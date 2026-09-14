Guiding Stars Licensing Company LLC: Guiding Stars: Cooking With Limited Equipment

by Allison Stowell

Originally published on Guiding Stars Health & Nutrition News

SCARBOROUGH, ME / ACCESS Newswire / September 14, 2026 / There are many reasons why you may need to cook with limited equipment or without a full kitchen. Maybe you have a very small space, or it doesn't make sense to heat up a large oven. Or possibly you're navigating irregular schedules in your home, prefer snack-style meals , or have little time. With simple, realistic strategies you can still build a nutritious plate, regardless of your kitchen size or access to cooking equipment.

Build Your Shopping Cart

The key to building simple meals is shopping for foods that require little or no preparation. This means less kitchen tools, quicker preparation, and fewer steps between you and your finished dish. In some cases, these foods may be more expensive than options that aren't trimmed, cut, or otherwise made more convenient. But if this half-scratch approach means less take-out or restaurant meals, it's still likely to save you money.

Proteins: Pick up thinly sliced or trimmed lean meats, chicken tenders, and fish filets, along with deveined shrimp. Add tofu, no-salt-added beans (cans or pouches), tinned fish , and Guiding Stars-earning prepared meatballs, breaded chicken, or fish.

Vegetables: Rely on pre-washed greens, colorful fruit and vegetables, steam-in-bag or mini potatoes, and pre-cut produce.

Grains: Go for a variety of grains, including some microwavable products. If possible, include options high in plant protein like quinoa, whole wheat pasta, whole grain flatbreads, and bean-based noodles.

Dairy: Choose the dairy/dairy alternative foods that work best for you. Include plain, protein-rich, low- or non-fat Greek yogurt. Its versatility makes it perfect for a variety of recipes, marinades, dips, or sour cream replacement.

Miscellaneous: Round out your cart with helpful seasoning blends, oil (olive, sesame, vegetable), vinegar (balsamic, rice, red wine) and versatile, lower-sodium sauces or dressings that add flavor and elevate a simple plate. You don't need to store many items if the ones you pick are helpful for a variety of dishes.

Small, but Useful Equipment

You don't need a large kitchen or full-size equipment. With the right tools, you can prepare almost any recipe. Consider these versatile, small kitchen appliances.

Toaster oven/air fryer (most will allow you to toast, bake, and air fry a variety of foods)

Hot plate (can replace a full-size stove)

Microwave (possibly with a convection oven feature)

Blender (for sauces, smoothies, and soups)

Mini food processor (ideal for chopping in small spaces and making dips)

Grill pan (to make "grilled" dishes on a hot plate)

Easy Recipes

Try these easy-to-prepare recipes made with less steps and fewer ingredients:

Baked Sweet Potato Fries

Fresh Marinara Linguine

Chinese Chicken Patties

Sheet Pan Maple Salmon Bake

Chicken Spinach Wraps

About Guiding Stars

Guiding Stars is an objective, evidence-based, nutrition guidance program that evaluates foods and beverages to make nutritious choices simple. Products that meet transparent nutrition criteria earn a 1, 2, or 3 star rating for good, better, and best nutrition. Guiding Stars can be found in more than 2,000 grocery stores, in Circana' Attribute Marketplace, and through the Guiding Stars Food Finder app.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/guiding-stars-cooking-with-limited-equipment-1220506