's Views on Bispecifics

Bispecifics Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover bispecifics latest developments 2026 @ Bispecifics Antibodies Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1 Bispecifics Market Key Insights 2 Bispecifics Market Report Introduction 3 Key Highlights 4 Executive Summary of Bispecifics 5 Key Events 6 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 7 Bispecifics Market Overview at a Glance in the 7MM 7.1 Clinical Landscape Analysis (By Phase, RoA, and Molecule Type) 7.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of Bispecifics by Therapy in 2025 7.3 Market Share (%) Distribution of Bispecifics by Therapies in 2036 8 Background and Overview 8.1 Introduction 9 Treatment 10 Target Patient Pool 10.1 Key Findings 10.2 Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM 10.3 Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM 10.3.1 Total Cases of Selected Indication for Bispecifics in the 7MM 10.3.2 Total Eligible Patient Pool for Bispecifics in Selected Indication in the 7MM 10.3.3 Total Treated Cases in Selected Indication for Bispecifics in the 7MM 11 Marketed Therapies 11.1 Key Competitors 11.2 ZIIHERA (zanidatamab): Zymeworks 11.2.1 Product Description 11.2.2 Regulatory Milestone 11.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 11.2.4 Summary of Pivotal Clinical Trial 11.2.5 Clinical Development 11.2.5.1 Clinical Trial Information 11.2.6 Safety and Efficacy of Ongoing Trial 11.2.7 Analyst Views List to be continued in the full report… 12 Emerging Therapies 12.1 Key Competitors 12.2 Volrustomig: AstraZeneca 12.2.1 Product description 12.2.2 Other developmental activities 12.2.3 Clinical development 11.2.3.1 Clinical Trial Information 12.2.4 Safety and efficacy 12.2.5 Analyst Views 12.3 Obexelimab: Zenas BioPharma 12.4 Givastomig: I-MAB Biopharma, ABL Bio, and Bristol Myers Squibb List to be continued in the full report… 13 Bispecifics Market: 7MM analysis 13.1 Key Findings 13.2 Bispecifics Market Outlook 13.3 Conjoint Analysis 13.4 Key Bispecifics Market Forecast Assumptions 13.5 Total Market Size of Bispecifics in the 7MM 13.6 The United States Bispecifics Market Size 13.6.1 Market Size of Bispecifics in Selected Indications in the US 13.6.2 Market Size of Bispecifics by Therapies in the US 13.7 EU4 and the UK Bispecifics Market Size 13.8 Japan Bispecifics Market Size 14 Unmet Needs 15 SWOT Analysis 16 KOL Views 17 Market Access and Reimbursement 17.1 United States 17.2 EU4 and the UK 17.3 Japan 17.4 Summary and Comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025 17.5 Bispecifics Market Access and Reimbursement 18 Bibliography 19 Bispecifics Market Report Methodology

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