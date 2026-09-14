GreenMoney Journal: The Energy Transition Is Here: Why Renewable Energy Is One of the Most Compelling Investment Opportunities of Our Time

by Kristin Hull, CEO of Nia Impact Capital

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 14, 2026 / There is a moment in every major economic transition when the early movers look prescient, and the late movers look like they simply were not paying attention. We are in that moment right now with renewables, and we are excited about the potential.

Despite headlines in the US that might lead us to believe otherwise, the global energy transition is no longer a distant promise. The shift away from oil, coal and gas to renewable energy sources is the defining economic shift of our time, already underway and accelerating. As fossil fuel extraction grows more expensive and complex, as governments worldwide tighten emissions targets, as technology costs continue to fall, and as institutional capital floods into clean infrastructure, renewable energy has evolved from a niche ethical investment into a mainstream sector with compelling financial fundamentals.

At Nia Impact Capital, we have invested in this transition to a more sustainable economy since inception, grounded in our straightforward conviction: companies aligned with the long arc of human and environmental flourishing will outperform over time. We see renewable energy solutions as sitting at the center of that arc.

Learn more in this article including: why Renewables win over the long term; the structural forces driving this shift, all of which are accelerating; and take a look across the Technology spectrum. Read the full article here- https://greenmoney.com/the-energy-transition-is-here-why-renewable-energy-is-one-of-the-most-compelling-investment-opportunities-of-our-time

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SOURCE: GreenMoney Journal

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/the-energy-transition-is-here-why-renewable-energy-is-one-of-the-most-compelli-1220508