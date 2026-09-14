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ACCESS Newswire
14.09.2026 16:38 Uhr
125 Leser
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GreenMoney Journal: The Energy Transition Is Here: Why Renewable Energy Is One of the Most Compelling Investment Opportunities of Our Time

by Kristin Hull, CEO of Nia Impact Capital

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 14, 2026 / There is a moment in every major economic transition when the early movers look prescient, and the late movers look like they simply were not paying attention. We are in that moment right now with renewables, and we are excited about the potential.

Despite headlines in the US that might lead us to believe otherwise, the global energy transition is no longer a distant promise. The shift away from oil, coal and gas to renewable energy sources is the defining economic shift of our time, already underway and accelerating. As fossil fuel extraction grows more expensive and complex, as governments worldwide tighten emissions targets, as technology costs continue to fall, and as institutional capital floods into clean infrastructure, renewable energy has evolved from a niche ethical investment into a mainstream sector with compelling financial fundamentals.

At Nia Impact Capital, we have invested in this transition to a more sustainable economy since inception, grounded in our straightforward conviction: companies aligned with the long arc of human and environmental flourishing will outperform over time. We see renewable energy solutions as sitting at the center of that arc.

Learn more in this article including: why Renewables win over the long term; the structural forces driving this shift, all of which are accelerating; and take a look across the Technology spectrum. Read the full article here- https://greenmoney.com/the-energy-transition-is-here-why-renewable-energy-is-one-of-the-most-compelling-investment-opportunities-of-our-time

=====

Find more stories and multimedia from GreenMoney Journal at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: GreenMoney Journal
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/greenmoney-journal
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GreenMoney Journal



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/the-energy-transition-is-here-why-renewable-energy-is-one-of-the-most-compelli-1220508

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.