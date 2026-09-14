AGFA HealthCare Puts Clinical Attention at the Center of Enterprise Imaging at RSNA 2026

One unified Enterprise Imaging platform brings workflow, streaming, cloud, and AI together to help clinicians stay focused and imaging organizations reduce complexity.

CARLSTADT, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / September 14, 2026 / "Clinical attention has become one of healthcare's most valuable resources. The technology surrounding clinicians should preserve focus, not compete for it," said Nathalie McCaughley, President, AGFA HealthCare. "At RSNA 2026, we're showing how Enterprise Imaging continues to evolve around one consistent clinical experience. By bringing workflow, intelligence, and information together around how clinicians naturally work, we can reduce friction and help keep clinical attention where it matters most."

At RSNA 2026, AGFA HealthCare will demonstrate how a unified approach to Enterprise Imaging can help healthcare organizations address a growing challenge: imaging volumes and clinical complexity continue to increase, while radiologists and imaging teams are being asked to do more across increasingly distributed care environments. Every separate login, disconnected application and unnecessary workflow step competes for clinical attention.

At booth #2119, visitors will experience how viewing, workflow orchestration, streaming, cloud, AI, reporting, and interoperability come together in one Enterprise Imaging platform. The result is a consistent clinical experience - designed to reduce workflow friction, simplify operations, and evolve as the needs of healthcare and imaging organizations change.

One Platform. One Clinical Experience.

Rather than asking clinicians to navigate a collection of connected applications, AGFA HealthCare is bringing capabilities into one unified clinical workspace.

At RSNA, visitors will see how streaming extends a consistent diagnostic experience across hospital, home and distributed reading environments, while native advanced visualization brings sophisticated image review directly into the workflow. RUBEE Orchestrator coordinates work across teams and locations, helping get the right case to the right clinician at the right time.

Intelligence is increasingly embedded into that experience as well. RUBEE AI enables results from curated and third-party algorithms to be surfaced directly within the clinical workflow, while innovation previews of native clinical AI capabilities will show how relevant context and assistance can be surfaced closer to the point of interpretation.* The intent is straightforward: use technology and intelligence to support clinical expertise without adding another layer that clinicians have to manage.

Modernizing Enterprise Imaging Without Starting Over

RSNA attendees will also see how AGFA HealthCare is helping organizations modernize Enterprise Imaging according to their own infrastructure and cloud strategies. The same Enterprise Imaging platform can support cloud/SaaS, hybrid, and on-premises environments, allowing healthcare organizations to move at the pace that makes sense for them while maintaining a consistent clinical foundation.

For organizations moving to SaaS, AGFA HealthCare Enterprise Imaging Cloud delivers the Enterprise Imaging platform through a cloud-native SaaS architecture designed for enterprise scale, while reducing the operational burden on internal IT teams.

The approach is already delivering results. Tampa General Hospital (TGH) selected AGFA HealthCare Enterprise Imaging Cloud, delivered as a fully managed SaaS solution on AWS, as part of its strategy to consolidate six disparate PACS environments and multiple legacy cardiology archives.

TGH completed its enterprise deployment in just four months, simplifying infrastructure management and creating a scalable foundation for continued growth while allowing its IT teams to shift attention from routine infrastructure management toward higher-value clinical and operational initiatives.

Extending the Conversation at RSNA

Beyond the booth experience, AGFA HealthCare will bring imaging leaders together throughout RSNA for conversations focused on the clinical, operational and technology challenges shaping Enterprise Imaging.

Educational sessions will include Radiology Without Boundaries: Connecting Public and Private Imaging Through the Cloud, a Lunch & Learn exploring how cloud is enabling new approaches to connected imaging networks, distributed reading and collaboration across public and private environments. Imaging in Flow: Connecting Daily Radiology Workflow to Clinical and Operational Outcomes will bring healthcare leaders together to explore the impact of Enterprise Imaging on the delivery of patient care and operational performance.

At booth #2119, AGFA HealthCare will also host Peer-to-Peer Conversations, giving imaging leaders an opportunity to connect directly with organizations already using Enterprise Imaging and exchange practical perspectives on their experiences and strategies.

AGFA HealthCare will also participate in the Radiology Reimagined demonstration with Epic and other industry collaborators, showcasing how open standards can connect the EHR, Enterprise Imaging, AI and reporting within one synchronized clinical workflow.

"The value of Enterprise Imaging starts with the clinical experience," McCaughley said. "That means bringing the information, tools and intelligence clinicians need into a workflow that reduces friction and helps them stay focused on interpretation and decision-making. Behind that experience, imaging organizations use Enterprise Imaging as a foundation that simplifies operations, supports growth and continuously innovates."

Experience Enterprise Imaging in Action at RSNA 2026

Explore the AGFA HealthCare RSNA 2026 experience online to schedule a personalized demonstration, register for a Lunch & Learn or request a Peer-to-Peer Conversation. www.agfahealthcare.com/rsna26

RSNA 2026

November 29 - December 2, 2026

McCormick Place | Chicago

AGFA HealthCare | Booth #2119

About AGFA HealthCare

At AGFA HealthCare, we are transforming the delivery of care - supporting healthcare professionals across the globe with secure, effective, and sustainable imaging data management. As a company, we are dedicated to our customers, and we have harnessed a value framework of Mission, Vision and Customer Delivery Principles into our routine operations. Through these principles, we commit a consistent high-yield code of conduct to our associates - channeling our experience and aspirations to all of our stakeholders. Our Empowerer profile supports our focus on creating an exceptional experience through the power of technology and is an integral foundation to our company standards. AGFA HealthCare is a division of the Agfa-Gevaert Group. For more information on AGFA HealthCare, please visit www.agfahealthcare.com.

AGFA and the Agfa rhombus are registered trademarks of Agfa-Gevaert N.V. Belgium or its affiliates. RUBEE is a registered trademark of AGFA HealthCare N.V. All rights reserved. All information contained herein is intended for guidance purposes only, and the characteristics of the products and services described in this publication can be changed at any time without notice. Products and services may not be available for your local area. Please contact your local sales representative for availability information. AGFA HealthCare diligently strives to provide as accurate information as possible but shall not be responsible for any typographical error.

*Work in progress; final functionality and availability are subject to change.

Media Contact: Jessica Baldry, jessica.baldry@agfa.com, AGFA HealthCare

SOURCE: AGFA HealthCare

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/agfa-healthcare-puts-clinical-attention-at-the-center-of-enterprise-i-1220509